Take style cues from your favorite celebrity and save serious cash with these incredible deals included in Amazon Summer Sale!, also known as the Big Style Sale. From Kate Middleton’s two favorite sneaker brands to Meghan Markle’s trendy Veja sneakers, we’ve rounded up the best celebrity-fave pieces on sale now on Amazon.

Although Amazon Prime Day is postponed indefinitely, their Amazon fashion summer sale includes white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Levi's, Tumi luggage and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of the Amazon Summer Sale.

Elevate your everyday summer outfits with these navy and white Veja sneakers that we’ve spotted so many celebrities wearing lately. From Reese Witherspoon to Meghan Markle, every cool girl has a pair of these. On sale now for 25% off, now is the perfect time to make these a staple in your wardrobe.

The Duchess of Cambridge has been spotted wearing these sleek New Balance sneakers on multiple occasions. Available in a variety of colors, these monochrome sneakers will pair perfectly with all of your athleisure outfits this summer.

These classic Superga sneakers are the perfect everyday shoe, available in over 30 colors. Spotted on models like Karlie Kloss and celebrities like Kate Middleton, these simple canvas sneakers go with pretty much everything. Pair them with jean shorts and a blouse or a floral dress for a perfect summer outfit.

Snag Justin Bieber’s signature slip-on shoes, Crocs, on sale now. Unisex, waterproof, and available in over 30 colors, these shoes are a great option for summer.

We're expecting to see even more major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories this evening including dresses, luggage, sandals, sneakers, swimwear, watches, men's clothing, shoes, and jewelry.

The Amazon Summer Sale ends tonight at midnight PT so be sure to check out the deep discounts on tons of stylish designer fashion items at affordable prices, before it's over.

Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items.

