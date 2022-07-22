Shopping

Michael Kors Sale: Take An Extra 25% Off Handbags, Wallets, Watches and More

By ETonline Staff
Michael Kors

On the hunt for the the best designer fashion sales summer has to offer? Luckily, to revamp your summer 2022 wardrobe, Michael Kors is holding a summer sale with can't-miss deals on handbags, shoes, and dresses. Michael Kors is offering 25% off select already-reduced items, including new additions to sale with code SUMMER25

Shop the Michael Kors Sale

The Michael Kors sale wants you to enjoy summer in style, so everything from crossbody bags and totes to cutout dresses and wallets are marked down. After all, you deserve a high-end treat every season, and with deals this good, you don't want to miss the new arrivals to the sale section such as the timeless Large Pebbled Leather Tote Bag and Cotton Poplin Cutout Dress

Ahead, grab a new bag for summer and snap up our favorite finds from the Michael Kors Sale.

Oversized Slim Runway Pavé Two-Tone Watch
Oversized Slim Runway Pavé Two-Tone Watch
Michael Kors
Oversized Slim Runway Pavé Two-Tone Watch

This beautiful Michael Kors oversized watch is water resistant and pairs nicely with stackable bracelets.

$325$199
Jet Set Travel Large Saffiano Leather Quarter-Zip Wallet
Jet Set Travel Large Saffiano Leather Quarter-Zip Wallet
Michael Kors
Jet Set Travel Large Saffiano Leather Quarter-Zip Wallet

Time to upgrade the old card case to this Leather Quarter-Zip Wallet. 

$298$59
Palm Eyelet Cotton Midi Dress
Palm Eyelet Cotton Midi Dress
Michael Kors
Palm Eyelet Cotton Midi Dress

This dress will make you wish you're at the beach looking over palm trees.

$355$213
Antonia Patent Leather Sandal
Antonia Patent Leather Sandal
Michael Kors
Antonia Patent Leather Sandal

These are the perfect summer shoe for date night. 

$125$88
Briley Small Pebbled Leather Messenger Bag
Briley Small Pebbled Leather Messenger Bag
Michael Kors
Briley Small Pebbled Leather Messenger Bag

This crossbody messenger bag features a adjustable crossbody strap and organized interior that'll keep all of your essentials in one place. 

$398$99
Jet Set Large Saffiano Leather Tote Bag
Jet Set Large Saffiano Leather Tote Bag
Michael Kors
Jet Set Large Saffiano Leather Tote Bag

This Saffiano leather tote bag is the perfect travel companion and features convenient side pockets and a secure top-zip fastening render. 

$558$149
Stretch Cotton Poplin Cutout Dress
Stretch Cotton Poplin Cutout Dress
Michael Kors
Stretch Cotton Poplin Cutout Dress

This halter dress gets major style points for its cutouts — perfect with strappy sandals and a woven tote on your next getaway.

$240$144
Mercer Extra-Small Pebbled Leather Crossbody Bag
Michael Kors Mercer Extra-Small Pebbled Leather Crossbody Bag
Michael Kors
Mercer Extra-Small Pebbled Leather Crossbody Bag

With a structured top and adjustable strap options, you can wear this purse however you want.

$348$79
Rosa Embossed Faux Leather Slide Sandal
Rosa Embossed Faux Leather Slide Sandal
Michael Kors
Rosa Embossed Faux Leather Slide Sandal

Go all out this summer with these faux leather sandals. 

$145$69
Sinclair Large Pebbled Leather Tote Bag
Sinclair Large Pebbled Leather Tote Bag
Michael Kors
Sinclair Large Pebbled Leather Tote Bag

For all those week-to-weekend moments this summer, this carryall opens to a spacious interior that’ll hold all of your daily essentials. 

$298$119
Suri Small Logo Crossbody Bag
Suri Small Logo Crossbody Bag
Michael Kors
Suri Small Logo Crossbody Bag

Keep your keys and wallet organized in this spacious crossbody that can be carried by the top handle or worn across the shoulder with the removable chain strap.

$328$99
Lita Small Leather Crossbody Bag
Michael Kors Lita Small Leather Crossbody Bag
Michael Kors
Lita Small Leather Crossbody Bag

Add a pop of pink to your wardrobe this summer with this comfy crossbody bag.

$298$99
Wilma Color-Block Logo and Mesh Trainer
Wilma Color-Block Logo and Mesh Trainer
Michael Kors
Wilma Color-Block Logo and Mesh Trainer

You can wear these signature sneakers for every season. 

$225$79

 

