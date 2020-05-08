Old Navy Face Masks: Shop Protective Cloth Masks for Adults and Kids

Old Navy is another fashion retailer to make protective face masks amid coronavirus concerns. You can purchase a variety 5-pack of non-medical-grade, reusable cloth masks to wear when you are out in public, a recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in order to slow down the spread of COVID-19.

Each pack features soft, breathable cotton poplin masks with elastic over-the-ear straps and a range of colors and prints. Plus, it's affordable at the price of $12.50. Adult and kids sizes are available.

Due to high demand, the masks are on back order until May 27. If you don't want to wait, check out other retailers offering protective face masks with faster delivery times. We'll keep you up to date on which are available to ship out as soon as possible.

Shop the Old Navy face masks, ahead.

Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

