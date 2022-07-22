Michael Kors Sale: Take An Extra 25% Off Handbags, Wallets, Watches and More
On the hunt for the the best designer fashion sales summer has to offer? Luckily, to revamp your summer 2022 wardrobe, Michael Kors is holding a summer sale with can't-miss deals on handbags, shoes, and dresses. Michael Kors is offering 25% off select already-reduced items, including new additions to sale with code SUMMER25.
The Michael Kors sale wants you to enjoy summer in style, so everything from crossbody bags and totes to cutout dresses and wallets are marked down. After all, you deserve a high-end treat every season, and with deals this good, you don't want to miss the new arrivals to the sale section such as the timeless Large Pebbled Leather Tote Bag and Cotton Poplin Cutout Dress.
Ahead, grab a new bag for summer and snap up our favorite finds from the Michael Kors Sale.
This beautiful Michael Kors oversized watch is water resistant and pairs nicely with stackable bracelets.
Time to upgrade the old card case to this Leather Quarter-Zip Wallet.
This dress will make you wish you're at the beach looking over palm trees.
These are the perfect summer shoe for date night.
This crossbody messenger bag features a adjustable crossbody strap and organized interior that'll keep all of your essentials in one place.
This Saffiano leather tote bag is the perfect travel companion and features convenient side pockets and a secure top-zip fastening render.
This halter dress gets major style points for its cutouts — perfect with strappy sandals and a woven tote on your next getaway.
With a structured top and adjustable strap options, you can wear this purse however you want.
Go all out this summer with these faux leather sandals.
For all those week-to-weekend moments this summer, this carryall opens to a spacious interior that’ll hold all of your daily essentials.
Keep your keys and wallet organized in this spacious crossbody that can be carried by the top handle or worn across the shoulder with the removable chain strap.
Add a pop of pink to your wardrobe this summer with this comfy crossbody bag.
You can wear these signature sneakers for every season.
