Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Drops Steamy New Collection for Valentine's Day: Shop Corsets, Boxers, Sleep and More

By Lauren Gruber
Savage X Fenty vday
Savage X Fenty

If there's anyone that can bring out our inner bad gal on Valentine's Day, it's Rihanna.

The pop star (and upcoming Super Bowl Halftime Show performer)'s lingerie and loungewear line, Savage X Fenty, just dropped its Valentine's Day edit and it might be the hottest collection yet. From rose-embroidered bustiers and crotchless catsuits to lace boxers, satin sleep sets and more, Savage X's latest lingerie collection is sure to make Valentine's Day 2023 sizzle.

Shop Savage X V-Day Drop

In case you haven't shopped at Savage X Fenty yet, there are a few things you should know. The brand offers a monthly membership subscription, known as XTRA VIP, where you can enjoy exclusive discounts on the entire online store — including this Valentine's Day drop. Additionally, Savage X Fenty wants everyone to feel sexy on Valentine's Day and every day — which is why they offer sizes XS-4X, band sizes 30-46 and cup sizes A-H. 

Below, shop sultry new styles from Savage X Fenty — before the collection sells out. For even more V-Day shopping inspo, be sure to check out our Valentine's Day guide.

Rib Sleep Crop Top
Rib Sleep Crop Top
Savage X
Rib Sleep Crop Top

Keep it comfy in an ultra-soft ribbed bralette covered in kisses.

$40$15
WITH XTRA VIP MEMBERSHIP
Lovestruck Lace Crotchless Catsuit
Lovestruck Lace Crotchless Catsuit
Savage X
Lovestruck Lace Crotchless Catsuit

Or heat things up in a sultry black lace catsuit.

$95$37
WITH XTRA VIP MEMBERSHIP
Rebel Cherub Satin Sleep Top
Rebel Cherub Satin Sleep Top
Savage X
Rebel Cherub Satin Sleep Top

This luxe satin sleep top is a great gift idea for men or women.

$90$35
Renaissance Rose Bustier
Renaissance Rose Bustier
Savage X
Renaissance Rose Bustier

What's better than a bouquet on V-Day? This rose-embroidered bustier with sweetly scalloped edges.

$75$30
WITH XTRA VIP MEMBERSHIP
Rebel Cherub Lace Boxers
Rebel Cherub Lace Boxers
Savage X
Rebel Cherub Lace Boxers

Your basic black boxers get a festive touch with a sheer lace panel on either side.

$45$17
WITH XTRA VIP MEMBERSHIP
Velvet Vixen Corset
Velvet Vixen Corset
Savage X
Velvet Vixen Corset

Embrace your inner vixen with this gorgeous pink velvet corset top.

$100$48
WITH XTRA VIP MEMBERSHIP
Core Microfiber T-Shirt Bra
Core Microfiber T-Shirt Bra
Savage X
Core Microfiber T-Shirt Bra

This cherry red microfiber bra will keep you supported on Valentine's Day and beyond.

$502 FOR $29
WITH XTRA VIP MEMBERSHIP
Butterfly Wings Lace & Mesh Teddy
Butterfly Wings Lace & Mesh Teddy
Savage X
Butterfly Wings Lace & Mesh Teddy

Give them butterflies in this sultry lace teddy with a plunging neckline.

$75$30
WITH XTRA VIP MEMBERSHIP
Rebel Cherub Boxer Briefs
Rebel Cherub Boxer Briefs
Savage X
Rebel Cherub Boxer Briefs

You'll be a heartbreaker this Valentine's Day in these embroidered red and black boxers.

$20$7
WITH XTRA VIP MEMBERSHIP
Floral Lace Teddy
Floral Lace Teddy
Savage X
Floral Lace Teddy

Choose between fiery red or sleek black lace for this sweet floral teddy.

$65$25
WITH XTRA VIP MEMBERSHIP

For Valentine's Day gift ideas they'll swoon over, check out our Valentine's Day Gift Guide featuring the best gifts for everyone you love.

