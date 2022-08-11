Nordstrom Rack Sale: Save up to 95% off Boots, Jackets, Sweaters and More Fall Fashion
Fall is just around the corner, so it's time to put away your summer clothes and head to Nordstrom Rack's Clearance section to shop for the best cozy sweaters, leggings, and combat boots. If you've been keeping your eye on fall styles, waiting for the first chance to grab them on sale — now is your time. Nordstrom Rack's Clearance section has deals up to 95% off, and these sales are unbeatable.
Nordstrom Rack is chock full of everything you'll need for fall. Add new trendy styles to your wardrobe like comfortable Chelsea boots, chic totes, cropped jeans and so much more. If you've been searching for an outfit for the office or back to school, check out deals on stylish shoes, sweater dresses, cool jackets — everything you need to step into fall in style.
Below, shop ET's favorite deals from Nordstrom Rack Clearance Sale and get ready to save huge for fall right now.
Whether you're lounging around the house or working from home on a breezy day, these pants will keep you comfortable.
This sweater features ribbed trim at the cuffs and hem and offers elegant comfort and style.
Level up last year's Chelsea boots with this Steve Madden pair. The tan chunky heel nicely contrasts with the black color.
This flattering sweater dress will have you cozy this fall. It's easy to put on, layer and accessorize.
A cuffed jean is the best for showing off your shoes. These boyfriend jeans have a straight leg silhouette and are made with stretchy cotton denim for a relaxed fit.
Be prepared for a surprise rain shower with this Kate Spade Anorak Jacket. A bold color is always a good choice during drab weather.
The Rebecca Minkoff Leather Chain Tote is simple and chic, with plenty of room for all your essentials.
If you want a bit of edge with your outfit, a moto jacket is a classic move.
The high waist gives you the perfect coverage and fit. These leggings are so comfy they'll quickly become your go-to leggings.
This maxi dress is great to take into fall. Just put a jacket or cardigan on during cooler days.
This bag will hold all of your essentials when you're on the go.
This cotton shirt features a spread collar, curved hem, and long sleeves with barrel cuffs that gives you essential comfort.
This bra features adjustable straps and hook-and-bar closure. Plus, you can get it in five different colors.
