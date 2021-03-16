Michael Kors Spring Event Sale -- Take 25% Off Your Purchase
Fashion fans, listen up -- Michael Kors is hosting a sale on its full-price items, and hands down, this is one sale you simply can't miss.
Get 25% off Michael Kors' select full-price pieces and already-reduced products through April 7. Prices are already marked, so you don't need a promo code.
If you're looking for new pieces to add to your spring wardrobe for 2021, the Michael Kors sale is bound to have a handful of items that'll go seamlessly with the rest of your wardrobe. Perhaps you want a new purse or tote bag to carry everywhere you go. Or maybe you want some undeniably stylish clothing, shoes or jewelry to wear in and out of the house (or, you know, during those weekly Zoom calls).
The Michael Kors sale is chock-full of options to choose from, so no matter what you're looking for, you simply can't go wrong. But if you need a head start on shopping, ET Style's gathered our favorite pieces from the sale to help.
Scroll down to ET Style's top picks from the Michael Kors sale below.
RELATED CONTENT:
Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Sale -- Take 50% Off Kate Somerville and More
Always Pan: The Viral Instagram Favorite Is On Sale
The Best Online Sales to Shop Right Now
Kate Spade Surprise Sale: Take Up to 75% Off Everything
265 Best Deals at Amazon's Big Winter Sale: Apple, UGG, Echo & more