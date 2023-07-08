Save Up to 60% On Summersalt's Celeb-Loved and Best-Selling Swimwear

The hottest months of summer have begun, so now is the time to dive into the season with new swimwear go-to's. For trendy, beach-ready 'fits that won't burn a hole in your wallet, celeb-loved swim and apparel brand Summersalt is hosting its second-ever Warehouse Sale with steep discounts on best-selling one-pieces, bikinis, coverups and so much more.

Right now, you can take 30% off sitewide at Summersalt with the code SALE30 for savings up to 60% off. Summersalt's Warehouse Sale is the brand's biggest sale of the season and there are no exclusions!

Shop the Summersalt Sale

A handful of celebrities, including Gigi Hadid, Jennifer Garner, Priyanka Chopra, and Ashley Graham, love Summersalt's collection of functional, size-inclusive swimsuits. Available from sizes 0 to 24, Summersalt swimwear is designed to have you looking great and feeling it, too.

So what is the brand's secret to such a great fit? Summersalt created a database of over 1.5 million body measurements taken from over 10,000 women to ensure that their apparel fits real people, not just Instagram models. The brand also uses recycled materials in their apparel and packaging for a product that looks good on you and the planet.

Just in time for your next pool day or beach trip, you can save on cult-favorite Summersalt styles such as the famed Sidestroke and Perfect Wrap one-pieces. For soaking up swimsuit season in style, check out the best deals to shop from the Summersalt sale.

The Sidestroke Summersalt The Sidestroke Summersalt's best-selling Sidestroke is beloved for its superior compressive abilities and elegant silhouette. $95 $67 WITH CODE SALE30 Shop Now

The Long Torso Sidestroke Summersalt The Long Torso Sidestroke We love the one-shoulder style of this swimsuit made with tall women in mind. It has a flattering cut with superior compression and comes in five color combinations. $95 $67 WITH CODE SALE30 Shop Now

