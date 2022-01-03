Michael Kors' Sale Event is almost over and this is one New Year sale you simply can't miss. Until January 4, get an extra 15% off markdowns with code BONUS15 on top of savings up to 60% off Michael Kors' sale handbags, wallets, shoes, watches, and coats for some seriously deep discounts.

If you're looking for new pieces to add to your winter wardrobe, the Michael Kors Sale has a handful of items that'll go seamlessly with the rest of your wardrobe. Perhaps you want a new purse or tote bag to carry everywhere you go. Or maybe you want some undeniably stylish clothing, shoes or jewelry to wear as we start layering to go outside more. The Michael Kors sale is full of options to choose from, so no matter what you're looking for, you simply can't go wrong. ET Style's gathered our favorite pieces from the sale to help.

Scroll down to shop ET Style's top picks from the Michael Kors sale below.

