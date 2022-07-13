Shopping

Michael Kors Sale: Take Up to 60% Off Handbags, Wallets, Watches and More

By ETonline Staff
Michael Kors

On the hunt for the the best designer fashion sales summer has to offer? Luckily, to revamp your summer 2022 wardrobe, Michael Kors is holding a Sun and Sand Sale with can't-miss deals on handbags, shoes, and dresses. Michael Kors is offering up to 60% off select already-reduced items, including new additions to sale. 

The Michael Kors Sun and Sand sale wants you to head into summer in style, so everything from crossbody bags and totes to cutout dresses and sneakers is marked down. After all, you deserve a high-end treat every season, and with deals this good, you don't want to miss the new arrivals to the sale section such as the timeless Large Pebbled Leather Tote Bag and Cotton Poplin Cutout Dress

Ahead, grab a new bag for summer and snap up our favorite finds from the Michael Kors Sale.

Jet Set Travel Large Saffiano Leather Quarter-Zip Wallet
Michael Kors
Time to upgrade the old card case to this Leather Quarter-Zip Wallet. 

$228$59
Wilma Color-Block Logo and Mesh Trainer
Michael Kors
You can wear these signature sneakers for every season. 

$225$69
Palm Eyelet Cotton Midi Dress
Michael Kors
This dress will make you wish you're at the beach looking over palm trees.

$355$142
Antonia Patent Leather Sandal
Michael Kors
These are the perfect summer shoe for date night. 

$125$79
Briley Small Pebbled Leather Messenger Bag
Michael Kors
This crossbody messenger bag features a adjustable crossbody strap and organized interior that'll keep all of your essentials in one place. 

$398$99
Jet Set Large Saffiano Leather Tote Bag
Michael Kors
This Saffiano leather tote bag is the perfect travel companion and features convenient side pockets and a secure top-zip fastening render. 

$558$139
Mercer Extra-Small Pebbled Leather Crossbody Bag
Michael Kors
With a structured top and adjustable strap options, you can wear this purse however you want.

$348$79
Sinclair Large Pebbled Leather Tote Bag
Michael Kors
For all those week-to-weekend moments this summer, this carryall opens to a spacious interior that’ll hold all of your daily essentials. 

$298$119
Suri Small Logo Crossbody Bag
Michael Kors
Keep your keys and wallet organized in this spacious crossbody that can be carried by the top handle or worn across the shoulder with the removable chain strap.

$328$99
Stretch Cotton Poplin Cutout Dress
Michael Kors
This halter dress gets major style points for its cutouts — perfect with strappy sandals and a woven tote on your next getaway.

$240$96
Rosa Embossed Faux Leather Slide Sandal
Michael Kors
Go all out this summer with these faux leather sandals. 

$145$69
Lita Small Leather Crossbody Bag
Michael Kors
Add a pop of pink to your wardrobe this summer with this comfy crossbody bag.

$298$99

