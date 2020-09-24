J.Crew Face Masks: Face Masks for Adults & Kids
J.Crew is the latest fashion retailer to sell face masks for adults and kids. The brand is now offering a pack of three non-medical grade cloth face masks in gingham and stripe prints for just $18. These cotton masks are double-layered and come with elastic ear loops and an opening for a removable filter. And to keep things fresh and clean, the J. Crew face masks are also reusable and machine washable.
Here's a reason to feel good about purchasing these face masks -- J.Crew, along with Madewell, has donated 75,000 single-use masks to Montefiore Health System hospitals in New York. The brand also supports DonorsChoose Keep Kids Learning fund that provides supplies and learning materials to teachers and students for distance learning.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends wearing face coverings in public to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
Many retailers have started offering face masks that are alternatives to true personal protective equipment (PPE), which are disposable and predominantly used by medical staff. These everyday, reusable options include face masks for adults, face masks for kids, clear face masks, face masks with matching outfits and face masks for exercising. Well-known apparel and fashion brands like Levi's, Athleta, Old Navy, The Honest Company, Forever 21, Gap and Kim Kardashian's SKIMS sell their own lines of masks as well. Additionally, check out ET Style’s curated list of face mask accessories..
