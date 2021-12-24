Nordstrom Rack is kicking off their last Clear the Rack sale of the year! Consider it a Christmas gift as the retailer's sale event is offering an extra 25% off select red-tag clearance items -- for a total savings up to 75% off -- from now through January 2.

The Nordstrom Rack Clear the Rack sale includes clearance styles across categories of clothes, shoes, handbags and homeware. The sale event is filled with deals on beloved brands Nordstrom carries, including UGG, Nike, Steve Madden, Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff and Sweaty Betty.

Although holiday gift shopping is finished, that doesn't mean you can't keep shopping and most importantly saving. In addition to Nordstrom Rack, there are a ton of end-of-year sales happening such as the Anthropologie Sale and Nordstrom's Half Yearly Sale.

Shop ET's top picks from the Clear the Rack sale below.

Lovestitch Maxi Dress Nordstrom Rack Lovestitch Maxi Dress Tired of shopping for winter clothes? It's never too early to grab a pretty, flowy maxi dress for warm weather ahead. The Lovestitch Maxi Dress has over 2,000 reviews! $88 $30 Buy Now

