The 15 Best Home Deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale
In case you missed it: The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is officially open to all Nordy Club cardholders! If you’re not a Nordy Club cardmember yet, you can still get a sneak peek at sale items and prepare to shop yourself when one of the biggest sale events of the year opens to the public, on July 28. But if you’re getting nervous about that perfect purchase on your wishlist selling out before the sale opens to the public, you can sign up to become a Nordy Club cardholder today!
There are tons of stylish and useful home goods deals that are just too good to pass up at this year's sale. Shoppers can find anniversary sale items from their favorite brands like Fellow, Schott Zwiesel, Pendleton, Deny Designs. Shopping for towel sets, glassware, candles, coffee-making sets and mugs has never been so fun!
Below are some of the best home deals at the Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale!
RELATED CONTENT:
The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Is Now Open To All Cardholders
The 16 Best Shoe Deals at Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale 2021
Zendaya's UGG Slippers Are on Sale at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale
Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Shop Celeb-Loved Barefoot Dreams Blankets
J.Lo's Beyond Yoga Leggings Are on Sale at Nordstrom Anniversary Sale
The 21 Best Activewear Deals from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale
The Uggs Celebs Can't Stop Wearing -- Shop the Styles on Sale
Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2021: Early Access Is Now Open
Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Announces Team USA Loungewear Partnership
Jodie Foster Accepts Golden Globe Win in Chic Pajamas
The Best Scented Candles From Diptyque, Le Labo and More