The 15 Best Home Deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

By ETOnline Staff
Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Home Deals
In case you missed it: The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is officially open to all Nordy Club cardholders! If you’re not a Nordy Club cardmember yet, you can still get a sneak peek at sale items and prepare to shop yourself when one of the biggest sale events of the year opens to the public, on July 28. But if you’re getting nervous about that perfect purchase on your wishlist selling out before the sale opens to the public, you can sign up to become a Nordy Club cardholder today!

There are tons of stylish and useful home goods deals that are just too good to pass up at this year's sale. Shoppers can find anniversary sale items from their favorite brands like Fellow, Schott Zwiesel, Pendleton, Deny Designs. Shopping for towel sets, glassware, candles, coffee-making sets and mugs has never been so fun!

Below are some of the best home deals at the Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale!

Peri Home Chenille Lattice Comforter Set
Your bed can be as comfortable as this one looks with the Chenille Lattice Comforter Set from Peri Home. 
$87 AND UP (REGULARLY $100 AND UP)
Herschel Supply Co. Tech Novel Duffle Bag
This bag from Herschel is the one you want to take on weekend trips. It's crafted for durability, but the best part of this bag is it's special shoe compartment. 
$60 (REGULARLY $100)
Serene House Supernova Electric Aromatherapy Diffuser
This electric aromatherapy diffuser disperses cool, essential oil-filled mist into your space. With its built-in timer and chic design, this diffuser will add ambience with barely any effort on your part-- just add water and your essential oil of choice and you’re good to go!  
$56 (REGULARLY $70)
Pendleton Ganado Stripe 6-Piece Towel Set
This towel set features two bath towels, two hand towels, and two washcloths in cotton terry textured with a sleek and funky geometric design and is ready to be put on display in your bathroom. 
$77 AT NORDSTROM (REGULARLY $115)
Ohom Ui Mug & Warmer Set
To keep your coffee warm while you slowly sip in the morning, this mug comes with a charging base that uses magnetic induction energy to keep your mug at around 135º. The base also doubles as a wireless phone charger!
$50 AT NORDSTROM (REGULARLY $75)
Aarke Sparkling Water Maker
Skip the aluminum cans and plastic bottles and do yourself (and the planet) a favor by getting your own personal sparkling water maker. This aesthetically-pleasing carbonator will let you have all the sparkling water you want, whenever you want it. All you need to do is add a cylinder of CO2, fit a bottle in the machine, push and hold the lever until there's a buzz, and release. Voila! you've got homemade sparkling water. 
$199 AT NORDSTROM (REGULARLY $249)
Medipop Magic Box UV LED Sterilizer
Keep your phone and other small items clean with the Medipop Magic Box UV LED Sterilizer.
$45 (REGULARLY $68)
Barefoot Dreams In the Wild Throw Blanket
Not a regular blanket or the Barefoot Dreams Cardigan everyone loves, Khloe Kardashian has been spotted toting this fabulous throw around. On the couch or on the bed, this blank adds comfort and character to anyone's home.
$120 (REGULARLY $180)
Click & Grow Smart Garden 3 Self-Watering Indoor Garden
Whether or not you have a green thumb, you can be a star plant parent with this self-watering indoor garden. The planter base has built-in water storage that can hold up to a month’s water for your garden. The kit also includes an LED lamp arm to provide the proper light, and three basil starter pods. 
$80 AT NORDSTROM (REGULARLY $100)
Schott Zwiesel Fortessa Tritan Forte Set of 2 Universal Tumblers
This pair of mid-century modern tumblers are made of durable, scratch-resistant glass and are more than ready for a nightcap.
$11 AT NORDSTROM (REGULARLY $16)
Diptyque Travel Size Scented Candle Set
For comfort on the go, get this travel size scented candle scent, so anywhere can smell like home. This set includes five candles in a variety of floral and earthy scents that produce notes of rose, figs, and lavender when lit.
$60 AT NORDSTROM (REGULARLY $82)
Indigo Abstract Brush Strokes Framed Wall Art
This fade-resistant abstract print from Deny Designs has a smooth matte finish and is available in a variety of shapes and frame options.
$13 AND UP AT NORDSTROM (REGULARLY $20)
Maelin+Goetz Votive Candle Set
This set features three candles in the cozy scents of dark rum, cannabis, and leather. You can burn these babies for up to 3 hours to add some warm ambience to your space.
$42 AT NORDSTROM (REGULARLY $60)
Fellow Mighty Stagg [X] Pour Over Set
This pour-over dripper includes a ratio aid to help you make that much-needed cup of coffee just right every time. The set includes a Stagg [X] dripper, double wall glass carafe, and paper filters.
$59 AT NORDSTROM (REGULARLY $79)
Fellow Stagg EKG Electric Kettle
This stylish electric kettle has variable temperature control and a hold mode that can keep the water just right for up to 60 minutes to make tea-time near-effortless.
$120 AT NORDSTROM (REGULARLY $169)

