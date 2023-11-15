Gifts

The 46 Best Gifts for Teenage Girls in 2023, According to TikTok: Shop Beauty, Room Decor, Tech and More

Gifts for Teen Girls 2023
Getty Images
By Erin Glassmacher
Published: 7:44 AM PST, November 15, 2023

Shop on-trend gifts that your teen will actually love.

The time for cozying up with a cup of hot cocoa and enjoying Hallmark movies on the couch is nearly upon us, which means now is the perfect time to get a head start on your holiday gift shopping. If you have a teenage girl at the top of your gift-giving list, you're likely stumped when it comes to finding the perfect present that she'll actually like.

Teenage girls are incredibly tech-savvy and always in tune with the latest trends, which can be a bit challenging for gift shopping if you're not familiar with their ever-evolving interests. To help you pick a gift she'll be excited to receive this holiday season, we went directly to the source of relevant trends: TikTok

Whether it's fashion picks, beauty products, home decor items or trendy gadgets, TikTok has its finger on the pulse of what's popular at any given time. We've done some digging and gathered standout gift ideas seen on the social media app that are sure to be a hit. The most-wanted gifts among teens this year include the viral Stanley Quencher Tumblerlululemon gear, a relaxing Sunset Lamp and so much more.

From stylish jewelry to must-have makeup, check out the most popular gifts for teen girls according to TikTok.

 Best Fashion Gifts for Teenage Girls

lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag Large 2L

lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag Large 2L
lululemon

lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag Large 2L

TikTok is obsessed with this lululemon belt bag that can easily hold your phone, keys, cards and any other essentials.

14K Gold Colored Lightweight Chunky Open Hoops

14K Gold Colored Lightweight Chunky Open Hoops
Amazon

14K Gold Colored Lightweight Chunky Open Hoops

Hoops are back in style, and teens are loving this thicker style.

$14 and Up



UGG Women's Classic Mini II Winter Boot

UGG Women's Classic Mini II Winter Boot
Amazon

UGG Women's Classic Mini II Winter Boot

UGGs are once again in the spotlight this year, and TikTok users are showing their love for the Classic Mini Boot.

Abercrombie & Fitch '90s Ultra High Rise Straight Jeans

Abercrombie & Fitch '90s Ultra High Rise Straight Jeans
Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch '90s Ultra High Rise Straight Jeans

Among the many fashion trends TikTok users love, they can't get enough denim. And this under-$100 pair from Abercrombie & Fitch is one of the top choices among the platform's users.

ARZASGO Taylor Inspired Bracelets Set

ARZASGO Taylor Inspired Bracelets Set
Amazon

ARZASGO Taylor Inspired Bracelets Set

Whether your teenager happens to be the ultimate Swiftie or is gearing up for the Eras Tour, these beaded bracelets make the perfect gift.

$19 $13



Gold Personalized Tiny Gold Name Necklace

Gold Personalized Tiny Gold Name Necklace
Etsy

Gold Personalized Tiny Gold Name Necklace

Personalized name necklaces are everywhere on TikTok. There are many options on Etsy like this minimalist necklace by Gold Personalized, offered in various chain lengths and your choice of silver, gold or rose gold.

Framar Large Claw Clips For Thick Hair

Framar Large Claw Clips For Thick Hair
Amazon

Framar Large Claw Clips For Thick Hair

Keep your hair out of your face while staying on trend with these claw clips made especially for thick hair.

$18 $10



Alo Yoga Accolade Sweatpant

Alo Yoga Accolade Sweatpant
Alo Yoga

Alo Yoga Accolade Sweatpant

Alo Yoga is a favorite athleisure brand amongst celebs like Ariana Grande and Hailey Bieber. These sweatpants from Alo are perfect for teenage girls because they effortlessly combine comfort and style.

Converse Women's Chuck Taylor All Star Leather High Top Sneaker Unisex

Converse Women's Chuck Taylor All Star Leather High Top Sneaker Unisex
Converse

Converse Women's Chuck Taylor All Star Leather High Top Sneaker Unisex

Step out of the box with a high-top pair of Converse Chuck Taylor sneakers. They're the perfect pair for any teen looking to add some alternative flair to their everyday look.

OFFLINE By Aerie Real Me High Waisted Crossover Flare Legging

OFFLINE By Aerie Real Me High Waisted Crossover Flare Legging
Aerie

OFFLINE By Aerie Real Me High Waisted Crossover Flare Legging

Aerie's famous crossover legging is one of TikTok's favorite loungewear styles.

$55 $38



lululemon Scuba Oversized Half-Zip Hoodie

lululemon Scuba Oversized Half-Zip Hoodie
lululemon

lululemon Scuba Oversized Half-Zip Hoodie

Give them their new favorite hoodie. This one has a comfy, oversized fit and just the right amount of crop.

