Save Up to 50% at The Michael Kors Semi-Annual Sale: Here's The Best Deals to Shop Now

By ETonline Staff
Michael Kors

On the hunt for the the best designer fashion sales summer has to offer? Memorial Day unofficially ushered in the beginning of summertime dressing. Luckily, to revamp your summer 2022 wardrobe, Michael Kors is holding a Semi-Annual Sale with can't-miss deals on handbags, shoes, and dresses. 

From now until Monday, June 20, Michael Kors is offering up to 50% off select already-reduced items, including new additions to sale. 

The Michael Kors Semi-Annual sale wants you to head into summer in style, so everything from crossbody bags and totes to cutout dresses and sneakers is marked down. After all, you deserve a high-end treat every season, and with deals this good, you don't want to miss the new arrivals to the sale section such as the timeless Large Pebbled Leather Tote Bag and Cotton Poplin Cutout Dress

Ahead, grab a new bag for summer and snap up our favorite finds from the Michael Kors Sale.

Sinclair Large Pebbled Leather Tote Bag
Sinclair Large Pebbled Leather Tote Bag
Michael Kors
Sinclair Large Pebbled Leather Tote Bag

For all those week-to-weekend moments this summer, this carryall opens to a spacious interior that’ll hold all of your daily essentials. 

$298$119
Jet Set Medium Pebbled Leather Backpack
Jet Set Medium Pebbled Leather Backpack
Michael Kors
Jet Set Medium Pebbled Leather Backpack

Pack this polished yet practical carryall for morning commutes or weekend adventures alike.

$428$171
Suri Small Logo Crossbody Bag
Suri Small Logo Crossbody Bag
Michael Kors
Suri Small Logo Crossbody Bag

Keep your keys and wallet organized in this spacious crossbody that can be carried by the top handle or worn across the shoulder with the removable chain strap.

$328$99
Mercer Extra-Small Pebbled Leather Crossbody Bag
Michael Kors Mercer Extra-Small Pebbled Leather Crossbody Bag
Michael Kors
Mercer Extra-Small Pebbled Leather Crossbody Bag

With a structured top and adjustable strap options, you can wear this purse however you want.

$348$79
Lita Small Leather Crossbody Bag
Michael Kors Lita Small Leather Crossbody Bag
Michael Kors
Lita Small Leather Crossbody Bag

Add a pop of pink to your wardrobe this summer with this comfy crossbody bag.

$298$99
Stretch Cotton Poplin Cutout Dress
Stretch Cotton Poplin Cutout Dress
Michael Kors
Stretch Cotton Poplin Cutout Dress

This halter dress gets major style points for its cutouts — perfect with strappy sandals and a woven tote on your next getaway.

$240$144

