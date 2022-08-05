Shopping

Nordstrom Rack Sale: Save on Boots, Jackets and More Fall Fashion

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
If you've been keeping your eye on fall styles, waiting for the first chance to grab them on sale — now is your time. Nordstrom Rack's Clearance section has deals already up to 95% off and these sales are unbeatable.

Nordstrom Rack is chock full of everything you'll need for fall. Add new trendy styles to your wardrobe like comfortable Chelsea boots, chic totes, cropped jeans and so much more. If you've been searching for an outfit for the office or back to school, check out deals on stylish shoes, sweater dresses, cool jackets — everything you need to step into fall in style.

Below, shop ET's favorite deals from Nordstrom Rack Clearance Sale and get ready to save huge for fall right now. 

Steve Madden Platform Chelsea Boot
Steve Madden Platform Chelsea Boot
Nordstrom Rack
Steve Madden Platform Chelsea Boot

Level up last year's Chelsea boots with this Steve Madden pair. The tan chunky heel nicely contrasts with the black color.

$140$80
BP. Crewneck Sweater Dress
BP. Crewneck Sweater Dress
Nordstrom Rack
BP. Crewneck Sweater Dress

This flattering sweater dress will have you cozy this fall. It's easy to put on, layer and accessorize.

$49$18
Frame Le Garcon Cuffed Jeans
Frame Le Garcon Cuffed Jeans
Nordstrom Rack
Frame Le Garcon Cuffed Jeans

A cuffed jean is the best for showing off your shoes. These boyfriend jeans have a straight leg silhouette and are made with stretchy cotton denim for a relaxed fit.

$228$75
Kate Spade Hood Anorak Jacket
Kate Spade Hood Anorak Jacket
Nordstrom Rack
Kate Spade Hood Anorak Jacket

Be prepared for a surprise rain shower with this Kate Spade Anorak Jacket. A bold color is always a good choice during drab weather.

$228$120
Rebecca Minkoff Leather Chain Tote
Rebecca Minkoff Leather Chain Tote
Nordstrom Rack
Rebecca Minkoff Leather Chain Tote

The Rebecca Minkoff Leather Chain Tote is spacious and chic. A tote is useful during transitional weather because you can easily carry a jacket or scarf wherever you go.

$298$112
Walter Baker Liz Leather Crop Moto Jacket
Walter Baker Liz Leather Crop Moto Jacket
Nordstrom Rack
Walter Baker Liz Leather Crop Moto Jacket

If you want a bit of edge with your outfit, a moto jacket is a classic move.

$698$200
Z by Zella High Waist 7/8 Daily Pocket Leggings
Z by Zella High Waist 7/8 Daily Pocket Leggings
Nordstrom Rack
Z by Zella High Waist 7/8 Daily Pocket Leggings

The high waist gives you the perfect coverage and fit. These leggings are so comfy they'll quickly become your go-to leggings.

$29$14
LOVESTITCH Gauze Maxi Dress
LOVESTITCH Gauze Maxi Dress
Nordstrom Rack
LOVESTITCH Gauze Maxi Dress

This maxi dress is great to take into fall. Just put a jacket or cardigan on during cooler days.

$88$22
House of Want How We Brunch Vegan Leather Mini Tote
House of Want How We Brunch Vegan Leather Mini Tote
Nordstrom Rack
House of Want How We Brunch Vegan Leather Mini Tote

This bag will hold all of your essentials when you're on the go.

$98$37
Lucky Brand Ballona Cotton Long Sleeve Button-Up Shirt
Lucky Brand Ballona Cotton Long Sleeve Button-Up Shirt
Nordstrom Rack
Lucky Brand Ballona Cotton Long Sleeve Button-Up Shirt

This cotton shirt features a spread collar, curved hem, and long sleeves with barrel cuffs that gives you essential comfort.

$60$21
NATORI Sheer Jacquard Full Fit Contour Underwire Bra
NATORI Sheer Jacquard Full Fit Contour Underwire Bra
Nordstrom Rack
NATORI Sheer Jacquard Full Fit Contour Underwire Bra

This bra features adjustable straps and hook-and-bar closure. Plus, you can get it in five different colors. 

$64$28

