As much as we love an original and creative gift, the most loved (and most used) presents also tend to be the most popular. If you're stumped on trying to figure out the perfect gift for everyone on your list, Google's shopping analytics is a great place to start. The search engine has rounded up the most-Googled gifts of 2022 to help your holiday shopping along, and there are so many great options to choose from.

No matter their interest (or your budget), Google's roundup of the most popular gifts has something for everyone. If they're embracing their inner homebody this winter, make their space a little cozier with a soothing weighted blanket or ambient sunset lamp. If they're out and about, keep them warm when they leave the house, a sherpa jacket or merino wool quarter zip are essential layering pieces this season. And if you're really stuck on picking out a gift, tech items such as a Nintendo Switch or Theragun Mini are sure to put a smile on their face.

Below, shop 20 of our favorite gift ideas from Google's trendiest product roundup. To ensure your gifts arrive on time, check out the 2022 Holiday Shipping Deadlines.

Most Popular Home Gifts of 2022

nuzzie Knit Weighted Blanket nuzzie nuzzie Knit Weighted Blanket The knit-weave of the nuzzie blanket allows better distribution of weight compared to some beaded weighted blankets. But another benefit to a knit-weighted blanket is increased air flow throughout the night. $169 Shop Now

Parachute Waffle Robe Parachute Parachute Waffle Robe This waffle-knit robe, inspired by the world's finest spas, is at the top of must-haves for the colder months. You'll appreciate the hint of luxury and utilitarian pockets when you're relaxing in this loungewear. $129 Shop Now

Most Popular Fashion Gifts of 2022

Most Popular Tech Gifts of 2022

Nintendo Switch Lite Best Buy Nintendo Switch Lite The Nintendo Switch Lite system is the perfect portable console to bring on your winter travels. $200 Shop Now

Theragun Mini 2.0 Amazon Theragun Mini 2.0 Named one of Oprah's Favorite Things this year, the Theragun Mini 2.0 massages muscles with deep penetration technology. The percussion therapy gets deep into your tissue to relax muscles. $199 Shop Now

Most Popular Beauty Gifts of 2022

Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush Rare Beauty Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush This liquid blush went viral on TikTok for its incredible pigmentation, so keep in mind that a little goes a long way. The powerhouse product comes in 11 different matte and dewy shades to enhance your natural beauty. $20 Shop Now

Revlon One-Step Enhanced Hot Air Brush Amazon Revlon One-Step Enhanced Hot Air Brush If you find yourself scrolling through TikTok, you've potentially seen this viral blow drying brush from Revlon. Get a salon quality blow out at home without the fuss, just section damp hair and wrap it around the brush for fast drying, curling, and volume. $39 Shop Now

For more gifting inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide to all of this year’s best gifts for everyone on your list.