Best Beauty Gifts for Teenage Girls

4 Pack Spa Headband for Washing Face

4 Pack Spa Headband for Washing Face
Amazon

4 Pack Spa Headband for Washing Face

If you're familiar with TikTok's GRWM ('Get Ready With Me") content, you understand the essential need for a makeup headband. 

Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer Hot Air Brush

Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer Hot Air Brush
Amazon

Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer Hot Air Brush

The fan-favorite Revlon Hot Air Brush is one of the most wanted hair tools on Amazon. The multitasking brush adds volume, blow dries and smooths the hair at the same time. 

$42 $40



Sol De Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream

Sol De Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream
Amazon

Sol De Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream

Try out the celeb-loved body cream that'll give you smooth, glowing skin all year long in a heavenly pistachio and salted caramel scent.

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
Amazon

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

Give your lips the perfect pout with this nourishing, fruit-flavored overnight mask that has gone viral.

Kitsch Satin Heatless Curling Set

Kitsch Satin Heatless Curling Set
Amazon

Kitsch Satin Heatless Curling Set

Create beautiful curls while protecting hair from heat damage with this heatless curls set that is going viral on TikTok.

Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm

Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm
Sephora

Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm

Summer Fridays Lip Balm is a smooth and vegan formula specially made to hydrate and soothe dry lips in no time.

Drunk Elephant Bronzing Drops

Drunk Elephant Bronzing Drops
Ulta

Drunk Elephant Bronzing Drops

Drunk Elephant Bronzing Drops are a TikTok favorite for a reason. They help to prep skin to a bronzed glow before applying a full face of makeup.

Rose Quartz Jade Roller & Gua Sha Skin Care Tools

Rose Quartz Jade Roller & Gua Sha Skin Care Tools
Amazon

Rose Quartz Jade Roller & Gua Sha Skin Care Tools

Relax and refresh your skin with this best-selling viral jade roller made from luxe rose quartz.

$17 $13

With Coupon



Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Dew Drops

Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Dew Drops
Amazon

Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Dew Drops

For the skincare-obsessed teen, grab her this cult-favorite combination moisturizer and serum. The mix of potent vitamins, oils and acids can help hydrate and soothe thirsty skin.

Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush

Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush
Sephora

Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush

This liquid blush went viral on TikTok for its incredible pigmentation, so keep in mind that a little goes a long way. The powerhouse product comes in 13 different matte and dewy shades to enhance your natural beauty.

Esarora Ice Roller

Esarora Ice Roller
Amazon

Esarora Ice Roller

Ice rollers help calm, soothe and tighten skin while shrinking pores. They can also be a great tool for relieving pain. 

$19 $16

With Coupon



Shark FlexStyle Air Drying & Styling System

Shark FlexStyle Air Drying & Styling System
Sephora

Shark FlexStyle Air Drying & Styling System

The straight and wavy hair styling system comes with two 1.25-inch auto-wrap curlers, an oval brush, a paddle brush, and a styling concentrator for quicker drying.

Dior Lip Glow Oil

Dior Lip Glow Oil
Sephora

Dior Lip Glow Oil

Not only does the Dior lip oil have a beautiful, glowy and glossy finish, but it also is super hydrating to keep your lips nourished.

Starface Hydro-Stars Big Yellow Hydrocolloid Pimple Patches

Starface Hydro-Stars Big Yellow Hydrocolloid Pimple Patches
Amazon

Starface Hydro-Stars Big Yellow Hydrocolloid Pimple Patches

Not only were these the adorable pimple patches once used by Hailey Bieber, but they also help treat acne and reduce redness with hydrocolloids.

 

 

 

Best Home Gifts for Teenage Girls

Cooluli Skin Care Mini Fridge

Cooluli Skin Care Mini Fridge
Amazon

Cooluli Skin Care Mini Fridge

If your recipient really takes their skincare routine seriously, you'll consider investing in one of these TikTok-approved skincare fridges for them on Amazon — which are said to help extend the life of certain skincare products and formulas.

$70 $50



Streamlet Sunset Lamp

Streamlet Sunset Lamp
Amazon

Streamlet Sunset Lamp

Create a vibey ambiance in any room with this sunset light projection lamp. 

$16 $14

With Coupon



Stanley The Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler

Stanley The Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler
Amazon

Stanley The Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler

How exactly did a metal cup inspire such a massive trend? In short, Stanley products went viral for their array of adorable and limited-edition colors, ability to keep water cold for up to two days and convenient cup holder compatibility. 

HUGIMALS Charlie The Puppy 4.5 lb Plush Stuffed Animal

HUGIMALS Charlie The Puppy 4.5 lb Plush Stuffed Animal
Amazon

HUGIMALS Charlie The Puppy 4.5 lb Plush Stuffed Animal

This huggable weighted stuffed animal is a great gift for the teen who may deal with stress or anxiety.

Bubble Candle - Cube Soy Wax Candles

Bubble Candle - Cube Soy Wax Candles
Amazon

Bubble Candle - Cube Soy Wax Candles

These stylish bubble cube candles offer a distinct and attention-grabbing touch to any space.

