Nordstrom Rack Sale: Save on Boots, Jackets and More Fall Fashion

If you've been keeping your eye on fall styles, waiting for the first chance to grab them on sale — now is your time. Nordstrom Rack's Clearance section has deals already up to 95% off and these sales are unbeatable.

Shop Nordstrom Rack Clearance

Nordstrom Rack is chock full of everything you'll need for fall. Add new trendy styles to your wardrobe like comfortable Chelsea boots, chic totes, cropped jeans and so much more. If you've been searching for an outfit for the office or back to school, check out deals on stylish shoes, sweater dresses, cool jackets — everything you need to step into fall in style.

Below, shop ET's favorite deals from Nordstrom Rack Clearance Sale and get ready to save huge for fall right now.

Frame Le Garcon Cuffed Jeans Nordstrom Rack Frame Le Garcon Cuffed Jeans A cuffed jean is the best for showing off your shoes. These boyfriend jeans have a straight leg silhouette and are made with stretchy cotton denim for a relaxed fit. $228 $75 Buy Now

Rebecca Minkoff Leather Chain Tote Nordstrom Rack Rebecca Minkoff Leather Chain Tote The Rebecca Minkoff Leather Chain Tote is spacious and chic. A tote is useful during transitional weather because you can easily carry a jacket or scarf wherever you go. $298 $112 Buy Now

