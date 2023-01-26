The 10 Best Cozy Candle Gift Sets for All Your Loved Ones This Valentine's Day
The soothing glow and pleasant scent of a candle makes it the perfect cozy gift for your loved ones this Valentine's Day. Since everyone has different fragrance preferences, and a single candle doesn't always provide the wow factor, a candle gift set can nail it every time — even for the person who has everything.
There are a few considerations when picking out the perfect candle set. Candle connoisseurs may prefer soy wax options that burn longer and give off more fragrance than the traditional beeswax choices. However, those that prefer a more natural candle may better enjoy a beeswax base that burns for longer and drips less than paraffin all while emitting a more ambient light.
You also have your candle lovers who enjoy the ambiance a small flickering flame brings to their room. When shopping for these loved ones, look for decorative candle sets and colorful picks that match their home decor. They may also like Valentine's Day themed candle sets which can be a fun accent in any home and help add a romantic touch this February 14th.
We've gathered the best candle gift sets ahead of Valentine's Day 2023 for all of the special people in your life.
Show your partner some love this Valentine's Day with this love candle bundle from Homesick. Date night features aromatics of fig and cashmere, while the other candle, love letters, has floral notes of rose petals and jasmine.
Gift all the beloved Nest scents with their petite votive set featuring popular picks like bamboo, grapefruit, Moroccan amber, and ocean mist with sea salt. While these candles are all fun-sized, they still burn for three to four hours.
Gift a candle set they can burn for each part of the day. Featuring scents reminiscent of morning to night, this unexpected set is fun and charming.
Perfect for your galentines, this votive set features four cannabis-inspired candles. It's sure to be one of the most unique gifts they'll receive. The scents included are Kush, Cashmere Kush, Cowboy Kush, and Italian Kush.
This candle set includes refreshing scents like Meyer Lemon with Mint and Purple Basil that all of your valentines will love.
For those who have wanted try the renowned Le Labo candles, start with this set. It features three of their best-selling home scents, which are unusual and complex, but extremely delightful.
We are loving the pink accent on these glossy black tumblers for Valentine's Day 2023. This set includes a trio of Kush, Ash, and Cedar scents.
Featuring four different popular scents, including Roses, Baies, Tubereuse and Mimosa, this Diptyque set will bring a smile to anyone's face.
Bring color to any room with this vibrant 6-piece set from Apotheke. The scents are inspired by springtime, which can bring a much-needed reprieve during the long dreary winter.
Nest, a luxury candle brand, is known for its long-lasting, celebrated scents. Each candle can burn for 30 to 40 hours. This duo including a wild mint and eucalyptus candle along with a driftwood and chamomile candle will provide an extra layer of relaxation to their space.
For more gift ideas they’ll swoon over, check out our Valentine's Day Gift Guide featuring the best gifts for everyone you love.
