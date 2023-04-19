Le Creuset's Newest Spring Color Is the Perfect Hue for Mother's Day Gifts
Since 1925, Le Creuset has been adored by amateur and professional cooks alike for its heirloom-quality cookware that doubles as kitchen jewelry. And while their heritage products are built to last decades and even generations, the brand keeps things exciting by ushering in expertly curated new shades.
Right on time for Mother's Day, Le Creuset has launched its latest colorway, a delicate pastel just perfect for springtime cooking.
Introducing Shallot, the latest addition to Le Creuset's abundant array of utterly dreamy cookware. Not quite pink and not quite purple, the soft pastel hue is inspired by the fragrant staple of French cuisine. Pale and balanced with a touch of grey, shallot is a modern alternative to traditional neutrals — it goes with everything in your kitchen while holding its own against stronger colors.
“The sophistication and complexity of the new neutrals have wide appeal for something fresh and different — a true antidote to the expected," said Benjamin Moore color expert Andrea Magno. "These colors look flawless, while accentuating their subtleties in various lighting conditions."
Whether you're on the hunt for a Mother's Day gift or are looking to freshen up your kitchen with gorgeous new cookware and accessories, Le Creuset's latest additions are well worth the investment. Below, shop all things Shallot.
The iconic Le Creuset Dutch oven is indispensable in the kitchens of home cooks and professional chefs alike. Expertly crafted from enameled cast iron, the everyday versatility of the Dutch oven makes it ideal for everything from slow-cooking and braising to roasting, baking, frying and more.
This set of four mugs makes for a great gift, especially in the brand's newest shade, shallot.
"As a professional chef it is vitally important that I use quality cookware," wrote one five-star reviewer. "I can make fabulous sauces in this saucepan. It evenly distributes heat and cleans perfectly."
The enameled cast iron Classic Skillet is a versatile kitchen essential for searing, sauteing, stir-frying and more. The interior surface is finished with a black satin enamel that eliminates the need for the traditional seasoning and maintenance of raw cast iron.
Bread bakers will adore this stylish and functional domed oven, made from cast iron for even heat distribution and a tight-fitting lid to trap and circulate steam
Season in style with this elegant salt and pepper mill set.
Ideal for roasting meats and vegetables, baking casseroles, one-pot meals and even desserts, this enameled dish has a virtually nonstick finish for easy clean-up.
Keep your tables and countertops stain-free with these silicone coasters, heat resistant up to 482°F.
No grill, no problem — you can still whip up steaks, skewers, and more on this cast iron stovetop grill.
