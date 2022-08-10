Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event today unveiled two new foldable phones, new smartwatches, and an update to the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro line. The tech giant pulled out all the stops for its Unpacked event, showing off the new Galaxy Z Fold4 and Galaxy Z Flip4 smartphones while also adding two wearables to the Galaxy Watch lineup — the Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. Even a new pair of Galaxy Buds 2 Pro was introduced for smaller and more comfortable earbuds than the original Buds Pro.

Pre-orders on the Galaxy Z Fold4, Galaxy Z Flip4 and everything else announced at Unpacked 2022 are now open. With our exclusive Samsung Galaxy deals below, you can get up to $300 in Samsung credit, depending on which devices you pre-order.

This is the smartphone that we've been waiting for since Galaxy Unpacked was announced. Samsung's lightest and strongest foldable phone now has a more refined design with slimmer bezels, a thinner hinge, and newer 50-megapixel camera. When in Flex Mode, an app can be split between the top and bottom halves of the large-format Galaxy Z Fold4 and now you'll be able to use the bottom half of the screen as a trackpad to control content on the top half.

The Galaxy Z Fold4 will release on August 26 for $1,800. When you pre-order using the link below, not only will you get a free memory upgrade, a free cover, and up to $1,000 enhanced trade-in credit, but you you will also get $200 in Samsung credit with ET's exclusive deal.

The new Galaxy Z Flip4 promises better durability and a better camera experience than the Z Flip3. It even comes in new colors, Pink Gold and Blue. The display is made from Gorilla Glass Victus and the body is made from “aircraft-grade” Armor Aluminum. Samsung even says the Galaxy Z Flip4 and Z Fold4 are the first water-resistant foldable phones

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is launching on August 26 starting at $999. Pre-order now and get an exclusive $100 in Samsung credit. You will also get a free memory upgrade, free cover, and up to $900 enhanced trade-in credit.

In 40mm and 44mm sizes, the new Galaxy watches improve on the outer displays. Samsung's new Sapphire Crystal glass is 60% harder than before, which should help prevent your watch from scratching or cracking. The "Armor Aluminum" used on the smartwatch's body is the same material on the new Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4.

The newest health feature on the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is GPX compatibility. This allows the watch to use a GPS to track routes, workouts, and record data recording data captured by a GPS. When recovering from your workout, the new Galaxy Watch can provide recommendations for how much water to drink based on sweat loss and post-cardio heart rates.

Both the Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro will go on sale August 25. With ET's exclusive offer, get $50 Samsung Credit when you pre-order now.

Samsung just revealed the new Galaxy Buds2 Pro with active noise cancellation, Hi-Fi audio quality, and 360 audio. The Galaxy Buds2 Pro earbuds are 15% smaller than before and they're considerably smaller than the AirPods Pro. They are also available in three colors, Graphite, White, and Bora Purple.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro will be available starting August 26 for $229. If you pre-order now, you will get $30 Samsung Credit with ET's exclusive deal. Have an old pair of Galaxy Buds? Trade them in any condition and get $75 trade-in credit or get $50 trade-in credit with any wireless audio. Plus, get a Free Single Charging Pad.

