The 20 Most Popular, Most-Searched-For Gifts to Give This Holiday Season — According to Google Search Trends

By Lauren Gruber
As much as we love an original and creative gift, the most loved (and most used) presents also tend to be the most popular. If you're stumped on trying to figure out the perfect gift for everyone on your list, Google's shopping analytics is a great place to start. The search engine has rounded up the most-Googled gifts of 2022 to help your holiday shopping along, and there are so many great options to choose from. 

No matter their interest (or your budget), Google's roundup of the most popular gifts has something for everyone. If they're embracing their inner homebody this winter, make their space a little cozier with a soothing weighted blanket or ambient sunset lamp. If they're out and about, keep them warm when they leave the house, a sherpa jacket or merino wool quarter zip are essential layering pieces this season. And if you're really stuck on picking out a gift, tech items such as a Nintendo Switch or Theragun Mini are sure to put a smile on their face. 

Below, shop 20 of our favorite gift ideas from Google's trendiest product roundup. To ensure your gifts arrive on time, check out the 2022 Holiday Shipping Deadlines.

Most Popular Home Gifts of 2022

Fellow Stagg EKG Electric Kettle
Fellow Stagg EKG Electric Kettle
Fellow
Fellow Stagg EKG Electric Kettle

Tea lovers will gush over this champion electric tea kettle from Fellow. It has superior functions and temperature control while sporting a sleek and modern design. 

$159
nuzzie Knit Weighted Blanket
nuzzie Knit Weighted Blanket
nuzzie
nuzzie Knit Weighted Blanket

The knit-weave of the nuzzie blanket allows better distribution of weight compared to some beaded weighted blankets. But another benefit to a knit-weighted blanket is increased air flow throughout the night.

$169
Streamlet Sunset Lamp
Streamlet Sunset Lamp
Amazon
Streamlet Sunset Lamp

Create a vibey ambiance in any room with this sunset light projection lamp. 

$40$33
Parachute Waffle Robe
Parachute Waffle Robe
Parachute
Parachute Waffle Robe

This waffle-knit robe, inspired by the world's finest spas, is at the top of must-haves for the colder months. You'll appreciate the hint of luxury and utilitarian pockets when you're relaxing in this loungewear.

$129
Elite Gourmet Electric Rice Cooker
Electric Rice Cooker
Amazon
Elite Gourmet Electric Rice Cooker

Cook up everything from soups and stews to cereals, grains and more — all with this practical rice cooker model.

$30$25

Most Popular Fashion Gifts of 2022

Abercrombie and Fitch Elevated Trim Sherpa Shirt Jacket
Elevated Trim Sherpa Shirt Jacket
Abercrombie and Fitch
Abercrombie and Fitch Elevated Trim Sherpa Shirt Jacket

Stay warm while looking cool in this soft sherpa jacket from Abercrombie and Fitch.

$100$85
Close-Fit Wool-Blend Ribbed Knit Beanie
Close-Fit Wool-Blend Ribbed Knit Beanie
lululemon
Close-Fit Wool-Blend Ribbed Knit Beanie

Made from temperature-regulating merino wool, this beanie will keep your head warm. It comes in five unique colors that all make a statement. Order by December 20 for Christmas arrival. 

$48
90 Degree By Reflex High Waist Fleece-Lined Leggings
90 Degree By Reflex High Waist Fleece Lined Leggings
Amazon
90 Degree By Reflex High Waist Fleece-Lined Leggings

These leggings have a convenient side pocket, stretchy waistband and a cozy fleece-lined interior. 

$28
Blondo Tessa Waterproof Boot
Blondo Tessa Waterproof Boot
Nordstrom
Blondo Tessa Waterproof Boot

A classic pair of knee-high boots is a wardrobe essential, and this option from Blondo is waterproof with a practical block heel.

$220
Nordstrom Washable Merino Quarter Zip Sweater
Nordstrom Washable Merino Quarter Zip Sweater
Nordstrom
Nordstrom Washable Merino Quarter Zip Sweater

This washable merino wool quarter zip comes in seven stunning colors and sizes XS-XXL.

$95

Most Popular Tech Gifts of 2022

Nintendo Switch Lite
Nintendo Switch Lite
Best Buy
Nintendo Switch Lite

The Nintendo Switch Lite system is the perfect portable console to bring on your winter travels.

$200
Shark Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum
Shark® Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum with PowerFins Technology and Self Cleaning Brushroll
Walmart
Shark Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum

For those with furry friends, this stick vacuum easily sucks up pet hair and dander. It even has brush roll cleaning technology so it won't get clogged up with hair.

$259$144
Theragun Mini 2.0
Theragun Mini 2.0
Amazon
Theragun Mini 2.0

Named one of Oprah's Favorite Things this year, the Theragun Mini 2.0 massages muscles with deep penetration technology. The percussion therapy gets deep into your tissue to relax muscles. 

$199
Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS + Cellular, 44mm)
Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS + Cellular, 44mm)
Amazon
Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS + Cellular, 44mm)

The Apple Watch Series 4 is a smartwatch with powerful features to help keep you connected, active, healthy, and safe. Take calls and reply to texts, right from your wrist, and track your daily activities like workouts

$849$673
JBL Charge 5 Portable Bluetooth Speaker
JBL Charge 5 Portable Bluetooth Speaker
Amazon
JBL Charge 5 Portable Bluetooth Speaker

Great for outdoor and indoor activities, the JBL Charge 5 bluetooth speaker has bold sound quality. It's also durable and waterproof to take on all kinds of environments.  

$180$140

Most Popular Beauty Gifts of 2022

Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Sleeping Mask
Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Sleeping Mask
Amazon
Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Sleeping Mask

Made with watermelon & hyaluronic acid, this will quickly become your go-to overnight face mask. 

$44
Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush
Soft Pinch Liquid Blush
Rare Beauty
Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush

This liquid blush went viral on TikTok for its incredible pigmentation, so keep in mind that a little goes a long way. The powerhouse product comes in 11 different matte and dewy shades to enhance your natural beauty.

$20
Paris Hilton Mini Refrigerator and Personal Beauty Fridge
Paris Hilton Mini Refrigerator and Personal Beauty Fridge
Amazon
Paris Hilton Mini Refrigerator and Personal Beauty Fridge

Use this mini fridge to keep your favorite snacks and bevvies cold or warm, or get glowing skin like Paris by storing your skincare products. You can control the temperature of this mini fridge plus check yourself out with its mirrored door and dimmable LED light.

$60
Ustawi Vitamin C Antioxidant Serum
Ustawi Vitamin C Antioxidant Serum
Amazon
Ustawi Vitamin C Antioxidant Serum

Vitamin C plus niancinamide and baobab fruit work to brighten your skin and create a more even tone. 

$45
Revlon One-Step Enhanced Hot Air Brush
Revlon One-Step Enhanced Hot Air Brush
Amazon
Revlon One-Step Enhanced Hot Air Brush

If you find yourself scrolling through TikTok, you've potentially seen this viral blow drying brush from Revlon. Get a salon quality blow out at home without the fuss, just section damp hair and wrap it around the brush for fast drying, curling, and volume. 

$39

For more gifting inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide to all of this year’s best gifts for everyone on your list.

