The 15 Best Beauty Deals You Can Still Shop from Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale
Natural skincare and sunscreen are just a couple of products in everyone's beauty arsenal this summer. If you're always on the hunt for new deals on La Mer, Kiehl's, NuFace and Kate Somerville, then you know the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is a great time to stock up on makeup and skincare. Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale does end Sunday, July 31 though, so now is the time to shop the biggest savings.
Even if you aren't a cardholder, you can shop the best beauty deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. The Nordstrom sale is overflowing with beauty deals on cult-favorite brands like La Mer, celeb-loved products like the NuFace Mini Starter Kit and even hyper-popular exfoliating treatments from Kate Somerville. Because the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is the retailer's biggest sale of the year, the most popular products tend to sell out quickly. We've gathered the best deals you can still snag below.
Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022 Beauty Deals
Take nearly 50% off Estée Lauder's night repair serum to reduce the look of multiple signs of aging. Better yet, this set includes 3 deluxe travel sizes to take with you wherever you go.
We consider the Trinity a holy grail of anti-aging beauty devices: It's easy to use and incredibly effective. This all-star kit includes the Trinity Facial Trainer Device and Hydrating Leave-On Nuface Gel Primer, ideal for firming skin on your neck, jowls, jawline, cheeks and forehead.
This set includes full sizes of Oribe's Dry Texturizing Spray and Gold Lust Dry Shampoo. Build incredible volume with the spray while using the dry shampoo to prevent hair damage.
The thin, marker-like tip of Stila's popular liquid liner makes sure it glides on with ease, won't skip, smudge, pull or run, and stays in place until you're ready to take it off.
Decrease signs of aging signs and creasing while you sleep with slip's silk pillowcases that are now 30% off.
Hydrates and purify your skin with Dr. Dennis Gross' professional steamer and moisture cushion to reveal a dewy, soothed complexion.
The La Mer Radiant Hydration Set is the perfect travel companion for all of your summer adventures. The 5-piece moisturizing skincare set includes travel sizes of the La Mer Treatment Lotion, The Renewal Oil Face Oil, The Cleansing Foam Face Cleanser, Creme de la Mer Moisturizing Creaming and a carrying bag.
Let fine lines and wrinkles be a thing of the past with help from NuFace's FIX Line Smoothing Device.
This set will help brighten the look of dark circles under your eyes. Plus, it's 50% off.
Save on a set of Olaplex's best-selling products packaged together for one simple hair-repair routine.
This three-piece Anastasia Brow kit comes with the Brow Wiz Mechanical Brow Pencil, the Brow Definer and Clear Brow Gel. Everything you need to define your eyebrows.
Charlotte Tilbury's cream eyeshadow pencil set includes Pillow Talk and Smokey Pillow Talk.
Experience a deep clean, and enjoy smooth skin thanks to clarifying fruit enzymes in this Kate Somerville treatment.
Tap these ultra-hydrating formulas into your skin to keep your face, neck and under eyes moisturized all season. FYI, this Bobbi Brown skincare trio is paraben-free, phthalate-free and sulfate-free.
Kiehl's Creme de Corps body moisturizer keeps your skin hydrated especially during these hot summer months. This pouch carries 4 bottles worth of the moisturizer so you can refill an empty bottle.
RELATED CONTENT:
The Best Deals to Shop Under $50 from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale
Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Deals on Luggage and Travel Bags
The Best Shoe Deals to Shop at Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale
10 Best Deals on Leggings at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale
The 10 Best Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Deals on Underwear and Bras
Shop Royal-Approved Finds at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale
Save on Barefoot Dreams Blankets at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale
Celeb-Loved Spanx Faux Leather Leggings Are on Sale at Nordstrom
The 12 Best Fashion Deals to Shop from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale