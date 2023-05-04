Shopping

Save 25% On Michael Kors Handbags, Watches, Shoes and More at This Mother's Day Sale

By ETonline Staff
Michael Kors
Michael Kors

Mother's Day is less than two weeks away, so now is the time to get your gifts in order. As we ponder the perfect present for spoiling the special women in our lives, Michael Kors is here to help us treat Mom to an unforgettable gift with can't-miss deals.

Now through Thursday, May 18, the Michael Kors Mother's Day Sale is taking 25% off your purchase  — including new arrivals and already-discounted items — with code HELLOSUMMER. Not only can you save on stylish Mother's Day gifts, but this sale is also the perfect opportunity to score a new spring essentials that will refresh your wardrobe.

Shop the Michael Kors Sale

Michael Kors is offering their best deals of the season with steep discounts on the designer's trendy accessories and clothes. If you're looking for trendy styles that won't break the bank, there are new arrivals marked down now — including the in-demand Hamilton Legacy Large Leather Belted Satchel that easily holds a laptop and Denim Utility Jacket for an updated version of the layering staple. 

Whether you're looking to treat mom to a gorgeous purse or upgrade her wardrobe for the warmer seasons, grab a new style for an extra 25% off during the Michael Kors sale. Shop our favorites, below.

Mercer Extra-Small Pebbled Leather Crossbody Bag
Mercer Extra-Small Pebbled Leather Crossbody Bag
Michael Kors
Mercer Extra-Small Pebbled Leather Crossbody Bag

Available in powder blush, the extra-small Mercer is made of quality pebbled leather with gold-toned hardware.

$348$89
WITH CODE HELLOSUMMER
Lita Small Leather Crossbody Bag
Michael Kors Lita Small Leather Crossbody Bag
Michael Kors
Lita Small Leather Crossbody Bag

Michael Kors' comfy crossbody bag strikes the perfect balance between style and function. Its chain top handle adds a touch of shine and versatile carrying options, while its compact interior will store just the necessities.

$298$89
WITH CODE HELLOSUMMER
Organic Stretch Cotton Poplin Belted Shirtdress
Organic Stretch Cotton Poplin Belted Shirtdress
Michael Kors
Organic Stretch Cotton Poplin Belted Shirtdress

This shirt dress is a must-have for the warmer months. Its versatile silhouette is easy to dress up or down, and cotton fabric keeps you cool and comfortable.

$255$191
WITH CODE HELLOSUMMER
Veronica Extra-Small Saffiano Leather Crossbody Bag
Veronica Extra-Small Saffiano Leather Crossbody Bag
Michael Kors
Veronica Extra-Small Saffiano Leather Crossbody Bag

Add a pop of blue to your spring wardrobe with the Veronica crossbody bag. Plus, it comes with an adjustable crossbody strap for multiple carrying options.

$258$119
WITH CODE HELLOSUMMER
Mini Runway Rose Gold-Tone Watch
Mini Runway Rose Gold-Tone Watch
Michael Kors
Mini Runway Rose Gold-Tone Watch

Bring on the bling with a rose gold bracelet watch.

$250$188
WITH CODE HELLOSUMMER
Hamilton Legacy Large Leather Belted Satchel
Hamilton Legacy Large Leather Belted Satchel
Michael Kors
Hamilton Legacy Large Leather Belted Satchel

This decadent satchel bag is crafted from luxe leather and features a polished chain-link pendant for decorative appeal.

$498$134
WITH CODE HELLOSUMMER
Bedford Travel Extra-Large Logo Stripe Weekender Bag
Bedford Travel Extra-Large Logo Stripe Weekender Bag
Michael Kors
Bedford Travel Extra-Large Logo Stripe Weekender Bag

Jet set in style with a roomy weekender bag, featuring plenty of pockets to keep you organized.

$398$299
WITH CODE HELLOSUMMER
Stretch Cotton Cargo Pant
Stretch Cotton Cargo Pant
Michael Kors
Stretch Cotton Cargo Pant

Celebs like Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber are obsessed with cargo pants. These comfy stretch cotton cargo pants will be a wardrobe essential this spring. 

$195$78
WITH CODE HELLOSUMMER
Marilyn Small Color-Block Saffiano Leather Crossbody Bag
Marilyn Small Color-Block Saffiano Leather Crossbody Bag
Michael Kors
Marilyn Small Color-Block Saffiano Leather Crossbody Bag

This sophisticated top-handle bag also comes with a detachable crossbody strap for versatility.

$258$194
WITH CODE HELLOSUMMER
Adele Leather Smartphone Wallet
Adele Leather Smartphone Wallet
Michael Kors
Adele Leather Smartphone Wallet

The perfect complement to a night out, this wallet can hold your smartphone, keys, cards and any other necessities.

$128$96
WITH CODE HELLOSUMMER
Karlie Sunglasses
Karlie Sunglasses
Michael Kors
Karlie Sunglasses

Oversized sunnies are a chic way to shade your eyes from the sun.

$129$97
WITH CODE HELLOSUMMER
Jet Set Travel Large Saffiano Leather
Jet Set Travel Large Saffiano Leather
Michael Kors
Jet Set Travel Large Saffiano Leather

A simple tote to accompany summertime adventures — available in four colors including this bold magenta.

$348$112
WITH CODE HELLOSUMMER
Denim Utility Jacket
Denim Utility Jacket
Michael Kors
Denim Utility Jacket

Everyone needs a good denim jacket in their spring and summer wardrobe.

$255$134
WITH CODE HELLOSUMMER
Harrison Medium Logo Backpack
Harrison Medium Logo Backpack
Michael Kors
Harrison Medium Logo Backpack

Keep your hands free while traveling or commuting with this logo-printed backpack.

$358$119
WITH CODE HELLOSUMMER
Valerie Small Pebbled Leather Satchel
Valerie Small Pebbled Leather Satchel
Michael Kors
Valerie Small Pebbled Leather Satchel

With top handles and a removable cross-body strap, the Valerie is an ideal size for women on the go.

$328$112
WITH CODE HELLOSUMMER

Check out our 2023 Mother’s Day Gift Guide to find great Mother’s Day gifts for every type of mom.

