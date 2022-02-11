Shopping

Michael Kors Handbags, Coats, Boots and More are Up to 70% Off This Valentine's Day Weekend

By ETonline Staff
Michael Kors

Michael Kors' Limited-time Sale Event is here and this is one sale you simply can't miss this weekend. Shop tons of deals which make perfect gifts for the special someone in your life. Save up to 70% on Michael Kors' classic handbags, wallets, shoes, watches, and coats and then take an additional 15% off sale styles using promo code BEMINE for some seriously deep discounts. With Michael Kors' GiftNow, Shoppers can guarantee great gifts by allowing the receiver to choose their size and color before it ships.

Michael Kors' Sale has a handful of items that'll go seamlessly with the rest of your wardrobe. It's the coldest time of the year, also known as puffer season. If you're looking for new pieces to add to your winter wardrobe or get ahead on your spring styles, the sale features deals on everything from a puffer jacket to sunglasses right now. You can score a new purse or tote bag to carry everywhere you go or maybe you want some undeniably stylish winter boots to wear before the snow melts. This Michael Kors sale is full of options to choose from. 

Shop Michael Kors

KORSVIP members can enjoy free shipping and returns, a birthday reward, and early access to special sale events. If you’re not a KORSVIP member yet, it’s easy to sign up and totally free to join. 

Scroll down to shop ET's top picks from the Michael Kors sale event. 

Jet Set Large Logo Shoulder Bag
Jet Set Large Logo Shoulder Bag
Michael Kors
Jet Set Large Logo Shoulder Bag
$558$167
Jet Set Medium Pebbled Leather Backpack
Jet Set Medium Pebbled Leather Backpack
Michael Kors
Jet Set Medium Pebbled Leather Backpack
$428$171
Ava Extra-Small Saffiano Leather Crossbody
Michael Kors Ava Extra-Small Saffiano Leather Crossbody
Michael Kors
Ava Extra-Small Saffiano Leather Crossbody
$198$99
Alicia Leather Over-the-Knee Boot
Alicia Leather Over-the-Knee Boot
Michael Kors
Alicia Leather Over-the-Knee Boot
$325$139
Mini Portia Pavé Gold-Tone Watch
Michael Kors Mini Portia Pavé Gold-Tone Watch
Michael Kors
Mini Portia Pavé Gold-Tone Watch
$325$199
Tampa Sunglasses
Tampa Sunglasses
Michael Kors
Tampa Sunglasses
$119$79
Mens Quilted Puffer Jacket
Michael Kors Mens Quilted Puffer Jacket
Michael Kors
Mens Quilted Puffer Jacket
$398$149
Layton Studded Leather Boot
Layton Studded Leather Boot
Michael Kors
Layton Studded Leather Boot
$250$125
Mercer Extra-Small Pebbled Leather Crossbody Bag
Michael Kors Mercer Extra-Small Pebbled Leather Crossbody Bag
Michael Kors
Mercer Extra-Small Pebbled Leather Crossbody Bag
$298$109
Packable Quilted Puffer Jacket
Michael Kors Packable Quilted Puffer Jacket
Michael Kors
Packable Quilted Puffer Jacket
$268$99
Hartley Sunglasses
Hartley Sunglasses
Michael Kors
Hartley Sunglasses
$129$79
Quilted Nylon Packable Puffer Coat
Michael Kors Quilted Nylon Packable Puffer Coat
Michael Kors
Quilted Nylon Packable Puffer Coat
$275$119
Bryce Leather Platform Combat Boot
Bryce Leather Platform Combat Boot
Michael Kors
Bryce Leather Platform Combat Boot
$225$157
Jet Set Large Saffiano Leather Crossbody Bag
Michael Kors Jet Set Large Saffiano Leather Crossbody Bag
Michael Kors
Jet Set Large Saffiano Leather Crossbody Bag
$348$109
Elsa Leopard Print Calf Hair Ankle Boot
Michael Kors Elsa Leopard Print Calf Hair Ankle Boot
Michael Kors
Elsa Leopard Print Calf Hair Ankle Boot
$285$139
Lita Small Leather Crossbody Bag
Michael Kors Lita Small Leather Crossbody Bag
Michael Kors
Lita Small Leather Crossbody Bag
$298$99
Quilted Nylon Packable Puffer Jacket
Michael Kors Quilted Nylon Packable Puffer Jacket
Michael Kors
Quilted Nylon Packable Puffer Jacket
$225$129

