The last week of summer is an excellent time to start revamping your fall wardrobe with affordable designer fashion. From trendy totes and handbags to shoes and dresses, Labor Day weekend brings huge discounts on clothes and accessories, including designer brands like Michael Kors. From now until September 5, Michael Kors is having a Labor Day sale where you can get an extra 25% off all sale styles with the code LDW25.

Our favorite Michael Kors handbags, watches, and sunglasses are already up to 70% off, so the additional 25% off really makes this Labor Day savings event a can't-miss sale. If you're looking to step up your wardrobe without spending too much, there are over 1,300 different products marked down now — including the timeless Emilia Large Pebbled Leather Tote Bag and Mercer Medium Leather Crossbody Bag for carrying all your daily essentials.

Whether you are prepping for a fall wedding, a new job, or have been eyeing the newest sale arrivals at Michael Kors, grab a new purse or wallet with double discounts during the Michael Kors Labor Day Sale. Shop our favorites below and be sure to check out more of the best Labor Day 2022 sales happening right now.

Valerie Medium Pebbled Leather Backpack Michael Kors Valerie Medium Pebbled Leather Backpack This travel-friendly backpack is 100% leather and features a handy front pouch for easy access and plenty of pockets inside. Shop it on sale in three different colors. $358 $134 WITH CODE LDW25 Buy Now

