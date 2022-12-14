The 20 Most Popular, Most-Searched-For Gifts to Give This Holiday Season — According to Google Search Trends
As much as we love an original and creative gift, the most loved (and most used) presents also tend to be the most popular. If you're stumped on trying to figure out the perfect gift for everyone on your list, Google's shopping analytics is a great place to start. The search engine has rounded up the most-Googled gifts of 2022 to help your holiday shopping along, and there are so many great options to choose from.
No matter their interest (or your budget), Google's roundup of the most popular gifts has something for everyone. If they're embracing their inner homebody this winter, make their space a little cozier with a soothing weighted blanket or ambient sunset lamp. If they're out and about, keep them warm when they leave the house, a sherpa jacket or merino wool quarter zip are essential layering pieces this season. And if you're really stuck on picking out a gift, tech items such as a Nintendo Switch or Theragun Mini are sure to put a smile on their face.
Below, shop 20 of our favorite gift ideas from Google's trendiest product roundup. To ensure your gifts arrive on time, check out the 2022 Holiday Shipping Deadlines.
Most Popular Home Gifts of 2022
Tea lovers will gush over this champion electric tea kettle from Fellow. It has superior functions and temperature control while sporting a sleek and modern design.
The knit-weave of the nuzzie blanket allows better distribution of weight compared to some beaded weighted blankets. But another benefit to a knit-weighted blanket is increased air flow throughout the night.
Create a vibey ambiance in any room with this sunset light projection lamp.
This waffle-knit robe, inspired by the world's finest spas, is at the top of must-haves for the colder months. You'll appreciate the hint of luxury and utilitarian pockets when you're relaxing in this loungewear.
Cook up everything from soups and stews to cereals, grains and more — all with this practical rice cooker model.
Most Popular Fashion Gifts of 2022
Stay warm while looking cool in this soft sherpa jacket from Abercrombie and Fitch.
Made from temperature-regulating merino wool, this beanie will keep your head warm. It comes in five unique colors that all make a statement. Order by December 20 for Christmas arrival.
These leggings have a convenient side pocket, stretchy waistband and a cozy fleece-lined interior.
A classic pair of knee-high boots is a wardrobe essential, and this option from Blondo is waterproof with a practical block heel.
This washable merino wool quarter zip comes in seven stunning colors and sizes XS-XXL.
Most Popular Tech Gifts of 2022
The Nintendo Switch Lite system is the perfect portable console to bring on your winter travels.
For those with furry friends, this stick vacuum easily sucks up pet hair and dander. It even has brush roll cleaning technology so it won't get clogged up with hair.
Named one of Oprah's Favorite Things this year, the Theragun Mini 2.0 massages muscles with deep penetration technology. The percussion therapy gets deep into your tissue to relax muscles.
The Apple Watch Series 4 is a smartwatch with powerful features to help keep you connected, active, healthy, and safe. Take calls and reply to texts, right from your wrist, and track your daily activities like workouts
Great for outdoor and indoor activities, the JBL Charge 5 bluetooth speaker has bold sound quality. It's also durable and waterproof to take on all kinds of environments.
Most Popular Beauty Gifts of 2022
Made with watermelon & hyaluronic acid, this will quickly become your go-to overnight face mask.
This liquid blush went viral on TikTok for its incredible pigmentation, so keep in mind that a little goes a long way. The powerhouse product comes in 11 different matte and dewy shades to enhance your natural beauty.
Use this mini fridge to keep your favorite snacks and bevvies cold or warm, or get glowing skin like Paris by storing your skincare products. You can control the temperature of this mini fridge plus check yourself out with its mirrored door and dimmable LED light.
Vitamin C plus niancinamide and baobab fruit work to brighten your skin and create a more even tone.
If you find yourself scrolling through TikTok, you've potentially seen this viral blow drying brush from Revlon. Get a salon quality blow out at home without the fuss, just section damp hair and wrap it around the brush for fast drying, curling, and volume.
For more gifting inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide to all of this year’s best gifts for everyone on your list.
