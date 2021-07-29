Shop Royal-Approved Finds at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale
The Royals are just like us. If you want to be just like them, there's an overabundance of deals on royal-approved products at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale to help you. Princess Diana's rain boots, Meghan Markle’s favorite eyelash serum, the candles that were lit at the royal wedding, jeans worn by the Duchess of Sussex and the Ray-Bans Kate Middleton wore courtside to Wimbledon are all on sale at a royally-discounted rate.
The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is now open to all shoppers, regardless of whether you're a Nordstrom cardholder or what your Nordy Club status might be. But now that the sale is wide open, the best deals are going fast. Nordstrom is offering deep discounts on everything from essential home items to luxury candles and diffusers, high-end beauty products and fashions for fall. There's no shortage of covetable items to shop. Well, that is, until they're gone. Plus, once the sale ends on August 8, prices will go right back up. All this to say: Time is of the essence.
Here are 12 royal-approved Nordstrom Anniversary Sale items. Need more? Shop ET Style's picks of the best deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.
