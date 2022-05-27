On the hunt for the the best designer fashion sales Memorial Day has to offer? Memorial Day weekend always unofficially ushers in the beginning of summertime dressing and to revamp your summer 2022 wardrobe, Michael Kors is holding a Memorial Day Sale with can't-miss deals on chic handbags, shoes, and dresses.

From now until Tuesday, May 31, Michael Kors is offering an additional 25% off select sale styles including new additions when you use the code MDW25 at checkout.

Take 25% off Michael Kors

The Michael Kors Memorial Day sale wants you to head into summer in style, so everything from crossbody bags and totes to cutout dresses and sneakers is marked down. After all, you deserve a high-end treat every season, and with deals this good, you don't want to miss the new arrivals to the sale section such as the timeless Large Pebbled Leather Tote Bag and Logo Jacquard Mock Neck Dress.

Ahead, snap up our favorite finds from the Michael Kors Sale and check out more of the best Memorial Day sales to shop this weekend.

Suri Small Logo Crossbody Bag Michael Kors Suri Small Logo Crossbody Bag Keep your keys and wallet organized in this spacious crossbody that can be carried by the top handle or worn across the shoulder with the removable chain strap. $328 $74 Buy Now

