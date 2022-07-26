Natural skincare and sunscreen are just a couple of products in everyone's beauty arsenal this summer. If you're always on the hunt for new deals on La Mer, Kiehl's, NuFace and Kate Somerville, then you know the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is a great time to stock up on makeup and skincare. Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale does end Sunday, July 31 though, so now is the time to shop the biggest savings.

Even if you aren't a cardholder, you can shop the best beauty deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. The Nordstrom sale is overflowing with beauty deals on cult-favorite brands like La Mer, celeb-loved products like the NuFace Mini Starter Kit and even hyper-popular exfoliating treatments from Kate Somerville. Because the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is the retailer's biggest sale of the year, the most popular products tend to sell out quickly. We've gathered the best deals you can still snag below.

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022 Beauty Deals

NuFACE Trinity Facial Toning Kit Nordstrom NuFACE Trinity Facial Toning Kit We consider the Trinity a holy grail of anti-aging beauty devices: It's easy to use and incredibly effective. This all-star kit includes the Trinity Facial Trainer Device and Hydrating Leave-On Nuface Gel Primer, ideal for firming skin on your neck, jowls, jawline, cheeks and forehead. $339 $199 Buy Now

Oribe Magic Set Nordstrom Oribe Magic Set This set includes full sizes of Oribe's Dry Texturizing Spray and Gold Lust Dry Shampoo. Build incredible volume with the spray while using the dry shampoo to prevent hair damage. $97 $65 Buy Now

La Mer Radiant Hydration Set Nordstrom La Mer Radiant Hydration Set The La Mer Radiant Hydration Set is the perfect travel companion for all of your summer adventures. The 5-piece moisturizing skincare set includes travel sizes of the La Mer Treatment Lotion, The Renewal Oil Face Oil, The Cleansing Foam Face Cleanser, Creme de la Mer Moisturizing Creaming and a carrying bag. $155 $95 Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Deals to Shop Under $50 from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Deals on Luggage and Travel Bags

The Best Shoe Deals to Shop at Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale

10 Best Deals on Leggings at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

The 10 Best Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Deals on Underwear and Bras

Shop Royal-Approved Finds at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Save on Barefoot Dreams Blankets at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Celeb-Loved Spanx Faux Leather Leggings Are on Sale at Nordstrom

The 12 Best Fashion Deals to Shop from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale