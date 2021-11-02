Shopping

Michael Kors Has Pre-Black Friday Deals on Fall Coats, Handbags & Shoes Up to 50% Off

By ETonline Staff
Michael Kors

Fashion fans, listen up -- Michael Kors is hosting a sale for the fall and hands down, this is one sale you simply can't miss. With Black Friday sneak peeks, get up to 50% off Michael Kors' already-reduced products for some seriously deep discounts. Prices are already marked, so you don't need a promo code! 

If you're looking for new pieces to add to your winter wardrobe, the Michael Kors sale is bound to have a handful of items that'll go seamlessly with the rest of your wardrobe. Perhaps you want a new purse or tote bag to carry everywhere you go. Or maybe you want some undeniably stylish clothing, shoes or jewelry to wear as we start layering to go outside more.

The Michael Kors sale is chock-full of options to choose from, so no matter what you're looking for, you simply can't go wrong. But if you need a head start on shopping, ET Style's gathered our favorite pieces from the sale to help.

Scroll down to ET Style's top picks from the Michael Kors sale below.

Lita Small Leather Crossbody Bag
Michael Kors Lita Small Leather Crossbody Bag
Michael Kors
Lita Small Leather Crossbody Bag
$298$89
Mercer Gallery Medium Logo Tote Bag
Michael Kors Mercer Gallery Medium Logo Tote Bag
Michael Kors
Mercer Gallery Medium Logo Tote Bag
$398$149
Mercer Extra-Small Pebbled Leather Crossbody Bag
Michael Kors Mercer Extra-Small Pebbled Leather Crossbody Bag
Michael Kors
Mercer Extra-Small Pebbled Leather Crossbody Bag
$298$109
Elsa Leopard Print Calf Hair Ankle Boot
Michael Kors Elsa Leopard Print Calf Hair Ankle Boot
Michael Kors
Elsa Leopard Print Calf Hair Ankle Boot
$285$171
Quilted Nylon Packable Puffer Jacket
Michael Kors Quilted Nylon Packable Puffer Jacket
Michael Kors
Quilted Nylon Packable Puffer Jacket
$225$168
Quilted Nylon Packable Puffer Coat
Michael Kors Quilted Nylon Packable Puffer Coat
Michael Kors
Quilted Nylon Packable Puffer Coat
$275$149
Chaplin Jewel Embellished Mesh and Leather Trainer
Chaplin Jewel Embellished Mesh and Leather Trainer
Michael Kors
Chaplin Jewel Embellished Mesh and Leather Trainer
$199$129
Hartley Sunglasses
Michael Kors Hartley Sunglasses
Michael Kors
Hartley Sunglasses
$129$79
Cooper Logo Billfold Wallet With Coin Pouch
Michael Kors Cooper Logo Billfold Wallet With Coin Pouch
Michael Kors
Cooper Logo Billfold Wallet With Coin Pouch
$158$47
Camila Logo Sandal
Michael Kors Camila Logo Sandal
Michael Kors
Camila Logo Sandal
$120$60
Packable Quilted Puffer Jacket
Michael Kors Packable Quilted Puffer Jacket
Michael Kors
Packable Quilted Puffer Jacket
$268$134
Preston Studded Leather Ankle Boot
Michael Kors Preston Studded Leather Ankle Boot
Michael Kors
Preston Studded Leather Ankle Boot
$199$189

