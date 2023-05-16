Save 25% On Michael Kors Handbags, Dresses, Shoes and More at This Summer Sale
Raise your hand if you're ready for summer. Thankfully, Memorial Day — also considered the unofficial beginning of summer — is less than two weeks away. To help get your wardrobe ready for the new season, there is a Michael Kors sale happening right now.
Now through Thursday, May 18, Michael Kors is offering their best deals of the season with steep discounts on the designer's trendy accessories and clothes. The Michael Kors Summer Sale is taking 25% off new arrivals and already-discounted items with code HELLOSUMMER.
If you're looking for trendy styles that won't break the bank, there are new arrivals marked down now — including the in-demand Hamilton Legacy Large Leather Belted Satchel that easily holds a laptop and Denim Utility Jacket for an updated version of the layering staple.
There are so many amazing shoes, dresses, and purses in this sale that will be perfect for the sunnier days ahead. Grab a new style for an extra 25% off during the Michael Kors sale and shop our favorites, below.
Jet set in style with a roomy weekender bag, featuring plenty of pockets to keep you organized.
Available in powder blush, the extra-small Mercer is made of quality pebbled leather with gold-toned hardware.
Michael Kors' comfy crossbody bag strikes the perfect balance between style and function. Its chain top handle adds a touch of shine and versatile carrying options, while its compact interior will store just the necessities.
This shirt dress is a must-have for the warmer months. Its versatile silhouette is easy to dress up or down, and cotton fabric keeps you cool and comfortable.
Add a pop of blue to your spring wardrobe with the Veronica crossbody bag. Plus, it comes with an adjustable crossbody strap for multiple carrying options.
Bring on the bling with a rose gold bracelet watch.
This decadent satchel bag is crafted from luxe leather and features a polished chain-link pendant for decorative appeal.
Celebs like Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber are obsessed with cargo pants. These comfy stretch cotton cargo pants will be a wardrobe essential this spring.
This sophisticated top-handle bag also comes with a detachable crossbody strap for versatility.
The perfect complement to a night out, this wallet can hold your smartphone, keys, cards and any other necessities.
Oversized sunnies are a chic way to shade your eyes from the sun.
A simple tote to accompany summertime adventures — available in four colors including this bold magenta.
Everyone needs a good denim jacket in their spring and summer wardrobe.
Keep your hands free while traveling or commuting with this logo-printed backpack.
With top handles and a removable cross-body strap, the Valerie is an ideal size for women on the go.
Gear up for summer! Check out our ultimate guide to shop the best 2023 Memorial Day sales.
