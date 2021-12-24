Shopping

Nordstrom Rack Clear the Rack Sale: Take Up to 75% Off Nike, Steve Madden and More

By ETonline Staff
Nordstrom Rack
Nordstrom Rack

Nordstrom Rack is kicking off their last Clear the Rack sale of the year! Consider it a Christmas gift as the retailer's sale event is offering an extra 25% off select red-tag clearance items -- for a total savings up to 75% off -- from now through January 2. 

The Nordstrom Rack Clear the Rack sale includes clearance styles across categories of clothes, shoes, handbags and homeware. The sale event is filled with deals on beloved brands Nordstrom carries, including UGG, Nike, Steve Madden, Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff and Sweaty Betty. 

Although holiday gift shopping is finished, that doesn't mean you can't keep shopping and most importantly saving. In addition to Nordstrom Rack, there are a ton of end-of-year sales happening such as the Anthropologie Sale and Nordstrom's Half Yearly Sale

Shop ET's top picks from the Clear the Rack sale below. 

Nina Leonard Geometric Print Sweater Dress
Nina Leonard Geometric Print Sweater Dress
Nordstrom Rack
Nina Leonard Geometric Print Sweater Dress
The highly-rated Nina Leonard Geometric Print Sweater Dress is one you'll wear for years to come. 
$50 $14
Nike Revolution 5 Running Shoe
Nike Revolution 5 Running Shoe
Nordstrom Rack
Nike Revolution 5 Running Shoe
Stock up on multiple colors of the Nike Revolution 5 Running Shoe. 
$65$39
Lovestitch Maxi Dress
Lovestitch Maxi Dress
Nordstrom Rack
Lovestitch Maxi Dress
Tired of shopping for winter clothes? It's never too early to grab a pretty, flowy maxi dress for warm weather ahead. The Lovestitch Maxi Dress has over 2,000 reviews!
$88$30
Steve Madden Checker Combat Boot
Steve Madden Checker Combat Boot
Nordstrom
Steve Madden Checker Combat Boot
Don't sleep on this deal on these stylish Steve Madden combat boots. 
$110$80
Kate Spade Keaton Flat
Kate Spade Keaton Flat
Nordstrom Rack
Kate Spade Keaton Flat
Wear these Kate Spade ballet flats with everything. 
$140$80
Felina Micro Fleece Lounge Hoodie
Felina Micro Fleece Lounge Hoodie
Nordstrom
Felina Micro Fleece Lounge Hoodie
A fleece dress-and-hoodie hybrid for maximum coziness. 
$58$11
Rebecca Minkoff Regan Leather Crossbody Bag
Rebecca Minkoff Regan Leather Crossbody Bag
Nordstrom Rack
Rebecca Minkoff Regan Leather Crossbody Bag
The honey colorway of the Rebecca Minkoff Regan Leather Crossbody Bag is now only $56. 
$198$56
AFRM Mock Neck Long Sleeve Mesh Top
AFRM Mock Neck Long Sleeve Mesh Top
Nordstrom Rack
AFRM Mock Neck Long Sleeve Mesh Top
Pair this flirty mesh turtleneck top with jeans and heels for a night out. 
$38$20
UGG Pearle Faux Fur Lined Scuff Slipper
UGG Pearle Faux Fur Lined Scuff Slipper
Nordstrom Rack
UGG Pearle Faux Fur Lined Scuff Slipper
Save 25% on the beloved UGG Pearle Faux Fur Lined Scuff Slipper. 
$80$60
Nike Air Max SC Sneaker
Air Max SC Sneaker
Nordstrom Rack
Nike Air Max SC Sneaker
Hurry and grab these trendy Nike Air Max sneakers before they're gone! 
$80$64
Z by Zella Puffer Coat
Z by Zella Puffer Coat
Nordstrom Rack
Z by Zella Puffer Coat
Stay warm and cute in this quilted puffer coat. 
$40$22
Nordstrom Essential 6-Piece Bath Towel Set
Nordstrom Essential 6-Piece Bath Towel Set
Nordstrom Rack
Nordstrom Essential 6-Piece Bath Towel Set
This 6-Piece Bath Towel Set is available in so many different colors. 
$40$22
Sweaty Betty Galvanise Running Hoodie
Sweaty Betty Galvanise Running Hoodie
Nordstrom Rack
Sweaty Betty Galvanise Running Hoodie
Add this chic Sweaty Betty hoodie to your running outfit. 
$118$45

