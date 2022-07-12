Save Up to 75% On Furniture and Outdoor Décor at Wayfair's 20th Anniversary Sale Happening Right Now
If you've been looking for an excuse to update your home, the Wayfair 20th Anniversary Save-A-Thon offers discounted home essentials from appliances to area rugs and even patio furniture. Happening now, Wayfair is hosting its limited-time 20th Anniversary Save-A-Thon sale, which features thousands of deals in every category and fast shipping on select items.
Shoppers can take up to 40% off trending lawn and garden décor and up to 75% off furniture for every room — and get free shipping on anything with orders over $35. Of course, Wayfair also has more than 20,000 closeout deals with up to 80% off anything from mattress protectors to TV stands that are perfect for your new Samsung TV.
We know the market is already brimming with Black Friday in July sales and thousands of deals at Amazon Prime Day, but Wayfair's saving event will feature some of the biggest deals of the season. With markdowns across all categories, including home décor, seasonal furniture, home office essentials and so much more. But hurry — these deals won't last long and many of Wayfair's most popular home furniture pieces are expected to sell out fast.
Ahead, shop our favorite finds from the Wayfair 20th Anniversary Save-A-Thon.
Spruce up your bar or kitchen island with these modern faux-leather bar stools.
The key to a restful night's sleep is a soft microfiber duvet cover.
Puree a big batch of salsa in a fraction of the time thanks to the Cuisinart SmartPower Blender/Food Processor.
Now, you can invite all your friends over for a summer BBQ and nobody will have to fight for a seat again.
Finish your backyard seating arrangement with some shade from this market umbrella.
At 74% off, the Coridon TV Stand is one of the standout deals at the Wayfair 20th Anniversary Save-A-Thon.
Now all your favorite indoor (or outdoor) plants can get an upgrade in the form of this mid-century planter.
It's a great housewarming present for a friend. Otherwise, you can snag this deal for yourself.
The sliding doors on this TV stand help hide any clutter. Plus, the rustic look is always an added bonus.
Shop this comfy innerspring mattress with built-in edge support.
RELATED CONTENT:
Best Buy Is Having a Huge Prime Day Competitor Sale Right Now
Samsung Black Friday in July Sale: Save on 4K TVs & Galaxy S22 Phones
The Best Competing Prime Day Sales Happening Right Now
Amazon Day Deals on NuFace Microcurrent Facial Toning Devices
The Comfiest Cloud Slide Sandals Are Up to 50% off at Amazon