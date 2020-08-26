Shopping

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2020: Shop Our Staff's Top Picks

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
top staff picks nordstrom anniversary sale
Nordstrom

Our team has been scouring the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale for weeks now, so naturally we've gathered a lot of favorites along the way. From faux leather leggings and a cozy cardigan to candles and a rose gold toaster, the ET Style staff is sharing their personal faves of the best deals from the department store's biggest shopping event.

We suggest you hurry and shop as the sale is ending this weekend and prices will go back up on Aug. 31. Many styles have been quickly selling out since the sale opened to the public, following the Early Access pre-sale for Nordstrom cardmembers.

The Nordstrom sale is offering big savings across categories such as skincare, lingeriewomen's apparel, leggings, activewear, loungewear, luggageshoes, on-trend sneakers and chic pet clothing. The massive shopping event is also full of discounts on home decor including at-home bar essentials, bedding, bath accessories, pillows, wall art and rugs. If you've saved your favorite picks to your Wish List, you can check out faster with that coveted sale price.

Shop the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale now and check out our top picks.

Restore Soft Pocket Lounge Leggings
Zella
Zella Restore Soft Pocket Lounge Leggings
Nordstrom
Restore Soft Pocket Lounge Leggings
Zella

Leggings are one of the most wanted items at the Nordstrom sale, including this Zella pair. We love it for its soft feel, slant pockets and ankle cuffs.

REGULARLY $65

Faux Leather Leggings
Spanx
Spanx Faux Leather Leggings
Nordstrom
Faux Leather Leggings
Spanx

We love a faux leather legging for looking edgy and polished, while still being comfortable. This super popular Spanx pair has sold out, but we found this very similar style from BP. for under $30.

REGULARLY $98

Low Rise Thong
Hanky Panky
Hanky Panky Low Rise Thong
Nordstrom
Low Rise Thong
Hanky Panky

Trust us, the Hanky Panky lace thong is one of the comfiest thongs out there. Buy more and save: get four pairs for $59.

REGULARLY $22

Clean Facial Cleansing Device
PMD
PMD Clean Facial Cleansing Device
Nordstrom
Clean Facial Cleansing Device
PMD

If you're missing Clarisonic, we recommend you try PMD's silicone cleansing device. This hygienic, antibacterial and waterproof facial cleansing device has four vibration modes, which uses over 7,000 vibrations per minute to deeply cleanse the pores and help lift, firm and tone areas of the face. Plus, the brush head never needs replacing.

REGULARLY $99

Hydrocotton Bath Towel
Nordstrom
Nordstrom Hydrocotton Bath Towel
Nordstrom
Hydrocotton Bath Towel
Nordstrom

Replace your old bath towels with these plush, ultra-absorbent ones by Nordstrom.

REGULARLY $29

neuBROW® Brow Enhancing Serum Full Size Duo
Neulash
Neulash neuBROW® Brow Enhancing Serum Full Size Duo
Nordstrom
neuBROW® Brow Enhancing Serum Full Size Duo
Neulash

We're always trying to achieve natural, full-looking brows. To rejuvenate our arches, the neuBROW brow serum with keratin protein comes in handy to moisturize and nourish weakened, thin hair fibers. Get two for one with this duo set.

$200 VALUE

Bliss Perfection Underwire Contour Bra
Natori
Natori Bliss Perfection Underwire Contour Bra
Nordstrom
Bliss Perfection Underwire Contour Bra
Natori

This Natori T-shirt bra features contour cups of foam-lined jersey that look smooth under clothing.

REGULARLY $68

Sportswear Knit Palazzo Pants
Nike
Nike Sportswear Knit Palazzo Pants
Nordstrom
Sportswear Knit Palazzo Pants
Nike

Fashionable and sporty, these wide-leg palazzo sweatpants from Nike are a comfy and stylish choice.

REGULARLY $60

Plus CozyChic Ultra Lite™ Cardigan
Barefoot Dreams
Barefoot Dreams Plus CozyChic Ultra Lite™ Cardigan
Nordstrom
Plus CozyChic Ultra Lite™ Cardigan
Barefoot Dreams

Barefoot Dreams cardigan styles have been flying off the shelves! Get your hands on this lightweight, cozy cardi before it sells out.

REGULARLY $128

Remi Mule
Madewell
Madewell Remi Mule
Nordstrom
Remi Mule
Madewell

An effortlessly stylish mule by Madewell to slip into this fall. Available in spot print, snakeskin print, black suede or pink suede.

REGULARLY $88

Advanced Génifique Trio
Lancôme
Lancome Advanced Génifique Trio
Nordstrom
Advanced Génifique Trio
Lancôme

Score a deal on Lancôme skincare with this anti-aging set of two full-size bottles of the Advanced Génifique Serum and travel-size Génifique Eye Cream.

$236.50 VALUE

50s Retro Style Two-Slice Toaster
Smeg
SMEG 50s Retro Style Two-Slice Toaster
Nordstrom
50s Retro Style Two-Slice Toaster
Smeg

This stunning rose gold Smeg toaster is on the top of many Wish Lists among the ET Style team. Looks gorgeous on the counter top, while delivering a perfectly toasted piece of bread.

REGULARLY $229.95

Carson Stripe Zip Continental Wallet
Tory Burch
Tory Burch Carson Stripe Zip Continental Wallet
Nordstrom
Carson Stripe Zip Continental Wallet
Tory Burch

Save almost 40% off this designer leather wallet by Tory Burch, featuring her famous logo.

REGULARLY $248

Vermeil Set of 5 Mini Tin Candles
Voluspa
Voluspa Vermeil Mini Tin Candles, 5 Pack
Nordstrom
Vermeil Set of 5 Mini Tin Candles
Voluspa

No Nordstrom Anniversary Sale purchase is complete without grabbing some Voluspa candles. This set comes with five mini scented candles.

$50 VALUE

See every sale item at Nordstrom.

RELATED CONTENT:

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2020: Shop 15 of the Best-Selling Deals

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2020: Top Picks of Loungewear Deals

Best of Nordstrom Anniversary Beauty Sale 2020

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: The 12 Best Bra and Underwear Deals