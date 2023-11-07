These gifts won't bust your budget.
The holiday season is not only a busy time of year but also a pricey one.
While it seems the cost of everything is on the rise this year, there's actually a wealth of great gift options available that don't cost an arm and a leg. Whether you're looking for a gift for a friend or in search of a unique stocking stuffer, $30 is a solid budget. We've found gift ideas they're sure to love for less than $30. And while they won't wear out your wallet, these gifts under $30 don't look cheap. In fact, these little luxuries might make your loved ones wonder how you scored such a great deal.
These gifts for him and her — no matter their age — embrace a variety of interests, from beauty to beer and coffee to books. Find beauty gift sets from Sephora (we see you, Sol de Janeiro), jewelry, sweets, fashion and so much more on this gift list. Many even ring up well below $30. There's no need to pass on name brands to find a gift under $30 that will wow, as we've included options from Laneige, Little Words Project, PopSockets, Marc Jacobs, Apple and more.
Below, shop our list of the best gifts under $30 to give this holiday season.
Microfiber Skincare Wristbands (Set of 4)
These innovative wristbands keep water from soaking their pajama sleeves during their skincare routine.
Laneige Midnight Minis Set
Stock them up on the uber-hydrating and cult-favorite Laneige Lip Sleeping Masks for next year. This minis set comes with Berry, Gummy Bear, Sweet Candy, Mint Choco and Mango flavors.
Partners Coffee Miracle on North 6th Street
Partners Coffee's holiday blend is here. Gift this high-quality coffee with notes of sweet orange, honey, cranberry and warm spice-mulled wine.
Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Jet Set
Gift them this travel-size set in Sol de Janeiro's addictive scent. It comes with a Brazilian Bum Bum Cream, Brazilian 4 Play Shower Cream-Gel and Brazilian Crush Body Fragrance Mist.
Little Words Project Strength Bracelet
Remind them of their inner strength with this adorable bracelet from Little Words Project, which comes in various sizes.
PopSockets Tidepool Dreamy Whirl
This adorable PopSocket has glitter floating around a celestial scene. PopSockets make texting and taking photos so much easier.
Marc Jacobs Daisy Drops Signature Eau de Toilette
They can take these fun perfume capsules in Marc Jacobs' classic Daisy scent on the go. Just twist the capsule and apply.
Reber Mozart Kugeln
Satisfy their sweet tooth with these classic Christmas chocolates from Austria filled with pistachio marzipan.
Dragon Glassware Upside Down Beer Glasses
Your favorite beer drinker will love these trippy, upside-down glasses that will keep their beverage chilled.
Uncommon Goods Scratch Map
Here's a gift for the world traveler. They can scratch off everywhere they've been on this world map.
Apple AirTag
Some of us just have a knack for losing things, and that's where the Apple AirTag steps in. This device simply needs to be attached to keys, luggage or a handbag, and they can be found wherever you left them by tracking the AirTag on your phone.
'The Woman in Me' by Britney Spears
Spears shares never-before-heard details about her personal life in her new memoir.
Uncommon Goods Whiskey Wedge and Glass
This whiskey glass comes with a silicone mold that can freeze a mini glacier of ice for a cool effect.
On-The-Go Kit
If you're looking to try new curly hair products or want to gift someone who's always traveling, this Pattern Beauty On-The-Go Kit is affordable.
Legendary Whitetails Men's Buck Camp Flannel Plaid Shirt
This button-down shirt comes in a whopping 33 different plaids. Get it for him or yourself.
For more gift inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for all of the best gifts of 2023 for everyone on your list.