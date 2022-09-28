The start of a new season is always the perfect excuse to do a little shopping. As we revamp our wardrobes for fall with affordable designer clothing, Michael Kors is here to help us celebrate the season with can't-miss deals. The Michael Kors Fall Fashion Event is taking 25% off new arrivals for a limited time, so you can save on new totes, handbags, loafers, dresses, and even coats for the chillier months ahead.

Shop the Michael Kors Sale

Now through Wednesday, October 12, Michael Kors is offering all of the designer's trendy accessories and clothes with steep discounts. If you're looking to step up your wardrobe without spending too much, there are nearly 150 new arrivals marked down now — including ultra stylish tiger print loafers and the in-demand Parker Medium Leather Messenger Bag for carrying all your daily essentials.

Whether you are prepping for a fall wedding, a new job, or have been eyeing the newest arrivals at Michael Kors, grab a new style for 25% off during the Michael Kors Fall Sale. Shop our favorites, below.

Parker Medium Leather Messenger Bag Michael Kors Parker Medium Leather Messenger Bag From morning meetings to nights out, the Parker messenger bag is the carryall you’ll want to take everywhere. There is enough room for your wallet, phone and other essentials to take with you all day. $458 $344 Buy Now

Dot Fil Coupé Jumpsuit Michael Kors Dot Fil Coupé Jumpsuit Looking for the perfect wedding guest outfit? This jumpsuit can be worn to all kinds of events—think work functions or cocktail parties. Metallic fil coupé dots catch the light, while the plissé sleeves and neck ties further define the lightweight georgette style. $275 $206 Buy Now

Faux Fur-Trimmed Wool Blend Coat Michael Kors Faux Fur-Trimmed Wool Blend Coat Whether you are wearing an office-ready look or an evening cocktail dress, count on this coat to transition from day to night with ease. It features a detachable faux fur-trimmed collar and matching belt that defines the waistline. $350 $263 Buy Now

Parker Leather Loafer Michael Kors Parker Leather Loafer Equal parts stylish and practical, loafers have earned a worthy place in our everyday closets. Loafers pair well with just about every piece of clothing, from jeans to mini and maxi dresses. $165 $124 Buy Now

