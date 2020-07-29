Old Navy Face Masks: Shop Face Masks for Adults and Kids

Old Navy is one of many fashion retailers that's been manufacturing protective face masks amid coronavirus concerns -- and the brand's offerings are among the most affordable we've seen.

New in the Old Navy lineup are non-medical-grade, reusable cloth masks with adjustable, elastic over-the-ear straps to wear when you are out in public, which you can buy in packs of five (for $12.50) or 10 (for $25). Get a variety five-pack of regular masks for $12.50; each pack features soft, breathable cotton poplin masks with standard elastic over-the-ear straps in a range of colors and prints. Adult and kids' sizes are available.

Check out these other retailers stepping up and offering protective face masks for adults, face masks for kids, clear face masks and face masks for exercising. The other well-known brands selling face masks include Levi's, J.Crew, Athleta, The Honest Company, Forever 21, GAP and SKIMS.

ET Style will keep you up to date on which face masks are available to ship out as soon as possible.

Below, shop Old Navy face masks for adults and kids.

Variety 10-Pack of Triple-Layer Cloth Face Masks for Adults

Variety 5-Pack of Triple-Layer Cloth Face Mask for Adults by Old Navy

Variety 5-Pack of Triple-Layer Cloth Face Mask for Kids by Old Navy

