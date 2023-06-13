Summer officially starts next week, and Michael Kors is kicking off the season with deals you won't want to miss. The Michael Kors Summer Sale just got even sweeter, with serious deals on gorgeous purses, shoes, sunglasses and dresses. Step into summer in style by adding a little more designer into your life with prices starting at just $19.

Shop the Michael Kors Sale

Now through Tuesday, June 27, Michael Kors is offering an extra 40% off sale styles for double the discounts on handbags, sandals, and sneakers just in time for sunnier days. No discount code is needed to take advantage of these impressive deals. So go ahead and shop our top summer picks below before the best styles sell out!

Summer is in the bag and Michael Kors has massive markdowns on totes, crossbodies, and backpacks. Grab a new purse for an extra 40% off during the Michael Kors Summer Sale.

Bedford Medium Logo Tote Bag Michael Kors Bedford Medium Logo Tote Bag The Bedford tote bag is a must-have for daily commutes or long-haul flights. Crafted from Signature-print canvas with minimal hardware, this classic carryall features four exterior pockets to keep smaller items at arm’s reach and a spacious interior for your laptop or umbrella. $298 $99 Shop Now

