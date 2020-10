Shop the Best Post Prime Day Deals Still Available in Women's Fashion

Prime Day 2020 is over, but there are tons of amazing women's fashion deals that are still live! Shop clothing, shoes and accessories from big fashion brands such as Rebecca Minkoff, Levi's, Sam Edelman, Alo Yoga, Keds, Lele Sadoughi and so many more.

Amazon is still offering price cuts on shoes, loungewear, electronics, travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, swimwear, men's clothing, jewelry, tie dye pieces and so many more products.

Exclusively for Amazon Prime members, the annual mega-sale is filled with white hots deals and massive discounts on coveted brands such as Calvin Klein Underwear, Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley, Levi's, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel and Tory Burch.

If you’re not a Prime member yet, click here to sign up for an Amazon Prime free trial.

Shop the best extended fashion deals from Prime Day.

Women's Classic Leather Harman Run Shoes Reebok Amazon Women's Classic Leather Harman Run Shoes Reebok Grab these Meghan Markle favorites while they're at this amazing price! REGULARLY $65 $43.69 and up at Amazon

Women's Buttery Soft High Waisted Leggings Colorfulkoala Amazon Women's Buttery Soft High Waisted Leggings Colorfulkoala These leggings have a cult following on TikTok as a perfect dupe for the pricey designer version. $23 at Amazon

Packer Booties Sam Edelman Amazon Packer Booties Sam Edelman Don't miss out on this huge discount on versatile and fashionable Sam Edelman booties. REGULARLY $130 $46.10 and up at Amazon

Lobster Claw Pendant Necklace Jules Smith Amazon Lobster Claw Pendant Necklace Jules Smith A trendy chain necklace duo by Jules Smith. REGULARLY $70 $59.50 at Amazon

Petite Jeweled Knit Headband Lele Sadoughi Amazon Petite Jeweled Knit Headband Lele Sadoughi Save on this fashion-forward embellished headband by Lele Sadoughi. REGULARLY $88 $74.80 at Amazon

Dree Dress Fame and Partners Amazon Dree Dress Fame and Partners Don't miss out on a huge discount on this stunning green silky Fame and Partners dress -- perfect for the holidays! REGULARLY $329 $83.90 at Amazon

Blanchette Slip-On Flat Loafer Aldo Amazon Blanchette Slip-On Flat Loafer Aldo Chic and comfortable loafer flats by Aldo. REGULARLY $65.38 $25.13 and up at Amazon

Dimension Hoodie Jacket Alo Yoga Amazon Dimension Hoodie Jacket Alo Yoga A soft, oversized hoodie by Alo Yoga, boasting edgy outer seam details. $113.31 and up at Amazon

Women’s Modern Cotton Bralette Calvin Klein Amazon Women’s Modern Cotton Bralette Calvin Klein Calvin Klein’s comfortable cotton racerback bralette is available in sizes XS to 3X. REGULARLY $28 $18.99 and up on Amazon

Champion Canvas Sneaker Keds Amazon Champion Canvas Sneaker Keds Looking for a classic white sneaker? This classic canvas Keds pair is a staple. $49.95 at up at Amazon

Chevron Quilted Small Love Cross Body Bag Rebecca Minkoff Amazon Chevron Quilted Small Love Cross Body Bag Rebecca Minkoff An all-black quilted leather crossbody from Rebecca Minkoff to match any outfit. REGULARLY $195 $159.99 at Amazon

Faux Shearling Pullover KIRUNDO Amazon Faux Shearling Pullover KIRUNDO A cozy faux shearling pullover for fall and winter. $31.99 at Amazon

Original Sherpa Trucker Jacket Levi's Amazon Original Sherpa Trucker Jacket Levi's A classic Levi's jacket that will keep you warm all fall. REGULARLY $98 $69.99 and up at Amazon

Star Seeker Lounge Set Honeydew Intimates Amazon Star Seeker Lounge Set Honeydew Intimates An on-trend lounge set by Honeydew Intimates featuring a tie-dye printed sweatshirt and sweatpants. REGULARLY $54 $45.90 at Amazon

Sign up for more deals like these! Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Amazon Post Prime Day 2020: Best Fashion, Smart Home, TVs & Tablet Deals

Amazon Post Prime Day 2020: Up to 30% Off Vineyard Vines for Men

Amazon Prime Day Is Over, But You Can Still Save Up to 40% on Lacoste

Amazon Sale: Save 50% on Athleisure and Activewear

Amazon Sale: Best Men’s Clothing Deals

Amazon Prime Day: Save Up to 60% on Amazon Devices

Post Prime Day 2020: Best Shoe Deals -- Keds, Soludos, Aldo and More

Post Amazon Prime Day 2020: Fitness Trackers, Sneakers and Activewear Deals

The Best Gifts From the Amazon Holiday Gift Guide

The Best Deals at the Walmart Big Save Event