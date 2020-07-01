Old Navy Face Masks: Cloth Face Masks for Adults and Kids

Old Navy is one of many fashion retailers that's been manufacturing protective face masks amid coronavirus concerns -- and the brand's offerings are among the most affordable we've seen.

Get a variety five-pack of non-medical-grade, reusable cloth masks to wear when you are out in public, a recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in order to help slow the spread of COVID-19, for just $12.50. Each five-pack features soft, breathable cotton poplin masks with elastic over-the-ear straps and a range of colors and prints. Adult and kids' sizes are available.

Due to high demand, the Old Navy face masks are estimated to ship by June 23. If you don't want to wait, check out these retailers offering protective face masks for adults and face masks for kids with faster delivery times. We'll keep you up to date on which are available to ship out as soon as possible.

Below, shop Old Navy face masks for adults and kids.

Variety 5-Pack of Triple-Layer Cloth Face Mask for Adults by Old Navy

Variety 5-Pack of Triple-Layer Cloth Face Mask for Kids by Old Navy

Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

