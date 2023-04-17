Shopping

The 25 Best Finds from Amazon's New Spring Fashion Storefront: Shop Dresses, Handbags, Shoes and More

By Rebecca Rovenstine
Spring Amazon Fashion Finds
Move over the drab, dark colors of the colder months: Spring is in full bloom. Pops of color are now being found everywhere you look from flowering tulips to pastel manicures and, of course, in our spring wardrobes. 

Amazon is welcoming the warmer season with the launch of its latest Spring Fashion Storefront filled with clothes and accessories that instantly bring on the sunshine. From Levi's denim shorts to celeb-loved handbags and more fashion essentials starting at just $10, Amazon could literally be your one-stop shop this spring. 

Shop Amazon Spring Fashion

Everyone wants to show up to their spring vacation in their best outfits and favorite bathing suits and luckily Amazon's hub has trendy, affordable fashion year-round. Whether you're searching for the perfect outfit for your next getaway, a lightweight spring wedding guest dress or just everyday warm-weather attire, you'll find it in Amazon's selection of spring fashion.

Whether you need a new pair of high-heeled sandals, classic Ray-Ban aviators, tiered maxi dresses, or a tote bag to take everywhere more, we've gathered the 25 best spring fashion finds on Amazon that you'll want to wear long into summer. Ahead, shop our picks for the most stylish pieces on Amazon for Spring 2023. 

Best Spring Dresses on Amazon

Warm temperatures are finally giving many of us our long-awaited first taste of spring — and signaling that it's time to break out those sunny day staples like dresses.This year we are seeing lots of ruffled hemlines and flowy styles that actually look both comfortable and flattering.

Steve Madden Nadia Dress
Steve Madden Apparel Women's Nadia Dress
Amazon
Steve Madden Nadia Dress

 Your boyfriend's button down could never. This striped button-down shirt dress from Steve Madden features a chic twist front waist detail.

$47
Ouges V Neck Button Down Skater Dress with Pockets
Ouges V Neck Button Down Skater Dress with Pockets
Amazon
Ouges V Neck Button Down Skater Dress with Pockets

With various different colors to choose from, you can wear this skater dress to brunch with your besties.

$37$29
Square Neck Long Puff Sleeve Mini Dress
Square Neck Long Puff Sleeve Mini Dress
Amazon
Square Neck Long Puff Sleeve Mini Dress

Puff sleeve dresses and tops are the perennial fashion trends of spring — they come back every year (typically cuter and more stylish than ever).

$46$39
The Drop Ana Silky V-Neck Midi Slip Dress
The Drop Women's Ana Silky V-Neck Midi Slip Dress
Amazon
The Drop Ana Silky V-Neck Midi Slip Dress

Slinky, sexy, and surprisingly comfortable, a slip dress is a spring must-have. This pick from Amazon’s The Drop comes in a rainbow of colors, and is infused with elastane for a bit of stretch.

$55$44
Amoretu Summer Tunic Dress V Neck Shift Dress
Amoretu Women Summer Tunic Dress V Neck Shift Dress
Amazon
Amoretu Summer Tunic Dress V Neck Shift Dress

This casual short sleeve dress will keep you comfortable on warm spring days. Plus, it is the perfect dress to pack with you for your next spring getaway. 

$53$31
ZESICA Boho Spaghetti Strap Maxi Dress
ZESICA Women's 2023 Summer Boho Spaghetti Strap Maxi Dress
Amazon
ZESICA Boho Spaghetti Strap Maxi Dress

This boho-style ruffle dress with tie-up ribbon straps can be dressed up or down for any occasion. 

$58$45
WITH COUPON
The Drop Britt Tiered Maxi Tent Dress
The Drop Women's Britt Tiered Maxi Tent Dress
Amazon
The Drop Britt Tiered Maxi Tent Dress

Twirl into the spring season in this tiered tent maxi — available in eight pretty colors.

$60$42

Best Pants and Shorts for Spring

Shorts, denim, leggings and skirts, there are so many options to mix and match with this spring. 

Levi's 501 Original Shorts
Levi's 501 Original Shorts
Levi's
Levi's 501 Original Shorts

Levi's didn’t just invent the blue jean — they also invented the first-ever jean shorts. Score the iconic style, now with a waist-defining high rise, for spring. 

 

$60$40
Levi's Premium Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans
Levi's Women's Premium Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans
Amazon
Levi's Premium Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans

One of the most popular denim retailers for a reason, you can never go wrong with a pair of Levi's jeans. Brighten up your spring wardrobe with a pair of white jeans.

$98
Levi's Women's Wedgie Straight Jeans
Levi's Women's Wedgie Straight Jeans
Amazon
Levi's Women's Wedgie Straight Jeans

A good pair of straight-leg jeans will never go out of style, especially in a classic medium wash.

