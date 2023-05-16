Raise your hand if you're ready for summer. Thankfully, Memorial Day — also considered the unofficial beginning of summer — is less than two weeks away. To help get your wardrobe ready for the new season, there is a Michael Kors sale happening right now.

Now through Thursday, May 18, Michael Kors is offering their best deals of the season with steep discounts on the designer's trendy accessories and clothes. The Michael Kors Summer Sale is taking 25% off new arrivals and already-discounted items with code HELLOSUMMER.

Shop the Michael Kors Sale

If you're looking for trendy styles that won't break the bank, there are new arrivals marked down now — including the in-demand Hamilton Legacy Large Leather Belted Satchel that easily holds a laptop and Denim Utility Jacket for an updated version of the layering staple.

There are so many amazing shoes, dresses, and purses in this sale that will be perfect for the sunnier days ahead. Grab a new style for an extra 25% off during the Michael Kors sale and shop our favorites, below.

Lita Small Leather Crossbody Bag Michael Kors Lita Small Leather Crossbody Bag Michael Kors' comfy crossbody bag strikes the perfect balance between style and function. Its chain top handle adds a touch of shine and versatile carrying options, while its compact interior will store just the necessities. $298 $89 WITH CODE HELLOSUMMER Shop Now

Karlie Sunglasses Michael Kors Karlie Sunglasses Oversized sunnies are a chic way to shade your eyes from the sun. $129 $97 WITH CODE HELLOSUMMER Shop Now

Gear up for summer! Check out our ultimate guide to shop the best 2023 Memorial Day sales.

