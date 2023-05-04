Mother's Day is less than two weeks away, so now is the time to get your gifts in order. As we ponder the perfect present for spoiling the special women in our lives, Michael Kors is here to help us treat Mom to an unforgettable gift with can't-miss deals.

Now through Thursday, May 18, the Michael Kors Mother's Day Sale is taking 25% off your purchase — including new arrivals and already-discounted items — with code HELLOSUMMER. Not only can you save on stylish Mother's Day gifts, but this sale is also the perfect opportunity to score a new spring essentials that will refresh your wardrobe.

Shop the Michael Kors Sale

Michael Kors is offering their best deals of the season with steep discounts on the designer's trendy accessories and clothes. If you're looking for trendy styles that won't break the bank, there are new arrivals marked down now — including the in-demand Hamilton Legacy Large Leather Belted Satchel that easily holds a laptop and Denim Utility Jacket for an updated version of the layering staple.

Whether you're looking to treat mom to a gorgeous purse or upgrade her wardrobe for the warmer seasons, grab a new style for an extra 25% off during the Michael Kors sale. Shop our favorites, below.

Lita Small Leather Crossbody Bag Michael Kors Lita Small Leather Crossbody Bag Michael Kors' comfy crossbody bag strikes the perfect balance between style and function. Its chain top handle adds a touch of shine and versatile carrying options, while its compact interior will store just the necessities. $298 $89 WITH CODE HELLOSUMMER Shop Now

Karlie Sunglasses Michael Kors Karlie Sunglasses Oversized sunnies are a chic way to shade your eyes from the sun. $129 $97 WITH CODE HELLOSUMMER Shop Now

Check out our 2023 Mother’s Day Gift Guide to find great Mother’s Day gifts for every type of mom.

