Nordstrom Rack Labor Day Sale 2022: Get an Extra 40% Off Boots, Sweaters, Handbags and More Fall Fashion
Nordstrom Rack's Labor Day Sale has arrived in time to prepare for the new season. With Fall almost here, it's time to put away your summer clothes and head to Nordstrom Rack's Clearance section to get an extra 40% off the cozy sweaters, designer hats, Kate Spade handbags and Chelsea boots. If you've been keeping your eye on fall styles, waiting for the first chance to grab them on sale — now is your time. The retailer has Labor Day deals up to 95% off and these sales are unbeatable.
The Nordstrom Rack Sale is chock full of everything you'll need for fall. Add new trendy styles to your wardrobe like comfortable fall boots, cardigans, jackets, chic totes, cropped jeans — everything you need to step into fall in style.
Below, shop ET's favorite deals from Nordstrom Rack Labor Day Sale and get ready to save huge for fall right now.
Add a pop of color to your outfits this fall with this Kate Spade crossbody bag.
Level up last year's Chelsea boots with this Steve Madden pair. The tan chunky heel nicely contrasts with the black color.
This flattering sweater dress will have you cozy this fall. It's easy to put on, layer and accessorize.
Wear these signature 3-stripe leggings during your morning run or afternoon workout. Score these classic Adidas leggings for almost 80% off, while supplies last.
This designer scarf is a fall must-have accessory that can be paired with literally any outfit. This Givenchy scarf is 95% off, while supplies last.
A simple leather crossbody bag made with card slots and a zip pocket to secure your essentials.
Get ready for the new season with these stylish comfortable fall boots.
Whether you're lounging around the house or working from home on a breezy day, these pants will keep you comfortable.
If you're looking for a comfortable and stylish pullover to throw on this fall, this highly rated Nike Dri-Fit sweater can be worn on and off the golf course.
The high waist gives you the perfect coverage and fit. These leggings are so comfy they'll quickly become your go-to leggings.
This maxi dress is great to take into fall. Just put a jacket or cardigan on during cooler days.
This mini tote bag will elevate any casual outfit and hold all of your essentials when you're on the go.
This cotton shirt features a spread collar, curved hem, and long sleeves with barrel cuffs that gives you essential comfort.
The Rebecca Minkoff Leather Chain Tote is simple and chic, with plenty of room for all your essentials.
This bra features adjustable straps and hook-and-bar closure. Plus, you can get it in five different colors.
If you want a bit of edge with your outfit, a moto jacket is a classic move.
