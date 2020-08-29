Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2020: 2 More Days to Shop Our Staff's Top Picks
Our team has been scouring the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale for weeks now, so naturally we've gathered a lot of favorites along the way. From faux leather leggings and a cozy cardigan to candles and a rose gold toaster, the ET Style staff is sharing their personal faves of the best deals from the department store's biggest shopping event.
We suggest you hurry and shop as the sale is ending Sunday, August 30th and prices will go back up on Aug. 31. Many styles have been quickly selling out since the sale opened to the public, following the Early Access pre-sale for Nordstrom cardmembers.
The Nordstrom sale is offering big savings across categories such as skincare, lingerie, women's apparel, leggings, activewear, loungewear, luggage, shoes, on-trend sneakers and chic pet clothing. The massive shopping event is also full of discounts on home decor including at-home bar essentials, bedding, bath accessories, pillows, wall art and rugs. If you've saved your favorite picks to your Wish List, you can check out faster with that coveted sale price.
Shop the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale now and check out our top picks.
Have you ever seen a more perfect pair of booties? This Steve Madden pointed-toe boot is available in four colors.
Need a new moto jacket? Try this stylish, versatile faux leather design from BLANKNYC.
Fluffy house slippers from UGG to keep your feet warm in the fall and winter.
It's always a big deal when designer denim brand (and celeb favorite) Mother is on sale. Score this inky-black cropped design with unraveled hems for under $150.
A duvet cover and sham set from BP., featuring a textured, dotted pattern.
Leggings are one of the most wanted items at the Nordstrom sale, including this Zella pair. We love it for its soft feel, slant pockets and ankle cuffs.
We love a faux leather legging for looking edgy and polished, while still being comfortable. This super popular Spanx pair has sold out, but we found this very similar style from BP. for under $30.
Trust us, the Hanky Panky lace thong is one of the comfiest thongs out there. Buy more and save: get four pairs for $59.
Replace your old bath towels with these plush, ultra-absorbent ones by Nordstrom.
This Natori T-shirt bra features contour cups of foam-lined jersey that look smooth under clothing.
Fashionable and sporty, these wide-leg palazzo sweatpants from Nike are a comfy and stylish choice.
An effortlessly stylish mule by Madewell to slip into this fall. Available in spot print, snakeskin print, black suede or pink suede.
Score a deal on Lancôme skincare with this anti-aging set of two full-size bottles of the Advanced Génifique Serum and travel-size Génifique Eye Cream.
The rose gold Smeg toaster has sold out, but the equally stunning gold electric kettle is still around! Looks gorgeous on the counter top, while heating up water in a flash.
No Nordstrom Anniversary Sale purchase is complete without grabbing some Voluspa candles. This set comes with five mini scented candles.
See every sale item at Nordstrom.
