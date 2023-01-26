The soothing glow and pleasant scent of a candle makes it the perfect cozy gift for your loved ones this Valentine's Day. Since everyone has different fragrance preferences, and a single candle doesn't always provide the wow factor, a candle gift set can nail it every time — even for the person who has everything.

There are a few considerations when picking out the perfect candle set. Candle connoisseurs may prefer soy wax options that burn longer and give off more fragrance than the traditional beeswax choices. However, those that prefer a more natural candle may better enjoy a beeswax base that burns for longer and drips less than paraffin all while emitting a more ambient light.

You also have your candle lovers who enjoy the ambiance a small flickering flame brings to their room. When shopping for these loved ones, look for decorative candle sets and colorful picks that match their home decor. They may also like Valentine's Day themed candle sets which can be a fun accent in any home and help add a romantic touch this February 14th.

We've gathered the best candle gift sets ahead of Valentine's Day 2023 for all of the special people in your life.

Homesick Candles Love Bundle Homesick Homesick Candles Love Bundle Show your partner some love this Valentine's Day with this love candle bundle from Homesick. Date night features aromatics of fig and cashmere, while the other candle, love letters, has floral notes of rose petals and jasmine. $73 $61 Shop Now

Nest New York Petite Candle Duo Amazon Nest New York Petite Candle Duo Nest, a luxury candle brand, is known for its long-lasting, celebrated scents. Each candle can burn for 30 to 40 hours. This duo including a wild mint and eucalyptus candle along with a driftwood and chamomile candle will provide an extra layer of relaxation to their space. $54 Shop Now

For more gift ideas they’ll swoon over, check out our Valentine's Day Gift Guide featuring the best gifts for everyone you love.

RELATED CONTENT:

21 Valentine's Day Gifts to Help Transform Your Home Into a Spa

9 Valentine's Day Flower Delivery Services For Your Special Someone

10 Oprah-Approved Valentine's Day Gifts for Your Galentine: Shop Candles, Jewelry, Skincare and More

Shop the 14 Best Electric Candle Warmers on Amazon

30 Best Valentine's Day Gifts Under $30 for All Your Loved Ones

Oprah’s Favorite Bedding & PJs Are On Sale for a Cozy Valentine's Day

23 Cozy Candles to Warm Your Home All Winter Long

The Best Valentine’s Day Outfits for Every Type of Date

15 Valentine's Day Dresses for the Hopeless Romantic by Petal & Pup

23 Best Valentine's Day Gifts for Everyone on Your List