Michael Kors' has tons of can't miss deals for Presidents' Day! Save up to 70% on Michael Kors' classic handbags, wallets, shoes, watches, and coats. And with Michael Kors' GiftNow, Shoppers can guarantee great gifts by allowing the receiver to choose their size and color before it ships.

Michael Kors' sale section has all sorts of items that'll blend with your wardrobe. It's the coldest time of the year, also known as puffer season. If you're looking for new pieces to add to your winter wardrobe or get ahead on your spring styles, the sale features deals on everything from a puffer jacket to sunglasses right now. You can score a new purse or tote bag to carry everywhere you go or maybe you want some undeniably stylish winter boots to wear before the snow melts. The Michael Kors sale section is full of options to choose from.

Shop Michael Kors

Additionally, KORSVIP members can enjoy free shipping and returns, a birthday reward, and early access to special sale events. If you’re not a KORSVIP member yet, it’s easy to sign up and totally free to join.

Scroll down to shop ET's top picks from Michael Kors.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Instant Pot Deals at the Amazon Presidents' Day Sale

The Best Air Fryer Deals to Shop Now for Presidents' Day

The Best Presidents' Day Deals on Laptops and Tablets

Hailey Bieber's Favorite Levi's Denim Shorts Are More Than 50% Off

This Exercise Bike Is A Peloton Dupe for Less Than Half The Price

Wayfair Presidents' Day Sale: Save Up to 70% on Bestselling Furniture

Amazon Presidents' Day Deals on Cookware and Kitchen Appliances

The Best Presidents' Day TV Deals to Save on LG, Samsung, TCL and More

Overstock Presidents' Day Sale 2022: Shop Our Picks

18 Best Presidents' Day Mattress Sales to Shop Right Now