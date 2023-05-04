Save 25% On Michael Kors Handbags, Watches, Shoes and More at This Mother's Day Sale
Mother's Day is less than two weeks away, so now is the time to get your gifts in order. As we ponder the perfect present for spoiling the special women in our lives, Michael Kors is here to help us treat Mom to an unforgettable gift with can't-miss deals.
Now through Thursday, May 18, the Michael Kors Mother's Day Sale is taking 25% off your purchase — including new arrivals and already-discounted items — with code HELLOSUMMER. Not only can you save on stylish Mother's Day gifts, but this sale is also the perfect opportunity to score a new spring essentials that will refresh your wardrobe.
Michael Kors is offering their best deals of the season with steep discounts on the designer's trendy accessories and clothes. If you're looking for trendy styles that won't break the bank, there are new arrivals marked down now — including the in-demand Hamilton Legacy Large Leather Belted Satchel that easily holds a laptop and Denim Utility Jacket for an updated version of the layering staple.
Whether you're looking to treat mom to a gorgeous purse or upgrade her wardrobe for the warmer seasons, grab a new style for an extra 25% off during the Michael Kors sale. Shop our favorites, below.
Available in powder blush, the extra-small Mercer is made of quality pebbled leather with gold-toned hardware.
Michael Kors' comfy crossbody bag strikes the perfect balance between style and function. Its chain top handle adds a touch of shine and versatile carrying options, while its compact interior will store just the necessities.
This shirt dress is a must-have for the warmer months. Its versatile silhouette is easy to dress up or down, and cotton fabric keeps you cool and comfortable.
Add a pop of blue to your spring wardrobe with the Veronica crossbody bag. Plus, it comes with an adjustable crossbody strap for multiple carrying options.
Bring on the bling with a rose gold bracelet watch.
This decadent satchel bag is crafted from luxe leather and features a polished chain-link pendant for decorative appeal.
Jet set in style with a roomy weekender bag, featuring plenty of pockets to keep you organized.
Celebs like Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber are obsessed with cargo pants. These comfy stretch cotton cargo pants will be a wardrobe essential this spring.
This sophisticated top-handle bag also comes with a detachable crossbody strap for versatility.
The perfect complement to a night out, this wallet can hold your smartphone, keys, cards and any other necessities.
Oversized sunnies are a chic way to shade your eyes from the sun.
A simple tote to accompany summertime adventures — available in four colors including this bold magenta.
Everyone needs a good denim jacket in their spring and summer wardrobe.
Keep your hands free while traveling or commuting with this logo-printed backpack.
With top handles and a removable cross-body strap, the Valerie is an ideal size for women on the go.
Check out our 2023 Mother’s Day Gift Guide to find great Mother’s Day gifts for every type of mom.
