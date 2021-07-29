Shop Royal-Approved Finds at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

The Royals are just like us. If you want to be just like them, there's an overabundance of deals on royal-approved products at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale to help you. Princess Diana's rain boots, Meghan Markle’s favorite eyelash serum, the candles that were lit at the royal wedding, jeans worn by the Duchess of Sussex and the Ray-Bans Kate Middleton wore courtside to Wimbledon are all on sale at a royally-discounted rate.

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is now open to all shoppers, regardless of whether you're a Nordstrom cardholder or what your Nordy Club status might be. But now that the sale is wide open, the best deals are going fast. Nordstrom is offering deep discounts on everything from essential home items to luxury candles and diffusers, high-end beauty products and fashions for fall. There's no shortage of covetable items to shop. Well, that is, until they're gone. Plus, once the sale ends on August 8, prices will go right back up. All this to say: Time is of the essence.

Here are 12 royal-approved Nordstrom Anniversary Sale items. Need more? Shop ET Style's picks of the best deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

Hunter Original Tall Waterproof Rain Boot Hunter Hunter Original Tall Waterproof Rain Boot These tall lug-sole rubber rain boots with an adjustable shaft strap come from Hunter, a British heritage brand that has graced the feet of The Queen, Princess Diana, and Meghan Markle. How’s that for a royal endorsement? This tall pair worn by Princess Diana is back in stock and now on sale at Nordstrom! $100 AT NORDSTROM (REGULARLY $165) Buy Now

Ray-Ban Wayfarer Sunglasses Karwai Tang/Getty Images Ray-Ban Wayfarer Sunglasses Crafted in Italy, these chic sunglasses were worn courtside at Wimbledon by Kate Middleton in 2019 and seemingly never go out of style. $100 (REGULARLY $161) Buy Now

Diptyque Travel Size Scented Candle Set Nordstrom Diptyque Travel Size Scented Candle Set This scented candle set includes five candles in a variety of floral and earthy scents that produce notes of rose, figs and lavender when lit. The candles in this set are all travel-sized, so you can easily make anywhere smell as lovely as your home. $60 (REGULARLY $82) Buy Now

Lancôme Hypnôse Drama Mascara Set Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Lancôme Hypnôse Drama Mascara Set This set from Lancôme includes the Hypnôse Drama Mascara, a mascara base and a travel-size eye makeup remover. The mascara itself is made with a special formula that uses vitamin B5 to help build volume, and it's reportedly a personal favorite of the Duchess of Cambridge (per Allure). $61 (REGULARLY $98) Buy Now

