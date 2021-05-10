Michael Kors Summer Sale -- Take 25% Off New Arrivals

Fashion fans, listen up -- Michael Kors is hosting a sale on full-price items, and hands down, this is one sale you simply can't miss. Get 25% off Michael Kors' select full-price pieces and already-reduced products through May 25. Prices are already marked, so you don't need a promo code!

If you're looking for new pieces to add to your summer wardrobe, the Michael Kors sale is bound to have a handful of items that'll go seamlessly with the rest of your wardrobe. Perhaps you want a new purse or tote bag to carry everywhere you go. Or maybe you want some undeniably stylish clothing, shoes or jewelry to wear as we start planning to go outside more.

The Michael Kors sale is chock-full of options to choose from, so no matter what you're looking for, you simply can't go wrong. But if you need a head start on shopping, ET Style's gathered our favorite pieces from the sale to help.

Scroll down to ET Style's top picks from the Michael Kors sale below.

Michael Michael Kors Small Studded Quilted Wallet Michael Kors Michael Michael Kors Small Studded Quilted Wallet A chic quilted wallet with zip closure, multiple slots and stud embellishments. $119 (REGULARLY $158) Buy Now

Michael Michael Kors Judd Leather Sandal Michael Kors Michael Michael Kors Judd Leather Sandal Your next new favorite sandals are the perfect combination of fashionable and comfortable with gold-tone buckles and a soft suede footbed. $101 AT MICHAEL KORS (REGULARLY $135) Buy Now

Michael Michael Kors Bradshaw Small Woven Leather Shoulder Bag Michael Kors Michael Michael Kors Bradshaw Small Woven Leather Shoulder Bag Nothing says spring quite like a pop of color -- especially when it comes in the form of a chic leather handbag like this. $172 (REGULARLY $328) Buy Now

Michael Michael Kors SoHo Large Studded Quilted Leather Shoulder Bag Michael Kors Michael Michael Kors SoHo Large Studded Quilted Leather Shoulder Bag Whether you wear this as a shoulder bag or carry it as a chic clutch, this will be a staple in your closet. $225 (REGULARLY $428) Buy Now

Michael Michael Kors Ivy Medium Woven Tote Bag Michael Kors Michael Michael Kors Ivy Medium Woven Tote Bag We love the woven details of this leather tote from Michael Kors. $269 (REGULARLY $385) Buy Now

Michael Michael Kors Quilted Nylon Packable Puffer Jacket Michael Kors Michael Michael Kors Quilted Nylon Packable Puffer Jacket Puffer jackets have been one of the biggest trends of the season, and there's still time to wear it while the temperatures are on the low end in spring. $150 (REGULARLY $200) Buy Now

Michael Kors Oversized Ritz Pavé Gold-Tone Curb Link Watch Michael Kors Michael Kors Oversized Ritz Pavé Gold-Tone Curb Link Watch Michael Kors watches are always a great option to add to the cart -- especially when they're on sale. $221 (REGULARLY $295) Buy Now

Michael Michael Kors Corey Logo Combat Boot Michael Kors Michael Michael Kors Corey Logo Combat Boot If you want to wear the logo trend but keep it on the subtle end, style these combat boots with your favorite straight-leg jeans. $139 (REGULARLY $185) Buy Now