$80$47
Women's Bootcut Yoga Pants with Pockets
Women's Bootcut Yoga Pants with Pockets
Amazon
Women's Bootcut Yoga Pants with Pockets

Not only are these flared yoga pants are made from breathable, moisture wicking fabric but they also have two hidden pockets, perfect for a teen on the go.

$50$26
WITH COUPON
SUUKSESS Women Contour Seamless Booty Butt Lift Shorts
SUUKSESS Women Contour Seamless Booty Butt Lift Shorts
Amazon
SUUKSESS Women Contour Seamless Booty Butt Lift Shorts
$29$17
WITH COUPON
Amazon Essentials Women's Linen Blend Drawstring Wide Leg Pant
Amazon Essentials Women's Linen Blend Drawstring Wide Leg Pant
Amazon
Amazon Essentials Women's Linen Blend Drawstring Wide Leg Pant

These striped linen pants are perfect to pair with flat sandals or white sneakers for any spring occasion. 

$36
Levi's Women's High Waisted Mom Shorts
Levi's Women's High Waisted Mom Shorts
Levi's
Levi's Women's High Waisted Mom Shorts

Mom jeans are in and so are mom shorts. These 100% cotton shorts are a spring staple. 

$60$40

Best Spring Shoes and Sandals on Amazon

We've found the heeled sandals you'll want to wear out on the warm evenings, the comfy slippers you'll want to put on once you're home and everything in between.

N.N.G Women Heels Sandals
N.N.G Women Heels Sandals
Amazon
N.N.G Women Heels Sandals

Celebs like Reese Witherspoon are loving the braided block heel sandal look for spring.

$33
Dream Pairs Hiking Sandal
Dream Pairs Hiking Sandal
Amazon
Dream Pairs Hiking Sandal

These casual and colorful sandals offer great traction and grip for long distance walking, hiking and any water sports. Enjoy footbed support for all-day comfort. 

$25
Teva Original Universal Sandal
Teva Women's Original Universal Sandal
Amazon
Teva Original Universal Sandal

Comfortable and cute are two things we prioritize when it comes to our footwear and these sandals are just as comfortable as running shoes.

$55$45
Funkymonkey Double Buckle Comfort Slides
FUNKYMONKEY Double Buckle Comfort Slides
Amazon
Funkymonkey Double Buckle Comfort Slides

These waterproof buckle sandals are the perfect pool slides. 

$25$20
The Drop Pattie High Block Heeled Mule Sandal
The Drop Pattie High Block Heeled Mule Sandal
Amazon
The Drop Pattie High Block Heeled Mule Sandal

These faux-snake print block heeled mule sandals can dress up any spring look, especially when you get them in the lime green shade. 

$49$33

Best Accessories for Spring

Keep the brighter sun of spring at bay with sunglasses and hats. We even found some super cute bags that you'll want to tote around with you to keep all your essentials nearby.

JW PEI Gabbi Ruched Hobo Handbag
JW PEI Gabbi Ruched Hobo Handbag
JW PEI
JW PEI Gabbi Ruched Hobo Handbag

Loved for its distinct minimalist ’90s vibe, the croissant-shaped hobo bag was seen on Gigi Hadid, Hailey Bieber, Emily Ratajkowski, Irina Shayk, and Megan Fox.

$80$68
Rattan Handmade Wicker Bag
Rattan Handmade Wicker Bag
Amazon
Rattan Handmade Wicker Bag

This might just be the chicest beach bag we've ever seen — perfect for any poolside antics, too.

$35
Ray-Ban New Wayfarer Square Sunglasses
Ray-Ban Stories Wayfarer Smart Glasses
Ray-Ban
Ray-Ban New Wayfarer Square Sunglasses

A classic pair of sunglasses from Ray-Ban that will never go out style. Score this deal now ahead of spring, while supplies last.

$151
Lanzom Women Wide Brim Straw Panama Roll Up Hat
Lanzom Women Wide Brim Straw Panama Roll Up Hat
Amazon
Lanzom Women Wide Brim Straw Panama Roll Up Hat

This stylish straw hat offers a comfortable and breathable fit, making it perfect to wear on sunny days. 

$30$26
Luzia Beach and Pool Tote Bag
Luzia Beach and Pool Tote Bag
Amazon
Luzia Beach and Pool Tote Bag

Treat your beach and pool wardrobe to a darling color pop this spring with this Turkish Cotton tote.

$30$20
WITH COUPON
Ray-Ban Classic Polarized Aviator Sunglasses
Ray-Ban Classic Polarized Aviator Sunglasses
Amazon
Ray-Ban Classic Polarized Aviator Sunglasses

Dress up any spring outfit with a structured pair of Ray-Ban sunnies.

$213$161

For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping.

