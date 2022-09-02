Shopping

Nordstrom Rack Labor Day Sale 2022: Get an Extra 40% Off Boots, Sweaters, Handbags and More Fall Fashion

By ETonline Staff
Nordstrom Rack clearance
Nordstrom Rack

Nordstrom Rack's Labor Day Sale has arrived in time to prepare for the new season. With Fall almost here, it's time to put away your summer clothes and head to Nordstrom Rack's Clearance section to get an extra 40% off the cozy sweaters, designer hats, Kate Spade handbags and Chelsea boots. If you've been keeping your eye on fall styles, waiting for the first chance to grab them on sale — now is your time. The retailer has Labor Day deals up to 95% off and these sales are unbeatable. 

Get An Extra 40% Off

The Nordstrom Rack Sale is chock full of everything you'll need for fall. Add new trendy styles to your wardrobe like comfortable fall boots, cardigans, jacketschic totes, cropped jeans — everything you need to step into fall in style.

Below, shop ET's favorite deals from Nordstrom Rack Labor Day Sale and get ready to save huge for fall right now. 

Kate Spade Jackson Top Zip Crossbody Bag
Kate Spade Jackson Top Zip Crossbody Bag
Nordstrom Rack
Kate Spade Jackson Top Zip Crossbody Bag

Add a pop of color to your outfits this fall with this Kate Spade crossbody bag.

$279$54
Steve Madden Platform Chelsea Boot
Steve Madden Platform Chelsea Boot
Nordstrom Rack
Steve Madden Platform Chelsea Boot

Level up last year's Chelsea boots with this Steve Madden pair. The tan chunky heel nicely contrasts with the black color.

$140$80
BP. Crewneck Sweater Dress
BP. Crewneck Sweater Dress
Nordstrom Rack
BP. Crewneck Sweater Dress

This flattering sweater dress will have you cozy this fall. It's easy to put on, layer and accessorize.

$49$11
Adidas Classic Striped Stirup Leggings
Adidas Classic Striped Stirup Leggings
Nordstrom Rack
Adidas Classic Striped Stirup Leggings

Wear these signature 3-stripe leggings during your morning run or afternoon workout. Score these classic Adidas leggings for almost 80% off, while supplies last. 

$40$15
Givenchy Logo Scarf
Givenchy Logo Scarf
Nordstrom Rack
Givenchy Logo Scarf

This designer scarf is a fall must-have accessory that can be paired with literally any outfit. This Givenchy scarf is 95% off, while supplies last.

$410$112
Sam Edelman Sophia Clutch Crossbody
Sam Edelman Sophia Clutch Crossbody
Nordstrom Rack
Sam Edelman Sophia Clutch Crossbody

A simple leather crossbody bag made with card slots and a zip pocket to secure your essentials. 

$148$34
Marc Fisher LTD Gadri Pointed Toe Bootie
Marc Fisher LTD Gadri Pointed Toe Bootie
Nordstrom Rack
Marc Fisher LTD Gadri Pointed Toe Bootie

Get ready for the new season with these stylish comfortable fall boots.

$190$36
Z By Zella Men's Relax Lounge Pants
Z By Zella Men's Relax Lounge Pants
Nordstrom Rack
Z By Zella Men's Relax Lounge Pants

Whether you're lounging around the house or working from home on a breezy day, these pants will keep you comfortable. 

$33$9
NIKE Essential Dri-FIT Half Zip Golf Pullover
NIKE Essential Dri-FIT Half Zip Golf Pullover
Nordstrom Rack
NIKE Essential Dri-FIT Half Zip Golf Pullover

If you're looking for a comfortable and stylish pullover to throw on this fall, this highly rated Nike Dri-Fit sweater can be worn on and off the golf course.

$65$21
Z by Zella High Waist 7/8 Daily Pocket Leggings
Z by Zella High Waist 7/8 Daily Pocket Leggings
Nordstrom Rack
Z by Zella High Waist 7/8 Daily Pocket Leggings

The high waist gives you the perfect coverage and fit. These leggings are so comfy they'll quickly become your go-to leggings.

$29$13
LOVESTITCH Gauze Maxi Dress
LOVESTITCH Gauze Maxi Dress
Nordstrom Rack
LOVESTITCH Gauze Maxi Dress

This maxi dress is great to take into fall. Just put a jacket or cardigan on during cooler days.

$88$14
House of Want How We Brunch Vegan Leather Mini Tote
House of Want How We Brunch Vegan Leather Mini Tote
Nordstrom Rack
House of Want How We Brunch Vegan Leather Mini Tote

This mini tote bag will elevate any casual outfit and hold all of your essentials when you're on the go.

$98$22
Lucky Brand Ballona Cotton Long Sleeve Button-Up Shirt
Lucky Brand Ballona Cotton Long Sleeve Button-Up Shirt
Nordstrom Rack
Lucky Brand Ballona Cotton Long Sleeve Button-Up Shirt

This cotton shirt features a spread collar, curved hem, and long sleeves with barrel cuffs that gives you essential comfort.

$60$8
Rebecca Minkoff Leather Chain Tote
Rebecca Minkoff Leather Chain Tote
Nordstrom Rack
Rebecca Minkoff Leather Chain Tote

The Rebecca Minkoff Leather Chain Tote is simple and chic, with plenty of room for all your essentials.

$298$150
NATORI Sheer Jacquard Full Fit Contour Underwire Bra
NATORI Sheer Jacquard Full Fit Contour Underwire Bra
Nordstrom Rack
NATORI Sheer Jacquard Full Fit Contour Underwire Bra

This bra features adjustable straps and hook-and-bar closure. Plus, you can get it in five different colors. 

$64$28
Walter Baker Liz Leather Crop Moto Jacket
Walter Baker Liz Leather Crop Moto Jacket
Nordstrom Rack
Walter Baker Liz Leather Crop Moto Jacket

If you want a bit of edge with your outfit, a moto jacket is a classic move.

$698$230