$20 $11

With Coupon



Mialoe Portable Blender

Mialoe Portable Blender
Amazon

Mialoe Portable Blender

Busy girls can make their smoothies and juices on the go with this rechargeable portable blender, perfect for active teens.

$30 $20



Glass Mushroom Lamp

Glass Mushroom Lamp
Amazon

Glass Mushroom Lamp

Vintage-style mushroom lamps have emerged to steal the most popular bedroom decor spotlight. A mashup of '70s style meets contemporary quirk in this whimsical mushroom lamp that's everywhere right now. 

$39 $33



Bearaby Napper Organic Hand-Knit Weighted Blanket

Bearaby Napper Organic Hand-Knit Weighted Blanket
Amazon

Bearaby Napper Organic Hand-Knit Weighted Blanket

Let them engulf themselves in this weighted blanket that feels like they're receiving a massive hug.

Kitsch Satin Pillowcase Set of 2

Kitsch Satin Pillowcase Set of 2
Amazon

Kitsch Satin Pillowcase Set of 2

Satin pillowcases protect skin and hair from damage that comes along with traditional pillowcases.

Our Place Always Pan

Our Place Always Pan
Our Place

Our Place Always Pan

Simplify your shopping with this cult-favorite (and TikTok-loved) Always Pan from Our Place that's a perfect gift for kid chefs and adults alike.

$150 $99



Faux Fur Throw Blanket

Faux Fur Throw Blanket
Amazon

Faux Fur Throw Blanket

This ultra-soft throw blanket comes in five fun colors.

DASH Mini Maker for Individual Waffles

DASH Mini Maker for Individual Waffles
Amazon

DASH Mini Maker for Individual Waffles

This mini waffle maker comes in a variety of bright colors, so you can please your teen while still matching their decor. 

Yonanas Fruit Soft Serve Machine

Yonanas Fruit Soft Serve Machine
Amazon

Yonanas Fruit Soft Serve Machine

This fruit soft-serve machine from Yonanas is a TikTok-loved device that turns frozen fruit into a dessert-worthy snack in seconds. Simply insert fruits into the chute and churn out a tasty sorbet with ease. Even the cleanup is relatively simple: The chute, plunger and blade are top-rack dishwasher safe.

$50 $34



Best Tech Gifts for Teenage Girls

Kindle Paperwhite

Kindle Paperwhite
Amazon

Kindle Paperwhite

For bookworms and new readers, the Kindle Paperwhite houses thousands of stories to read.

iWALK Mini Portable Charger for iPhone

iWALK Mini Portable Charger for iPhone
Amazon

iWALK Mini Portable Charger for iPhone

Keep phones alive throughout the day with the help of this compact mini phone charger.

$40 $28

with coupon



Marshall Acton II Bluetooth Speaker

Marshall Acton II Bluetooth Speaker
Amazon

Marshall Acton II Bluetooth Speaker

TikTok users are currently embracing a vintage-inspired aesthetic, and this speaker blends cutting-edge technology with the iconic Marshall design. It also serves as the perfect decorative addition to any bedroom. 

BONAOK Wireless Bluetooth Karaoke Microphone

BONAOK Wireless Bluetooth Karaoke Microphone
Amazon

BONAOK Wireless Bluetooth Karaoke Microphone

This karaoke microphone is the perfect girls' night addition and comes in 13 colors.

$50 $30



CAMKORY Digital Camera

CAMKORY Digital Camera
Amazon

CAMKORY Digital Camera

Just when we believed digital cameras were a thing of the past, TikTok has reintroduced them as a part of the vintage aesthetic.

Apple Pencil (2nd Generation)

Apple Pencil (2nd Generation)
Walmart

Apple Pencil (2nd Generation)

The new Apple Pencil delivers pixel-perfect precision, making it great for drawing, sketching, coloring, taking notes, marking up emails, and more. Made specifically for the 11-inch iPad Pro and 12.9-inch iPad Pro (3rd generation), it attaches magnetically for automatic charging and pairing.

$120 $89



Beats Fit Pro x Kim Kardashian

Beats Fit Pro x Kim Kardashian
Amazon

Beats Fit Pro x Kim Kardashian

Spatial audio tracking and custom acoustics make for a rich, immersive sound experience.

$200 $192



Apple AirPods Max

Apple AirPods Max
Amazon

Apple AirPods Max

For those who love the sound quality of AirPods but prefer the over-the-ear headphones fit, the AirPods Max are a good fit. Activate the Active Noise Cancellation mode to reduce ambient noise while enjoying the music, or activate Transparency mode to hear surroundings. 

$549 $480



Apple iPad (10th Generation)

Apple iPad (10th Generation)
Amazon

Apple iPad (10th Generation)

They'll love the latest version of the classic iPad, which is refreshed and recharged with a gorgeous 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display and A14 Bionic chip. 

$449 $399



For more gift inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for all of the best gifts of 2023 for everyone on your list.

Tags: