Sisters in the sun! Rumer Willis is sharing pics from a fun pool day with her best girls, donning matching pink swimwear for the occasion.

"On Wednesdays We Wear Pink 🌸 feat. the littlest Willis," Rumer, 35, wrote in her Mean Girls-inspired caption. The carousel of photos include shots of sisters Tallulah Willis, 30, and Scout Willis, 32, along with Rumer's one-year-old daughter, Louetta.

Rumer showed off her curves in a high-cut one-piece suit, wiggling her hips and shoulders in one video. Tallulah and Scout both opted for coordinating two-piece options in the same bubblegum color and flattering crinkled fabric. Louetta also got in on the fun in a sweet ruffled tutu bikini.

The post comes days after Rumer celebrated her daughter's first birthday. Louetta, whom the actress shares with boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas, is the first and only grandchild of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis.

In addition to his three eldest daughters, Bruce also shares daughters Mabel, 12, and Evelyn, 9, with his second wife, Emma Heming Willis.

Bruce is currently battling frontotemporal dementia, which has caused his health to decline and for the 69-year-old actor to step out of the public eye.

Last week, a special 30th anniversary screening of Pulp Fiction was held as part of the opening night festivities for this year's TCM Classic Film Festival in Hollywood, and Emma and Tallulah attended the event in his honor.

