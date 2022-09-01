Michael Kors Labor Day Sale: Take an Extra 25% Off Purses, Wallets and Fall Wardrobe Staples
The last week of summer is an excellent time to start revamping your fall wardrobe with affordable designer fashion. From trendy totes and handbags to shoes and dresses, Labor Day weekend brings huge discounts on clothes and accessories, including designer brands like Michael Kors. From now until September 5, Michael Kors is having a Labor Day sale where you can get an extra 25% off all sale styles with the code LDW25.
Our favorite Michael Kors handbags, watches, and sunglasses are already up to 70% off, so the additional 25% off really makes this Labor Day savings event a can't-miss sale. If you're looking to step up your wardrobe without spending too much, there are over 1,300 different products marked down now — including the timeless Emilia Large Pebbled Leather Tote Bag and Mercer Medium Leather Crossbody Bag for carrying all your daily essentials.
Whether you are prepping for a fall wedding, a new job, or have been eyeing the newest sale arrivals at Michael Kors, grab a new purse or wallet with double discounts during the Michael Kors Labor Day Sale. Shop our favorites below and be sure to check out more of the best Labor Day 2022 sales happening right now.
Michael Kors' iconic Mercer is the perfect everyday bag that can be carried by its handles or attach the shoulder strap to carry yours cross-body. Get 80% off the handbag with code LDW25.
Compact yet practical, the Jet Set tote bag is the ideal daily companion. Carry it crossbody for busy days that require on-the-go ease.
This tote bag's simple and classy design is a timeless classic. Additionally, it has a clean-lined silhouette and is spacious.
This travel-friendly backpack is 100% leather and features a handy front pouch for easy access and plenty of pockets inside. Shop it on sale in three different colors.
Destined to take on-the-go, this shoulder bag will lend architectural flair to everyday looks. Convenient side pockets, a secure top-zip fastening, and a spacious interior render this carryall the perfect travel companion.
With its signature-print canvas and shiny hardware, this softly structured satchel instantly elevates your style.
Time to upgrade the old card case with a sleek wallet crafted from rich Saffiano. Its slim silhouette partially unzips to reveal multiple card slots and a center compartment perfect for just the essentials.
Travel light and stay stylish with this scaled-down Mercer crossbody bag featuring structured top handles and an adjustable shoulder strap.
