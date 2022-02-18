With spring right around the corner, there's no better time to freshen up your handbag collection. Luckily, right now, Michael Kors' Presidents' Day Sale has tons of can't miss deals. You can save up to 80% on Michael Kors' classic handbags, wallets, shoes, watches, and coats just by using the code PRES20 for an extra 20% off markdowns.

This sale only lasts a few days until February 22, so don’t wait too long to grab your faves. If you're looking for new pieces to add to your winter wardrobe or get ahead on your spring styles, the sale features deals on everything from a puffer jacket to sunglasses right now. You can score a new purse or tote bag to carry everywhere you go or maybe you want some undeniably stylish winter boots to wear before the snow melts. The Michael Kors Presidents' Day Sale is full of options to choose from.

Scroll down to shop ET's top picks from Michael Kors.

Looking for more Presidents’ Day deals? Don’t miss the best sales on appliances, furniture, mattresses, and beauty this weekend.

