Oprah's Favorite Things: Shop Oprah's Picks of Gifts for Home

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
Like clockwork, Oprah's Favorite Things 2020 has arrived just ahead of the holiday season to help us figure out exactly what to gift our loved ones.

After spending so much time quarantining and working from our bedrooms since the spring, we're particularly interested in what Oprah recommends in the home category. We can always count on Oprah to show us the unique gifts that any recipient will be excited to receive. This year, the media powerhouse added a note to the top of her Favorite Things list explaining that most of the items are from Black-owned or Black-led small businesses. 

"Because so many people want to support Black lives any way they can, we’ve found dozens of absolutely gorgeous gifts from Black-owned businesses that deserve to be celebrated, because we believe Black lives -- and Black businesses -- matter," she wrote in the note on O Magazine's website. Many of her Favorite Things can be purchased on Amazon or on directly from the businesses.

From stunning handmade kitchenware to an espresso machine that's 100% worth the splurge, see and shop the home items that are perfect gift options from Oprah's Favorite Things 2020 below.

Total Package Air Fryer Oven
Yedi
Yedi Total Package Air Fryer Oven
Amazon
Total Package Air Fryer Oven
Yedi
There's a reason unique gift ideas like this have been trending. Whether for a family member on your list or for your own kitchen, this Yedi air fryer comes with everything needed for healthier meals: a rotisserie tong and rod, oven rack, drip pan, skewer rotisserie, rotisserie cage, rotisserie steak cage, mesh basket and trays, oven mitts and even a recipe book.
Swedish Powder Steel Forged, 3-Piece TAI Block
Cangshan Thomas Keller Signature Collection
Cangshan Thomas Keller Signature Collection Swedish Powder Steel Forged, 3-Piece TAI Bloc
Amazon
Swedish Powder Steel Forged, 3-Piece TAI Block
Cangshan Thomas Keller Signature Collection
Available with black or white handles, this pairing and chef's knife set is a collaboration between Michelin-starred chef Thomas Keller and cutlery maker Cangshan. Save an extra 20% on the price below when you click the coupon on Amazon.
Barista Pro Espresso Machine
Breville
Breville Barista Pro Espresso Machine
Amazon
Barista Pro Espresso Machine
Breville
The Breville Barista Pro espresso machine is an investment you won't regret. Make café-quality coffee right at home with this multitasking machine that lets you select your drink, grind, shot and temperature on a touchscreen.
Afriyie Concrete Serving Platter
Studio Badge
Studio Badge Afriyie Concrete Serving Platter
Amazon
Afriyie Concrete Serving Platter
Studio Badge
It's easy to see why Oprah chose this item for her Favorite Things list: These serving platters are handmade from cement and teak, making for a stunning display piece when not in use. Choose from mint (pictured above), indigo and white.
Cast Iron Enamel Casserole Dish
Ayesha Curry
Ayesha Curry Cast Iron Enamel Casserole Dish
Amazon
Cast Iron Enamel Casserole Dish
Ayesha Curry
We were already in love with Ayesha Curry's cookware line, and we love it even more with Oprah's seal of approval. This traditional cast iron Dutch oven will be a go-to piece for family meals.
Sriracha and Ranch VIP Set
Trufflin
Trufflin Sriracha & Ranch VIP Set
Amazon
Sriracha and Ranch VIP Set
Trufflin
Oprah is known for her love of truffles. This Trufflin sauce set features sriracha and ranch made with, well, truffle! Don't give another candle this Christmas, this is a perfect gift for the foodie on your list.
The Log Bag
Mi Cocina
Mi Cocina The Log Bag
Amazon
The Log Bag
Mi Cocina
Made with two layers of denim, this bag was made for carrying firewood (or pets, according to the product description) in style. Clip the coupon at the Amazon link to save an extra 20% on the price below.
Limited Edition Boss Blanket Set
E Marie
E Marie blanket
Amazon
Limited Edition Boss Blanket Set
E Marie
This E Marie blanket set is great for use at home or for travel. The cozy throw comes with a matching eye mask and pouch. A thoughtful gift for someone on your list who can't wait to travel again.
So Good Fluffy Slippers
Twelve AM Co.
Twelve AM Co. So Good Fluffy Slippers
Amazon
So Good Fluffy Slippers
Twelve AM Co.
Gift these luxurious faux fur slippers from Twelve AM Co. (Or reward yourself with this perfect present.) Feel free to wear them both indoors or out. 
Ultra Plush Fleece Bathrobe
Ojai Lingerie
Ojai Lingerie Ultra Plush Fleece Bathrobe
Amazon
Ultra Plush Fleece Bathrobe
Ojai Lingerie
Who wouldn't want a plush robe that feels like a blanket? This one from Ojai Lingerie is super soft and the waist-cinching sash is attached to the robe so it won't slip off.
55-inch Class QLED The Terrace Outdoor TV
Samsung
Samsung 55-inch Class QLED The Terrace Outdoor TV.jpg
Amazon
55-inch Class QLED The Terrace Outdoor TV
Samsung
If you're thinking of sprucing up your outdoor space, consider splurging on the Samsung Terrace TV. Specially made to be used outdoors, this television can withstand the rain, snow and heat, and it has anti-reflection technology.
16oz Coffee Mug - Triple-Insulated Stainless Steel Cup with Handle
Corkcicle
Corkcicle 16oz Coffee Mug - Triple-Insulated Stainless Steel Cup with Handle
Amazon
16oz Coffee Mug - Triple-Insulated Stainless Steel Cup with Handle
Corkcicle
This Corkcicle 16oz Coffee Mug - Triple-Insulated Stainless Steel Cup with Handle is the newest version from the beloved Corkcicle line. This is a perfect stocking stuffer, secret santa or holiday gift.

 

