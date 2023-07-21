Michael Kors Summer Sale: Save Up to 60% On Handbags, Shoes, Sunglasses and More This Weekend
Much like this heatwave, the summer sales keep coming in hot. To make shopping for summer wardrobe essentials a much-needed breeze, the Michael Kors Summer Sale is overflowing with serious deals on gorgeous purses, shoes, sunglasses and dresses. This weekend, you can add a little more designer into your life with prices starting at just $19.
Now through Monday, July 24, Michael Kors is offering up to 60% off sale styles for double the discounts on handbags, sandals, and sneakers just in time for warmer days. No discount code is needed to take advantage of these impressive deals. So go ahead and shop our top summer picks below before the best styles sell out!
The second half of summer is in the bag and Michael Kors has massive markdowns on totes, crossbodies, and backpacks. Grab a new purse for a fraction of the cost during the Michael Kors Summer Sale before it's too late.
This tote is a timeless style for every season. Crafted from Signature-print canvas with leather trim, it opens to a spacious interior with plenty of room to store all your essentials—be it for a day or for an entire weekend.
Travel light and while staying stylish. Made from pebbled leather with smooth accents, this handbag features structured top handles and an adjustable shoulder strap for added versatility.
The Bedford tote bag is a must-have for daily commutes or long-haul flights. Crafted from Signature-print canvas with minimal hardware, this classic carryall features four exterior pockets to keep smaller items at arm’s reach and a spacious interior for your laptop or umbrella.
With top handles and a removable cross-body strap, the Valerie is an ideal size for women on the go.
Designed to slot into busy schedules, this extra-small version of the Veronica is made from Saffiano leather with just enough space inside for your wallet, phone and sunglasses.
The Sally Medium Saffiano Leather 2-In-1 Backpack features a back tech compartment and front zip pocket for all of your essentials.
This tote bag's simple and classy design is a timeless classic. Additionally, it has a clean-lined silhouette and is spacious.
If you love a little color, you'll be obsessed with this crossbody staple from Michael Kors, now available in deep dahlia.
Keep your hands free while traveling or commuting with this spacious backpack.
This sophisticated top-handle bag also comes with a detachable crossbody strap for versatility.
