Michael Kors VIP Sale Starts Today -- Shop Our Favorite Picks

By ETonline Staff
Michael Kors Sale
Michael Kors

Fashion fans, listen up -- Michael Kors is hosting a sale on its full-price items, and hands down, this is one sale you simply can't miss. And if you're a VIP member, the sale starts today.

For two days only, Michael Kors' KorsVIP members get early access to the fashion brand's spring sale, which runs from March 12 to April 6. This is the time to get 25% off any of Michael Kors' full-price pieces when you use the promo code SPRING25

If you aren't a member of Michael Kors' rewards program, don't fret -- it's free to sign up. All you have to do is provide your first and last name and an email address. Once you do that, you'll have full access to the brand's epic sale ahead of its official start as a KorsVIP member.

If you're looking for new pieces to add to your spring wardrobe for 2021, the Michael Kors sale is bound to have a handful of items that'll go seamlessly with the rest of your wardrobe. Perhaps you want a new purse or tote bag to carry everywhere you go. Or maybe you want some undeniably stylish clothing, shoes or jewelry to wear in and out of the house (or, you know, during those weekly Zoom calls).

The Michael Kors sale is chock-full of options to choose from, so no matter what you're looking for, you simply can't go wrong. But if you need a head start on shopping, ET Style's gathered our favorite pieces from the sale to help.

Scroll down to ET Style's top picks from the Michael Kors sale below.

Michael Michael Kors Bradshaw Small Woven Leather Shoulder Bag
Michael Michael Kors Bradshaw Small Woven Leather Shoulder Bag
Michael Kors
Michael Michael Kors Bradshaw Small Woven Leather Shoulder Bag
Nothing says spring quite like a pop of color -- especially when it comes in the form of a chic leather handbag like this.
$246 (REGULARLY $328)
Michael Michael Kors Diamond Logo Jacquard Trench Coat
Michael Michael Kors Diamond Logo Jacquard Trench Coat
Michael Kors
Michael Michael Kors Diamond Logo Jacquard Trench Coat
Make a statement in this logo-adorned trench coat.
$296 (REGULARLY $395)
Michael Michael Kors SoHo Large Studded Quilted Leather Shoulder Bag
Michael Michael Kors SoHo Large Studded Quilted Leather Shoulder Bag
Michael Kors
Michael Michael Kors SoHo Large Studded Quilted Leather Shoulder Bag
Whether you wear this as a shoulder bag or carry it as a chic clutch, this will be a staple in your closet.
$321 (REGULARLY $428)
Michael Michael Kors Amelia Braided Mule
Michael Michael Kors Amelia Braided Mule
Michael Kors
Michael Michael Kors Amelia Braided Mule
How gorgeous are the braided details of these heeled mules?
$101 (REGULARLY $135)
Michael Michael Kors Ivy Medium Woven Tote Bag
Michael Michael Kors Ivy Medium Woven Tote Bag
Michael Kors
Michael Michael Kors Ivy Medium Woven Tote Bag
We love the woven details of this leather tote from Michael Kors.
$269 (REGULARLY $385)
Michael Michael Kors Chambray Maxi Shirtdress
Michael Michael Kors Chambray Maxi Shirtdress
Michael Kors
Michael Michael Kors Chambray Maxi Shirtdress
Add this chambray dress to your spring wardrobe this season and dress it up with a simple pair of sandals or wedges.
$131 (REGULARLY $175)
Michael Michael Kors Glitter Platform Slide Sandal
Michael Michael Kors Glitter Platform Slide Sandal
Michael Kors
Michael Michael Kors Glitter Platform Slide Sandal
Looking for a new pair of shoes to wear on those short afternoon walks? These are it.
$41 (REGULARLY $55)
Michael Michael Kors Greenwich Small Color-Block Logo and Saffiano Leather Crossbody Bag
Michael Michael Kors Greenwich Small Color-Block Logo and Saffiano Leather Crossbody Bag
Michael Kors
Michael Michael Kors Greenwich Small Color-Block Logo and Saffiano Leather Crossbody Bag
When in doubt, grab yourself a chic and classic Michael Kors handbag like this one from the sale.
$209 (REGULARLY $278)
Michael Michael Kors Jet Set Medium Pebbled Leather Shoulder Bag
Michael Michael Kors Jet Set Medium Pebbled Leather Shoulder Bag
Michael Kors
Michael Michael Kors Jet Set Medium Pebbled Leather Shoulder Bag
Now's the time to grab yourself a classic bag for everyday occasions that'll transcend the trends of time.
$149 (REGULARLY $198)
Michael Michael Kors Quilted Nylon Packable Puffer Jacket
Michael Michael Kors Quilted Nylon Packable Puffer Jacket
Michael Kors
Michael Michael Kors Quilted Nylon Packable Puffer Jacket
Puffer jackets have been one of the biggest trends of the season, and there's still time to wear it while the temperatures are on the low end in spring.
$150 (REGULARLY $200)
Michael Kors Oversized Ritz Pavé Gold-Tone Curb Link Watch
Michael Kors Oversized Ritz Pavé Gold-Tone Curb Link Watch
Michael Kors
Michael Kors Oversized Ritz Pavé Gold-Tone Curb Link Watch
Michael Kors watches are always a great option to add to the cart -- especially when they're on sale.
$221 (REGULARLY $295)
Michael Michael Kors Corey Logo Combat Boot
Michael Michael Kors Corey Logo Combat Boot
Michael Kors
Michael Michael Kors Corey Logo Combat Boot
If you want to wear the logo trend but keep it on the subtle end, style these combat boots with your favorite straight-leg jeans.
$139 (REGULARLY $185)

