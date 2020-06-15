Last-Minute Father's Day Gifts: Coffee Subscription, Food Gift Ideas and More
Father's Day is on Sunday, June 21, and if you haven't ordered a gift yet for Dad, Grandpa or your beloved father figure, we're here to help!
ET Style has gathered great Father's Day gift idea options to browse through for prompt delivery, including a coffee subscription, fancy wine bottle opener and savory snacks.
As retailers continue to follow precautions during the coronavirus pandemic, be sure to double-check the website's updates on deliveries in case of shipping delays.
Ahead, check out thoughtful gift ideas that don't say "last-minute."
These lightweight summer shorts feature quick-drying, odor-resistant technical fabric -- great for working out in or for lounging around. Choose from eight colors. Order by June 19, 3 p.m. EST, for next-business-day shipping.
A coffee subscription is the perfect gift for any coffee lover. He can select his taste preferences and Trade will recommend a variety of picks from top roasters across the country. Choose three bags ($60), six bags ($120) or 12 bags ($228).
Savory jerky snacks pair nicely with a glass of beer. Let Dad enjoy a cold one with complementary selection of smoked beef strips, pepperoni sticks, beef sausage sticks, maple bacon jerky and hot-and-sweet beer mustard. Various shipping speeds are available, check out the details here.
Beautiful succulents set in a reclaimed wooden box is sure to spruce up any office space. Available to be sent via next-day shipping or same-day delivery. Enter the delivery zip code and date for rates.
Does Dad love to chef it up in the kitchen? Gift a sharp, durable steel chef's knife for chopping, dicing and slicing needs. Personalize the knife with a monogram or name for $12. Use the code SHIP4FREE for free fast shipping on orders over $49.
Adding a little kick to any food (tacos, pizza, fried rice -- the list goes on) is made easy with this set of five different hot sauce options to choose from, ranging from sriracha to ghost pepper. Mouth offers express and overnight shipping.
Refreshing at-home cocktails are made incredibly easy with InBooze's alcohol infusion kits. All Dad needs to do is place the infusion bag, filled with dehydrated fruits, spices and herbs, in a container secured with a lid, add alcohol and let it sit for three days. Add ice, top with mixer of choice, garnish and he's ready to drink! The infused booze lasts for up to six months.
Uncorking a bottle of wine is as easy as one click of a button with this electric bottle opener. The cordless, portable device is rechargeable and opens 30-40 bottles with one full charge. It also comes with a foil cutter. Enjoy $4.95 express shipping and get a 20% cash back coupon on orders over $99.
Elevate the grill master's game by gifting these wood smoke grilling planks. Place seasoned foods on the plank over the grill to infuse wood smoke flavor of cedar, alder, cherry, maple or hickory. Two-day expedited shipping is also available.
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
RELATED CONTENT:
Father's Day Gift Ideas -- Personalized Razors, Grilling Kits, Nostalgic Candy and More
Father's Day Gift Guide 2020: What to Get Dad This Year
The Best Home Gym Equipment for Your Workout Routine