Michael Kors Spring Event Sale -- Take 25% Off Your Purchase

Fashion fans, listen up -- Michael Kors is hosting a sale on its full-price items, and hands down, this is one sale you simply can't miss.

Get 25% off Michael Kors' select full-price pieces and already-reduced products through April 7. Prices are already marked, so you don't need a promo code.

If you're looking for new pieces to add to your spring wardrobe for 2021, the Michael Kors sale is bound to have a handful of items that'll go seamlessly with the rest of your wardrobe. Perhaps you want a new purse or tote bag to carry everywhere you go. Or maybe you want some undeniably stylish clothing, shoes or jewelry to wear in and out of the house (or, you know, during those weekly Zoom calls).

The Michael Kors sale is chock-full of options to choose from, so no matter what you're looking for, you simply can't go wrong. But if you need a head start on shopping, ET Style's gathered our favorite pieces from the sale to help.

Scroll down to ET Style's top picks from the Michael Kors sale below.

Michael Michael Kors Bradshaw Small Woven Leather Shoulder Bag Michael Kors Michael Michael Kors Bradshaw Small Woven Leather Shoulder Bag Nothing says spring quite like a pop of color -- especially when it comes in the form of a chic leather handbag like this. $246 (REGULARLY $328) Buy Now

Michael Michael Kors SoHo Large Studded Quilted Leather Shoulder Bag Michael Kors Michael Michael Kors SoHo Large Studded Quilted Leather Shoulder Bag Whether you wear this as a shoulder bag or carry it as a chic clutch, this will be a staple in your closet. $321 (REGULARLY $428) Buy Now

Michael Michael Kors Amelia Braided Mule Michael Kors Michael Michael Kors Amelia Braided Mule How gorgeous are the braided details of these heeled mules? $101 (REGULARLY $135) Buy Now

Michael Michael Kors Ivy Medium Woven Tote Bag Michael Kors Michael Michael Kors Ivy Medium Woven Tote Bag We love the woven details of this leather tote from Michael Kors. $269 (REGULARLY $385) Buy Now

Michael Michael Kors Chambray Maxi Shirtdress Michael Kors Michael Michael Kors Chambray Maxi Shirtdress Add this chambray dress to your spring wardrobe this season and dress it up with a simple pair of sandals or wedges. $131 (REGULARLY $175) Buy Now

Michael Michael Kors Glitter Platform Slide Sandal Michael Kors Michael Michael Kors Glitter Platform Slide Sandal Looking for a new pair of shoes to wear on those short afternoon walks? These are it. $41 (REGULARLY $55) Buy Now

Michael Michael Kors Jet Set Medium Pebbled Leather Shoulder Bag Michael Kors Michael Michael Kors Jet Set Medium Pebbled Leather Shoulder Bag Now's the time to grab yourself a classic bag for everyday occasions that'll transcend the trends of time. $149 (REGULARLY $198) Buy Now

Michael Michael Kors Quilted Nylon Packable Puffer Jacket Michael Kors Michael Michael Kors Quilted Nylon Packable Puffer Jacket Puffer jackets have been one of the biggest trends of the season, and there's still time to wear it while the temperatures are on the low end in spring. $150 (REGULARLY $200) Buy Now

Michael Kors Oversized Ritz Pavé Gold-Tone Curb Link Watch Michael Kors Michael Kors Oversized Ritz Pavé Gold-Tone Curb Link Watch Michael Kors watches are always a great option to add to the cart -- especially when they're on sale. $221 (REGULARLY $295) Buy Now

Michael Michael Kors Corey Logo Combat Boot Michael Kors Michael Michael Kors Corey Logo Combat Boot If you want to wear the logo trend but keep it on the subtle end, style these combat boots with your favorite straight-leg jeans. $139 (REGULARLY $185) Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Sale -- Take 50% Off Kate Somerville and More

Always Pan: The Viral Instagram Favorite Is On Sale

The Best Online Sales to Shop Right Now

Kate Spade Surprise Sale: Take Up to 75% Off Everything

265 Best Deals at Amazon's Big Winter Sale: Apple, UGG, Echo & more