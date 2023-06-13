Shop the Michael Kors Summer Sale for an Extra 40% off Handbags, Shoes, Sunglasses and More
Summer officially starts next week, and Michael Kors is kicking off the season with deals you won't want to miss. The Michael Kors Summer Sale just got even sweeter, with serious deals on gorgeous purses, shoes, sunglasses and dresses. Step into summer in style by adding a little more designer into your life with prices starting at just $19.
Now through Tuesday, June 27, Michael Kors is offering an extra 40% off sale styles for double the discounts on handbags, sandals, and sneakers just in time for sunnier days. No discount code is needed to take advantage of these impressive deals. So go ahead and shop our top summer picks below before the best styles sell out!
Summer is in the bag and Michael Kors has massive markdowns on totes, crossbodies, and backpacks. Grab a new purse for an extra 40% off during the Michael Kors Summer Sale.
This tote is a timeless style for every season. Crafted from Signature-print canvas with leather trim, it opens to a spacious interior with plenty of room to store all your essentials—be it for a day or for an entire weekend.
Saffiano leather and gleaming hardware lend instant sophistication to the Edith. Complete with a median zip compartment, this softly structured satchel is sized to hold just the essentials.
The Bedford tote bag is a must-have for daily commutes or long-haul flights. Crafted from Signature-print canvas with minimal hardware, this classic carryall features four exterior pockets to keep smaller items at arm’s reach and a spacious interior for your laptop or umbrella.
Travel light and while staying stylish. Made from pebbled leather with smooth accents, this handbag features structured top handles and an adjustable shoulder strap for added versatility.
With its multiple zipper pockets and delicate shoulder straps, the Rhea backpack is a feminine take on the enduring design.
Designed to slot into busy schedules, this extra-small version of the Veronica is made from Saffiano leather with just enough space inside for your wallet, phone and sunglasses.
A simple tote to accompany summertime adventures — available in four colors including this bold Sangria red.
With top handles and a removable cross-body strap, the Valerie is an ideal size for women on the go.
RELATED CONTENT:
16 Best Swimsuit Cover-Ups on Amazon Plus the Best-Selling Beach Dress
The Best Spring Dresses With Pockets to Shop on Amazon
The 15 Best Graduation Dresses Under $100 to Shop This Spring
Abercrombie Has a Secret Sale on So Many Summer Styles Now
Hill House Just Launched Their Biggest Collection Yet
The 20 Best Summer Dresses to Shop Now — Starting at Just $50
Khloé Kardashian's Adidas Running Shoes Are on Sale at Amazon
Oprah’s Favorite Cooling Bedding Is 30% Off With Our Exclusive Code
Cariuma Just Launched Its Newest Pantone Collaboration for Summer