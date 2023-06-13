Shopping

Shop the Michael Kors Summer Sale for an Extra 40% off Handbags, Shoes, Sunglasses and More

By ETonline Staff
Michael Kors Bella Hadid
Michael Kors

Summer officially starts next week, and Michael Kors is kicking off the season with deals you won't want to miss. The Michael Kors Summer Sale just got even sweeter, with serious deals on gorgeous purses, shoes, sunglasses and dresses. Step into summer in style by adding a little more designer into your life with prices starting at just $19.

Shop the Michael Kors Sale

Now through Tuesday, June 27, Michael Kors is offering an extra 40% off sale styles for double the discounts on handbags, sandals, and sneakers just in time for sunnier days. No discount code is needed to take advantage of these impressive deals. So go ahead and shop our top summer picks below before the best styles sell out!

Summer is in the bag and Michael Kors has massive markdowns on totes, crossbodies, and backpacks. Grab a new purse for an extra 40% off during the Michael Kors Summer Sale.

Jet Set Travel Large Logo Tote Bag
Jet Set Travel Large Logo Tote Bag
Michael Kors
Jet Set Travel Large Logo Tote Bag

This tote is a timeless style for every season. Crafted from Signature-print canvas with leather trim, it opens to a spacious interior with plenty of room to store all your essentials—be it for a day or for an entire weekend. 

$498$119
Edith Small Saffiano Leather Satchel
Edith Small Saffiano Leather Satchel
Michael Kors
Edith Small Saffiano Leather Satchel

Saffiano leather and gleaming hardware lend instant sophistication to the Edith. Complete with a median zip compartment, this softly structured satchel is sized to hold just the essentials. 

$398$101
Bedford Medium Logo Tote Bag
Bedford Medium Logo Tote Bag
Michael Kors
Bedford Medium Logo Tote Bag

The Bedford tote bag is a must-have for daily commutes or long-haul flights. Crafted from Signature-print canvas with minimal hardware, this classic carryall features four exterior pockets to keep smaller items at arm’s reach and a spacious interior for your laptop or umbrella. 

$298$99
Mercer Extra-Small Pebbled Leather Crossbody Bag
Mercer Extra-Small Pebbled Leather Crossbody Bag
Michael Kors
Mercer Extra-Small Pebbled Leather Crossbody Bag

Travel light and while staying stylish. Made from pebbled leather with smooth accents, this handbag features structured top handles and an adjustable shoulder strap for added versatility.

$348$89
Rhea Medium Logo Backpack
Rhea Medium Logo Backpack
Michael Kors
Rhea Medium Logo Backpack

With its multiple zipper pockets and delicate shoulder straps, the Rhea backpack is a feminine take on the enduring design.

$298$153
Veronica Extra-Small Saffiano Leather Crossbody Bag
Veronica Extra-Small Saffiano Leather Crossbody Bag
Michael Kors
Veronica Extra-Small Saffiano Leather Crossbody Bag

Designed to slot into busy schedules, this extra-small version of the Veronica is made from Saffiano leather with just enough space inside for your wallet, phone and sunglasses. 

$258$95
Jet Set Travel Large Saffiano Leather
Jet Set Travel Large Saffiano Leather
Michael Kors
Jet Set Travel Large Saffiano Leather

A simple tote to accompany summertime adventures — available in four colors including this bold Sangria red.

$348$119
Valerie Small Pebbled Leather Satchel
Valerie Small Pebbled Leather Satchel
Michael Kors
Valerie Small Pebbled Leather Satchel

With top handles and a removable cross-body strap, the Valerie is an ideal size for women on the go.

$328$89

