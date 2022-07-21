Shopping

Nordstrom Rack's Clear the Rack Sale: Best Deals Under $50 to Shop This Weekend

By Charlotte Lewis‍
If you've been keeping your eye on summer styles, waiting for the first chance to grab them on sale — now is your time. From now through Sunday, July 24, Nordstrom Rack's Clear the Rack sale is on and offering an extra 25% off clearance items. With deals already up to 92% off, these sales are unbeatable.

And the sale is chock full of everything you'll need for summer. Add new trendy styles to your wardrobe like comfortable foot-molding slides, platform sneakers, cropped jeans and so much more. If you've been searching for an outfit for a summer wedding, browse the markdowns on flirty summer dresses, jumpsuits and designer heels.

Speaking of, you won't believe how many high-end items are on sale. Grab sale items from designers including Calvin Klein, Veronica Beard, Sam Edelman and even more affordable items from Free People and Madewell all for under $50. Yes, the deals are that major.

Below, shop ET's top picks under $50 from the Nordstrom Rack Clear the Rack Sale and get ready to save huge right now. 

Z by Zella High Waist 7/8 Daily Pocket Leggings
Z by Zella High Waist 7/8 Daily Pocket Leggings
Nordstrom Rack
Z by Zella High Waist 7/8 Daily Pocket Leggings

The high waist gives you the perfect coverage and fit. These leggings will quickly become your go-to leggings.

$28$15
LOVESTITCH Gauze Maxi Dress
LOVESTITCH Gauze Maxi Dress
Nordstrom Rack
LOVESTITCH Gauze Maxi Dress

This dress is perfect to bring for a summer getaway. 

$88$17
NATORI Sheer Jacquard Full Fit Contour Underwire Bra
NATORI Sheer Jacquard Full Fit Contour Underwire Bra
Nordstrom Rack
NATORI Sheer Jacquard Full Fit Contour Underwire Bra

This bra features adjustable straps and hook-and-bar closure. Plus, you can get it in five different colors. 

$64$16
House of Want How We Brunch Vegan Leather Mini Tote
House of Want How We Brunch Vegan Leather Mini Tote
Nordstrom Rack
House of Want How We Brunch Vegan Leather Mini Tote

This bag is only $28 and it'll hold all of your essentials when you're on the go.

$98$28
BP. Pointelle Rib Crop Henley
BP. Pointelle Rib Crop Henley
Nordstrom Rack
BP. Pointelle Rib Crop Henley

This crop top is only $5.

$12$5
Open Edit Men's Zip Polo
Open Edit Men's Zip Polo
Nordstrom Rack
Open Edit Men's Zip Polo

This classic polo is perfect if you're looking for a shirt that's simple and comfortable.

$39$7
HOME SPUN Premium Ultra Soft Boho Flower 3-Piece Reversible Duvet Cover Set
HOME SPUN Premium Ultra Soft Boho Flower 3-Piece Reversible Duvet Cover Set
Nordstrom Rack
HOME SPUN Premium Ultra Soft Boho Flower 3-Piece Reversible Duvet Cover Set

If you're on a budget looking for a bed set, this is under $30.

$70$24
Lucky Brand Ballona Cotton Long Sleeve Button-Up Shirt
Lucky Brand Ballona Cotton Long Sleeve Button-Up Shirt
Nordstrom Rack
Lucky Brand Ballona Cotton Long Sleeve Button-Up Shirt

This cotton shirt features a spread collar, curved hem, and long sleeves with barrel cuffs that gives you essential comfort.

$60$16
Superga 2306 Cotu Slip-On Platform Sneaker
Superga 2306 Cotu Slip-On Platform Sneaker
Nordstrom Rack
Superga 2306 Cotu Slip-On Platform Sneaker

Give your feet a comfortable treat with this pair of slip-on Superga sneakers, now available with a super trendy platform sole.

$80$47
Under Armour Charged Will Athletic Sneaker
Under Armour Charged Will Athletic Sneaker
Nordstrom Rack
Under Armour Charged Will Athletic Sneaker

Run in comfort and style with these sneakers.

$85$31

