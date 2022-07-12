Shopping

Save Up to 75% On Furniture and Outdoor Décor at Wayfair's 20th Anniversary Sale Happening Right Now

By ETonline Staff
If you've been looking for an excuse to update your home, the Wayfair 20th Anniversary Save-A-Thon offers discounted home essentials from appliances to area rugs and even patio furniture. Happening now, Wayfair is hosting its limited-time 20th Anniversary Save-A-Thon sale, which features thousands of deals in every category and fast shipping on select items.

Shoppers can take up to 40% off trending lawn and garden décor and up to 75% off furniture for every room — and get free shipping on anything with orders over $35. Of course, Wayfair also has more than 20,000 closeout deals with up to 80% off anything from mattress protectors to TV stands that are perfect for your new Samsung TV.

We know the market is already brimming with Black Friday in July sales and thousands of deals at Amazon Prime Day, but Wayfair's saving event will feature some of the biggest deals of the season. With markdowns across all categories, including home décor, seasonal furniture, home office essentials and so much more. But hurry — these deals won't last long and many of Wayfair's most popular home furniture pieces are expected to sell out fast.

Ahead, shop our favorite finds from the Wayfair 20th Anniversary Save-A-Thon

AllModern Hawkins Bar & Counter Stool
Hawkins Bar & Counter Stool
Wayfair
AllModern Hawkins Bar & Counter Stool

Spruce up your bar or kitchen island with these modern faux-leather bar stools.

$297$214
Prague Microfiber Duvet Cover Set
Prague Microfiber Duvet Cover Set
Wayfair
Prague Microfiber Duvet Cover Set

The key to a restful night's sleep is a soft microfiber duvet cover. 

$90$40
Cuisinart SmartPower Duet 500 Watt Blender
Cuisinart SmartPower Duet 500 Watt Blender
Wayfair
Cuisinart SmartPower Duet 500 Watt Blender

Puree a big batch of salsa in a fraction of the time thanks to the Cuisinart SmartPower Blender/Food Processor.

$180$80
Lark Manor HDPE Wicker 6-Person Seating Group with Cushions
Northridge High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE) Wicker
Wayfair
Lark Manor HDPE Wicker 6-Person Seating Group with Cushions

Now, you can invite all your friends over for a summer BBQ and nobody will have to fight for a seat again.

$5,340$3,300
Beachcrest Home Kelton Market Umbrella
Kelton Market Umbrella
Wayfair
Beachcrest Home Kelton Market Umbrella

Finish your backyard seating arrangement with some shade from this market umbrella.

$180$69
Gracie Oaks Coridon TV Stand
Coridon TV Stand
Wayfair
Gracie Oaks Coridon TV Stand

At 74% off, the Coridon TV Stand is one of the standout deals at the Wayfair 20th Anniversary Save-A-Thon.

$635$168
Dakota Fields Rowana Mid Century Pot Planter
Rowana Mid Century Pot Planter
Wayfair
Dakota Fields Rowana Mid Century Pot Planter

Now all your favorite indoor (or outdoor) plants can get an upgrade in the form of this mid-century planter.

$150$89
T-fal Ultimate Hard Anodized Aluminum Nonstick Cookware Set
T-fal Ultimate Hard Anodized Aluminum Nonstick Cookware Set
Wayfair
T-fal Ultimate Hard Anodized Aluminum Nonstick Cookware Set

It's a great housewarming present for a friend. Otherwise, you can snag this deal for yourself.

$300$150
Lorraine TV Stand
Lorraine TV Stand
Wayfair
Lorraine TV Stand

The sliding doors on this TV stand help hide any clutter. Plus, the rustic look is always an added bonus.

$305$120
Wayfair Sleep 8" Medium Innerspring Mattress
Wayfair Sleep 8" Medium Innerspring Mattress
Wayfair
Wayfair Sleep 8" Medium Innerspring Mattress

Shop this comfy innerspring mattress with built-in edge support. 

$205$178


