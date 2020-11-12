Oprah's Favorite Things: Shop Oprah's Picks of Gifts for Home
Like clockwork, Oprah's Favorite Things 2020 has arrived just ahead of the holiday season to help us figure out exactly what to gift our loved ones.
After spending so much time quarantining and working from our bedrooms since the spring, we're particularly interested in what Oprah recommends in the home category. We can always count on Oprah to show us the unique gifts that any recipient will be excited to receive. This year, the media powerhouse added a note to the top of her Favorite Things list explaining that most of the items are from Black-owned or Black-led small businesses.
"Because so many people want to support Black lives any way they can, we’ve found dozens of absolutely gorgeous gifts from Black-owned businesses that deserve to be celebrated, because we believe Black lives -- and Black businesses -- matter," she wrote in the note on O Magazine's website. Many of her Favorite Things can be purchased on Amazon or on directly from the businesses.
From stunning handmade kitchenware to an espresso machine that's 100% worth the splurge, see and shop the home items that are perfect gift options from Oprah's Favorite Things 2020 below.
RELATED CONTENT:
Best 212 Christmas Gifts on Amazon -- Holiday Gift Deals for 2020
Oprah's Favorite Things 2020 Is Here! Shop Her Holiday Gifting Picks
Walmart's Black Friday Sale Has Started -- Shop the 77 Best Deals We've Found
Holiday Gifts for Home at Amazon - Echo Dot, Le Creuset and More
Oprah's Favorite Things 2020: Shop Fashion Gifts
Christmas Gifts Under $200 at Amazon
Holiday Gifts for Men from Lululemon, Coach, Herschel, Madewell & More
The Best Holiday Gifts Under $50 in 2020
The Best Stocking Stuffers in 2020
The Best Christmas Gifts Under $30
The Best Christmas Gifts for Beauty Lovers at Amazon
These Oprah-Loved Shoes Are On Sale at Amazon's Holiday Dash
The Best Christmas Gifts Under $50 at Amazon in 2020