Shopping

Le Creuset's Newest Spring Color Is the Perfect Hue for Mother's Day Gifts

By Lauren Gruber
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Le Creuset
Le Creuset

Since 1925, Le Creuset has been adored by amateur and professional cooks alike for its heirloom-quality cookware that doubles as kitchen jewelry. And while their heritage products are built to last decades and even generations, the brand keeps things exciting by ushering in expertly curated new shades.

Right on time for Mother's Day, Le Creuset has launched its latest colorway, a delicate pastel just perfect for springtime cooking.

Introducing Shallot, the latest addition to Le Creuset's abundant array of utterly dreamy cookware. Not quite pink and not quite purple, the soft pastel hue is inspired by the fragrant staple of French cuisine. Pale and balanced with a touch of grey, shallot is a modern alternative to traditional neutrals — it goes with everything in your kitchen while holding its own against stronger colors.

Shop the Shallot Collection

“The sophistication and complexity of the new neutrals have wide appeal for something fresh and different — a true antidote to the expected," said Benjamin Moore color expert Andrea Magno. "These colors look flawless, while accentuating their subtleties in various lighting conditions."

Whether you're on the hunt for a Mother's Day gift or are looking to freshen up your kitchen with gorgeous new cookware and accessories, Le Creuset's latest additions are well worth the investment. Below, shop all things Shallot.

Round Dutch Oven
Round Dutch Oven
Le Creuset
Round Dutch Oven

The iconic Le Creuset Dutch oven is indispensable in the kitchens of home cooks and professional chefs alike. Expertly crafted from enameled cast iron, the everyday versatility of the Dutch oven makes it ideal for everything from slow-cooking and braising to roasting, baking, frying and more.

$420-$460
Mugs, Set of 4
Mugs, Set of 4
Le Creuset
Mugs, Set of 4

This set of four mugs makes for a great gift, especially in the brand's newest shade, shallot.

$96$76
Signature Saucepan
Signature Saucepan
Le Creuset
Signature Saucepan

"As a professional chef it is vitally important that I use quality cookware," wrote one five-star reviewer. "I can make fabulous sauces in this saucepan. It evenly distributes heat and cleans perfectly."

$225-$268
Signature Skillet
Signature Skillet
Le Creuset
Signature Skillet

The enameled cast iron Classic Skillet is a versatile kitchen essential for searing, sauteing, stir-frying and more. The interior surface is finished with a black satin enamel that eliminates the need for the traditional seasoning and maintenance of raw cast iron.

$99-$250
Bread Oven
Bread Oven
Le Creuset
Bread Oven

Bread bakers will adore this stylish and functional domed oven, made from cast iron for even heat distribution and a tight-fitting lid to trap and circulate steam

$300
Petite Salt and Pepper Mill Set
Petite Salt and Pepper Mill Set
Le Creuset
Petite Salt and Pepper Mill Set

Season in style with this elegant salt and pepper mill set.

$70
Heritage Rectangular Casserole
Heritage Rectangular Casserole
Le Creuset
Heritage Rectangular Casserole

Ideal for roasting meats and vegetables, baking casseroles, one-pot meals and even desserts, this enameled dish has a virtually nonstick finish for easy clean-up.

$135
Silicone Coaster Set
Silicone Coaster Set
Le Creuset
Silicone Coaster Set

Keep your tables and countertops stain-free with these silicone coasters, heat resistant up to 482°F.

$18
Braiser
Braiser
Le Creuset
Braiser

The squat shape of this pot makes it optimal for braising meats and veggies, but it can also be used for shallow frying, steaming, stews, casseroles and more.

$290-$415
Signature Square Skillet Grill
Signature Square Skillet Grill
Le Creuset
Signature Square Skillet Grill

No grill, no problem — you can still whip up steaks, skewers, and more on this cast iron stovetop grill.

$225

RELATED CONTENT:

Save Up to 40% On Le Creuset Dutch Ovens and Cast-Iron Skillets

10 Long-Lasting Cast Iron Cookware Products That Are Worth the Price

Shop Khloé Kardashian's Kitchen Storage Tricks for a Perfect Pantry

35 Best Kitchen Deals at Amazon to Upgrade Your Kitchen This Spring

Florence Pugh's Go-To Kitchen Knives Are on Sale at Amazon

Shop Drew Barrymore’s Beautiful Kitchenware Line Ahead of Mother's Day

Save On Caraway's Best Mother's Day Gifts for Moms Who Love to Cook

The Best Instant Brand Deals at Amazon: Save Big on Kitchen Appliances

The New Always Pan From Our Place Can Handle All Your Kitchen Needs

Selena Gomez's Rainbow Knives from Selena + Chef Are on Sale Right Now