Shopping

Michael Kors Summer Sale -- Take 25% Off New Arrivals

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
michael kors bella hadid 1280
Michael Kors

Fashion fans, listen up -- Michael Kors is hosting a sale on full-price items, and hands down, this is one sale you simply can't miss. Get 25% off Michael Kors' select full-price pieces and already-reduced products through May 25. Prices are already marked, so you don't need a promo code!

If you're looking for new pieces to add to your summer wardrobe, the Michael Kors sale is bound to have a handful of items that'll go seamlessly with the rest of your wardrobe. Perhaps you want a new purse or tote bag to carry everywhere you go. Or maybe you want some undeniably stylish clothing, shoes or jewelry to wear as we start planning to go outside more.

The Michael Kors sale is chock-full of options to choose from, so no matter what you're looking for, you simply can't go wrong. But if you need a head start on shopping, ET Style's gathered our favorite pieces from the sale to help.

Scroll down to ET Style's top picks from the Michael Kors sale below.

Michael Michael Kors Jet Set Medium Leather and Logo 4-in-1 Crossbody Bag Set
Michael Michael Kors Jet Set Medium Leather and Logo 4-in-1 Crossbody Bag Set
Michael Kors
Michael Michael Kors Jet Set Medium Leather and Logo 4-in-1 Crossbody Bag Set
Get more bang for your buck with this 4-in-1 convertible handbag set that comes with a shoulder bag and pouch. 
$194 (REGULARLY $258)
Michael Michael Kors Small Studded Quilted Wallet
Michael Michael Kors Small Studded Quilted Wallet
Michael Kors
Michael Michael Kors Small Studded Quilted Wallet
A chic quilted wallet with zip closure, multiple slots and stud embellishments. 
$119 (REGULARLY $158)
Michael Michael Kors Judd Leather Sandal
Michael Michael Kors Judd Leather Sandal
Michael Kors
Michael Michael Kors Judd Leather Sandal
Your next new favorite sandals are the perfect combination of fashionable and comfortable with gold-tone buckles and a soft suede footbed. 
$101 AT MICHAEL KORS (REGULARLY $135)
Michael Michael Kors Bradshaw Small Woven Leather Shoulder Bag
Michael Michael Kors Bradshaw Small Woven Leather Shoulder Bag
Michael Kors
Michael Michael Kors Bradshaw Small Woven Leather Shoulder Bag
Nothing says spring quite like a pop of color -- especially when it comes in the form of a chic leather handbag like this.
$172 (REGULARLY $328)
Michael Michael Kors Diamond Logo Jacquard Trench Coat
Michael Michael Kors Diamond Logo Jacquard Trench Coat
Michael Kors
Michael Michael Kors Diamond Logo Jacquard Trench Coat
Make a statement in this logo-adorned trench coat.
$296 (REGULARLY $395)
Michael Michael Kors SoHo Large Studded Quilted Leather Shoulder Bag
Michael Michael Kors SoHo Large Studded Quilted Leather Shoulder Bag
Michael Kors
Michael Michael Kors SoHo Large Studded Quilted Leather Shoulder Bag
Whether you wear this as a shoulder bag or carry it as a chic clutch, this will be a staple in your closet.
$225 (REGULARLY $428)
Michael Michael Kors Ivy Medium Woven Tote Bag
Michael Michael Kors Ivy Medium Woven Tote Bag
Michael Kors
Michael Michael Kors Ivy Medium Woven Tote Bag
We love the woven details of this leather tote from Michael Kors.
$269 (REGULARLY $385)
Michael Michael Kors Greenwich Small Color-Block Logo and Saffiano Leather Crossbody Bag
Michael Michael Kors Greenwich Small Color-Block Logo and Saffiano Leather Crossbody Bag
Michael Kors
Michael Michael Kors Greenwich Small Color-Block Logo and Saffiano Leather Crossbody Bag
When in doubt, grab yourself a chic and classic Michael Kors handbag like this one from the sale.
$209 (REGULARLY $278)
Michael Michael Kors Quilted Nylon Packable Puffer Jacket
Michael Michael Kors Quilted Nylon Packable Puffer Jacket
Michael Kors
Michael Michael Kors Quilted Nylon Packable Puffer Jacket
Puffer jackets have been one of the biggest trends of the season, and there's still time to wear it while the temperatures are on the low end in spring.
$150 (REGULARLY $200)
Michael Kors Oversized Ritz Pavé Gold-Tone Curb Link Watch
Michael Kors Oversized Ritz Pavé Gold-Tone Curb Link Watch
Michael Kors
Michael Kors Oversized Ritz Pavé Gold-Tone Curb Link Watch
Michael Kors watches are always a great option to add to the cart -- especially when they're on sale.
$221 (REGULARLY $295)
Michael Michael Kors Corey Logo Combat Boot
Michael Michael Kors Corey Logo Combat Boot
Michael Kors
Michael Michael Kors Corey Logo Combat Boot
If you want to wear the logo trend but keep it on the subtle end, style these combat boots with your favorite straight-leg jeans.
$139 (REGULARLY $185)

RELATED CONTENT:

Nike Spring Sale is Happening Now -- Save Up to 50% Off

Saks Fifth Avenue Spring Sale: Best Deals on Handbags

Coach Outlet Sale: Save Up to 75% off Bags, Spring Jackets and More

Frankies Bikinis Drops Collab With Naomi Osaka -- Shop the Collection

8 Celebrity-Loved Swimsuits to Shop Right Now