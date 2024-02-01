The weekly excitement of the 2023-2024 NFL football season so far led to last weekend's electrifying AFC and NFC championship games. Now that we know the Kansas City Chiefs will meet the San Francisco 49ers at the 2024 Super Bowl and after all of the heart-racing action, you might find yourself at a loss this week because, well...

There are no NFL football games to watch.

Super Bowl LVIII is still several days away, kicking off on Feb. 11 in Las Vegas. So what's a football fan to do? Watch the 2024 Pro Bowl, of course! The Pro Bowl events begin on Thursday, Feb. 1, ending with the Pro Bowl AFC vs. NFC Flag Football Game on Sunday, Feb. 4. All events will air on ESPN with the flag football game simulcast on ABC and Disney XD.

No cable? No problem. You can still watch online and join the fun via streaming services. Read on for the best ways to catch the 2024 Pro Bowl.

When Is the 2024 Pro Bowl?

The Pro Bowl kicks off Thursday, February 1, at 7 p.m. ET with the Pro Bowl Skills Competition and concludes with the Pro Bowl 7-on-7 flag football game on Sunday, February 4, at 3 p.m. ET. All competitions take place at the Nicholson Fieldhouse and Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

How to Watch the 2024 Pro Bowl Games

The Pro Bowl Games skills challenges on Thursday, will be televised on ESPN. The challenge is accessible on ESPN+ via streaming services Hulu + Live TV and FuboTV.

Sunday's flag football game will air on ESPN, ABC and Disney XD. You can stream these competitions via ESPN+, Hulu + Live TV and FuboTV.

Who Is Playing in the 2024 Pro Bowl?

Top Pro Bowl players we're anxious to see take the field include Ja'Marr Chase, Tua Tagovailoa, Lamar Jackson, Tyreek Hill, Matthew Stafford, CeeDee Lamb and others. The Manning brothers are back to coach for this year's Pro Bowl showdown, with Peyton Manning leading the AFC and Eli Manning guiding the NFC.

For the full roster, please visit CBS Sports.

2024 Pro Bowl Event Schedule

Thursday, Feb. 1

Precision passing: In this quarterback competition, each of the conference's three QBs will go head-to-head in a one-minute accuracy match.

Best catch: A player from each conference will display their skills in a fan-voted competition.

Closest to the pin: It's a sports switch-up, as six players from each conference will see who can drive their golf balls closest to the pin.

High stakes: AFC and NFC players will do their best to catch and hold the most balls shot from the JUGS machine.

Dodgeball: The AFC offense will battle the NFC defense, and the NFC offense will take on the AFC defense in a classic game presented by Bud Light.

Kick-Tac-Toe: It's the kickers' time to shine in an oversized, kick-to-mark version of tic-tac-toe.

Sunday, Feb. 4

Madden NFL head-to-head: This game consists of a series of two-on-two matchups hosted by EA Sports.

Gridiron Gauntlet: This timed obstacle course will place five players from the AFC and NFC in a race to finish first.

Tug-of-War: New for 2024, five players on each side will prove their strength.

Move the Chains: Offensive and defensive linemen from each conference will compete to move 3,000 lbs of weight off of a 2,000 lb wall and race to the finish line.

Flag Football: In the big event, the Pro Bowl Games end with the AFC vs. NFC flag football game.

