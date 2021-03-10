Michael Kors VIP Sale Starts Today -- Shop Our Favorite Picks
Fashion fans, listen up -- Michael Kors is hosting a sale on its full-price items, and hands down, this is one sale you simply can't miss. And if you're a VIP member, the sale starts today.
For two days only, Michael Kors' KorsVIP members get early access to the fashion brand's spring sale, which runs from March 12 to April 6. This is the time to get 25% off any of Michael Kors' full-price pieces when you use the promo code SPRING25.
If you aren't a member of Michael Kors' rewards program, don't fret -- it's free to sign up. All you have to do is provide your first and last name and an email address. Once you do that, you'll have full access to the brand's epic sale ahead of its official start as a KorsVIP member.
If you're looking for new pieces to add to your spring wardrobe for 2021, the Michael Kors sale is bound to have a handful of items that'll go seamlessly with the rest of your wardrobe. Perhaps you want a new purse or tote bag to carry everywhere you go. Or maybe you want some undeniably stylish clothing, shoes or jewelry to wear in and out of the house (or, you know, during those weekly Zoom calls).
The Michael Kors sale is chock-full of options to choose from, so no matter what you're looking for, you simply can't go wrong. But if you need a head start on shopping, ET Style's gathered our favorite pieces from the sale to help.
Scroll down to ET Style's top picks from the Michael Kors sale below.
