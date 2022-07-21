Nordstrom Rack's Clear the Rack Sale: Best Deals Under $50 to Shop This Weekend
If you've been keeping your eye on summer styles, waiting for the first chance to grab them on sale — now is your time. From now through Sunday, July 24, Nordstrom Rack's Clear the Rack sale is on and offering an extra 25% off clearance items. With deals already up to 92% off, these sales are unbeatable.
And the sale is chock full of everything you'll need for summer. Add new trendy styles to your wardrobe like comfortable foot-molding slides, platform sneakers, cropped jeans and so much more. If you've been searching for an outfit for a summer wedding, browse the markdowns on flirty summer dresses, jumpsuits and designer heels.
Speaking of, you won't believe how many high-end items are on sale. Grab sale items from designers including Calvin Klein, Veronica Beard, Sam Edelman and even more affordable items from Free People and Madewell all for under $50. Yes, the deals are that major.
Below, shop ET's top picks under $50 from the Nordstrom Rack Clear the Rack Sale and get ready to save huge right now.
The high waist gives you the perfect coverage and fit. These leggings will quickly become your go-to leggings.
This dress is perfect to bring for a summer getaway.
This bra features adjustable straps and hook-and-bar closure. Plus, you can get it in five different colors.
This bag is only $28 and it'll hold all of your essentials when you're on the go.
This crop top is only $5.
This classic polo is perfect if you're looking for a shirt that's simple and comfortable.
If you're on a budget looking for a bed set, this is under $30.
This cotton shirt features a spread collar, curved hem, and long sleeves with barrel cuffs that gives you essential comfort.
Give your feet a comfortable treat with this pair of slip-on Superga sneakers, now available with a super trendy platform sole.
Run in comfort and style with these sneakers.
