Since 1925, Le Creuset has been adored by amateur and professional cooks alike for its heirloom-quality cookware that doubles as kitchen jewelry. And while their heritage products are built to last decades and even generations, the brand keeps things exciting by ushering in expertly curated new shades.

Right on time for Mother's Day, Le Creuset has launched its latest colorway, a delicate pastel just perfect for springtime cooking.

Introducing Shallot, the latest addition to Le Creuset's abundant array of utterly dreamy cookware. Not quite pink and not quite purple, the soft pastel hue is inspired by the fragrant staple of French cuisine. Pale and balanced with a touch of grey, shallot is a modern alternative to traditional neutrals — it goes with everything in your kitchen while holding its own against stronger colors.

Shop the Shallot Collection

“The sophistication and complexity of the new neutrals have wide appeal for something fresh and different — a true antidote to the expected," said Benjamin Moore color expert Andrea Magno. "These colors look flawless, while accentuating their subtleties in various lighting conditions."

Whether you're on the hunt for a Mother's Day gift or are looking to freshen up your kitchen with gorgeous new cookware and accessories, Le Creuset's latest additions are well worth the investment. Below, shop all things Shallot.

Round Dutch Oven Le Creuset Round Dutch Oven The iconic Le Creuset Dutch oven is indispensable in the kitchens of home cooks and professional chefs alike. Expertly crafted from enameled cast iron, the everyday versatility of the Dutch oven makes it ideal for everything from slow-cooking and braising to roasting, baking, frying and more. $420-$460 Shop Now

Signature Saucepan Le Creuset Signature Saucepan "As a professional chef it is vitally important that I use quality cookware," wrote one five-star reviewer. "I can make fabulous sauces in this saucepan. It evenly distributes heat and cleans perfectly." $225-$268 Shop Now

Signature Skillet Le Creuset Signature Skillet The enameled cast iron Classic Skillet is a versatile kitchen essential for searing, sauteing, stir-frying and more. The interior surface is finished with a black satin enamel that eliminates the need for the traditional seasoning and maintenance of raw cast iron. $99-$250 Shop Now

Bread Oven Le Creuset Bread Oven Bread bakers will adore this stylish and functional domed oven, made from cast iron for even heat distribution and a tight-fitting lid to trap and circulate steam $300 Shop Now

Heritage Rectangular Casserole Le Creuset Heritage Rectangular Casserole Ideal for roasting meats and vegetables, baking casseroles, one-pot meals and even desserts, this enameled dish has a virtually nonstick finish for easy clean-up. $135 Shop Now

Braiser Le Creuset Braiser The squat shape of this pot makes it optimal for braising meats and veggies, but it can also be used for shallow frying, steaming, stews, casseroles and more. $290-$415 Shop Now

