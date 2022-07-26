Shopping

The 15 Best Beauty Deals You Can Still Shop from Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale

By Wesley Horvath‍
Natural skincare and sunscreen are just a couple of products in everyone's beauty arsenal this summer. If you're always on the hunt for new deals on La Mer, Kiehl's, NuFace and Kate Somerville, then you know the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is a great time to stock up on makeup and skincare. Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale does end Sunday, July 31 though, so now is the time to shop the biggest savings. 

Even if you aren't a cardholder, you can shop the best beauty deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. The Nordstrom sale is overflowing with beauty deals on cult-favorite brands like La Mer, celeb-loved products like the NuFace Mini Starter Kit and even hyper-popular exfoliating treatments from Kate Somerville. Because the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is the retailer's biggest sale of the year, the most popular products tend to sell out quickly. We've gathered the best deals you can still snag below. 

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022 Beauty Deals

Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Serum Set
Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Serum Set
Nordstrom
Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Serum Set

Take nearly 50% off Estée Lauder's night repair serum to reduce the look of multiple signs of aging. Better yet, this set includes 3 deluxe travel sizes to take with you wherever you go.

$209$110
NuFACE Trinity Facial Toning Kit
NuFACE Trinity Facial Toning Kit
Nordstrom
NuFACE Trinity Facial Toning Kit

We consider the Trinity a holy grail of anti-aging beauty devices: It's easy to use and incredibly effective. This all-star kit includes the Trinity Facial Trainer Device and Hydrating Leave-On Nuface Gel Primer, ideal for firming skin on your neck, jowls, jawline, cheeks and forehead.

$339$199
Oribe Magic Set
Oribe Magic Set
Nordstrom
Oribe Magic Set

This set includes full sizes of Oribe's Dry Texturizing Spray and Gold Lust Dry Shampoo. Build incredible volume with the spray while using the dry shampoo to prevent hair damage.

$97$65
Stila Two Can Play Waterproof Eye Liner Duo
Stila Two Can Play Waterproof Eye Liner Duo
Nordstrom
Stila Two Can Play Waterproof Eye Liner Duo

The thin, marker-like tip of Stila's popular liquid liner makes sure it glides on with ease, won't skip, smudge, pull or run, and stays in place until you're ready to take it off. 

$44$32
slip Pure Silk White King Pillowcase Set
Slip Pure Silk White King Pillowcase Set
Nordstrom
slip Pure Silk White King Pillowcase Set

Decrease signs of aging signs and creasing while you sleep with slip's silk pillowcases that are now 30% off. 

$220$154
Dr. Dennis Gross Pro Facial Steamer & Hyaluronic Marine Oil-Free Moisture Cushion Set
Dr. Dennis Gross Pro Facial Steamer & Hyaluronic Marine Oil-Free Moisture Cushion Set
Nordstrom
Dr. Dennis Gross Pro Facial Steamer & Hyaluronic Marine Oil-Free Moisture Cushion Set

Hydrates and purify your skin with Dr. Dennis Gross' professional steamer and moisture cushion to reveal a dewy, soothed complexion.

$209$140
La Mer Radiant Hydration Set
La Mer Radiant Hydration Set
Nordstrom
La Mer Radiant Hydration Set

The La Mer Radiant Hydration Set is the perfect travel companion for all of your summer adventures. The 5-piece moisturizing skincare set includes travel sizes of the La Mer Treatment Lotion, The Renewal Oil Face Oil, The Cleansing Foam Face Cleanser, Creme de la Mer Moisturizing Creaming and a carrying bag. 

$155$95
NuFACE FIX Line Smoothing Device
NuFACE FIX™ Line Smoothing Device
Nordstrom
NuFACE FIX Line Smoothing Device

Let fine lines and wrinkles be a thing of the past with help from NuFace's FIX Line Smoothing Device.

$159$99
Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Eye Set
Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Eye Set
Nordstrom
Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Eye Set

This set will help brighten the look of dark circles under your eyes. Plus, it's 50% off.

$140$70
Olaplex Bond Maintenance Set
Olaplex Bond Maintenance Set
Nordstrom
Olaplex Bond Maintenance Set

Save on a set of Olaplex's best-selling products packaged together for one simple hair-repair routine.

$137$99
Anastasia Beverly Hills Deluxe Brow Kit
Anastasia Beverly Hills Deluxe Brow Kit
Nordstrom
Anastasia Beverly Hills Deluxe Brow Kit

This three-piece Anastasia Brow kit comes with the Brow Wiz Mechanical Brow Pencil, the Brow Definer and Clear Brow Gel. Everything you need to define your eyebrows.

$68$39
Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Eyeshadow Pencil Set
Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Eyeshadow Pencil Set
Nordstrom
Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Eyeshadow Pencil Set

Charlotte Tilbury's cream eyeshadow pencil set includes Pillow Talk and Smokey Pillow Talk.

$58$35
Kate Somerville Jumbo ExfoliKate Intensive Exfoliating Treatment
Kate Somerville Jumbo ExfoliKate Intensive Exfoliating Treatment
Nordstrom
Kate Somerville Jumbo ExfoliKate Intensive Exfoliating Treatment

Experience a deep clean, and enjoy smooth skin thanks to clarifying fruit enzymes in this Kate Somerville treatment. 

$213$144
Bobbi Brown Extra Repair Skincare Set
Bobbi Brown Extra Repair Skincare Set
Nordstrom
Bobbi Brown Extra Repair Skincare Set

Tap these ultra-hydrating formulas into your skin to keep your face, neck and under eyes moisturized all season. FYI, this Bobbi Brown skincare trio is paraben-free, phthalate-free and sulfate-free. 

$196$99
Kiehl's Creme de Corps Body Moisturizer
Kiehl's Creme de Corps Body Moisturizer
Nordstrom
Kiehl's Creme de Corps Body Moisturizer

Kiehl's Creme de Corps body moisturizer keeps your skin hydrated especially during these hot summer months. This pouch carries 4 bottles worth of the moisturizer so you can refill an empty bottle. 

$82$56

