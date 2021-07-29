Shopping

Shop Royal-Approved Finds at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

By Danica Creahan
The Royals are just like us. If you want to be just like them, there's an overabundance of deals on royal-approved products at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale to help you. Princess Diana's rain boots, Meghan Markle’s favorite eyelash serum, the candles that were lit at the royal wedding, jeans worn by the Duchess of Sussex and the Ray-Bans Kate Middleton wore courtside to Wimbledon are all on sale at a royally-discounted rate. 

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is now open to all shoppers, regardless of whether you're a Nordstrom cardholder or what your Nordy Club status might be. But now that the sale is wide open, the best deals are going fast. Nordstrom is offering deep discounts on everything from essential home items to luxury candles and diffusers, high-end beauty products and fashions for fall. There's no shortage of covetable items to shop. Well, that is, until they're gone. Plus, once the sale ends on August 8, prices will go right back up. All this to say: Time is of the essence. 

Here are 12 royal-approved Nordstrom Anniversary Sale items. Need more? Shop ET Style's picks of the best deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

Hunter Original Tall Waterproof Rain Boot
Diana in the Original Tall Waterproof Rain Boot
Hunter
Hunter Original Tall Waterproof Rain Boot
These tall lug-sole rubber rain boots with an adjustable shaft strap come from Hunter, a British heritage brand that has graced the feet of The Queen, Princess Diana, and Meghan Markle. How’s that for a royal endorsement? This tall pair worn by Princess Diana is back in stock and now on sale at Nordstrom!
$100 AT NORDSTROM (REGULARLY $165)
Aquatalia Dayana Water Resistant Stretch Bootie
Dayana Water Resistant Stretch Bootie
Nordstrom
Aquatalia Dayana Water Resistant Stretch Bootie
These stretchy, water-resistant square-toe boots from Aquatalia are the ankle-length twins of the Duchess of Cambridge’s go-to Rhumba boots. Grab these slightly more practical heeled boots to pay homage to one of Kate Middleton’s signature looks without stepping on her toes. 
$330 (REGULARLY $495)
Ray-Ban Wayfarer Sunglasses
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge in the Royal Box on Centre Court during day twelve of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in Wayfarer Sunglasses
Karwai Tang/Getty Images
Ray-Ban Wayfarer Sunglasses
Crafted in Italy, these chic sunglasses were worn courtside at Wimbledon by Kate Middleton in 2019 and seemingly never go out of style.
$100 (REGULARLY $161)
Laura Mercier Pure Canvas Primer Duo
Laura Mercier Pure Canvas Primer Duo
Nordstrom
Laura Mercier Pure Canvas Primer Duo
Meghan Markle loves the dewy glow Pure Canvas Primer Duo from Laura Mercier gives her. It's just one of the anniversary sale items from Nordstrom's Beauty Exclusives.  
$49 (REGULARLY $76)
Diptyque Travel Size Scented Candle Set
Travel Size Scented Candle Set
Nordstrom
Diptyque Travel Size Scented Candle Set
This scented candle set includes five candles in a variety of floral and earthy scents that produce notes of rose, figs and lavender when lit. The candles in this set are all travel-sized, so you can easily make anywhere smell as lovely as your home. 
$60 (REGULARLY $82)
Jo Malone London Candle Set
Peony & Blush Suede and Lime Basil & Mandarin Candle Set
Jo Malone London
Jo Malone London Candle Set
This limited-edition set of candles come in a two-pack with the dreamy scents of Peony & Blush Suede and Lime Basil & Mandarin. 
$98 (REGULARLY $140)
Lancôme Hypnôse Drama Mascara Set
The Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge Visit Coach Core Essex
Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
Lancôme Hypnôse Drama Mascara Set
This set from Lancôme includes the Hypnôse Drama Mascara, a mascara base and a travel-size eye makeup remover. The mascara itself is made with a special formula that uses vitamin B5 to help build volume, and it's reportedly a personal favorite of the Duchess of Cambridge (per Allure). 
$61 (REGULARLY $98)
Fresh Rose Petal-Soft Lip Cream Set
Rose Petal-Soft Lip Cream Set
Nordstrom
Fresh Rose Petal-Soft Lip Cream Set
This limited-edition lip set includes a full-size rose petal soft-lip cream and a travel-size advanced-therapy lip balm that both help hydrate and repair dry lips. Meghan Markle reportedly swears by one of Fresh Sugar’s SPF lip balms.
$25 (REGULARLY $37)

