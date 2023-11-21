Shop on-trend gifts found on teen wishlists from TikTok and beyond.
The time for cozying up with a cup of hot cocoa and enjoying Hallmark movies on the couch is upon us, which means now is the time to get your holiday gift shopping underway. If you have a teenage girl at the top of your gift-giving list, you're likely stumped when it comes to finding the perfect present that she'll actually like.
Teenage girls are incredibly tech-savvy and always in tune with the latest trends, which can be a bit challenging for gift shopping if you're unfamiliar with their ever-evolving interests. To help you pick a gift she'll be excited to receive this holiday season, we went directly to the source of relevant trends: the teens themselves! We've scoured TikTok, YouTube and other cutting-edge spots to pinpoint just what she's wishing for this holiday season.
Whether it's fashion picks, beauty products, home decor items or trendy gadgets, we've done some digging and gathered standout gift ideas that are sure to be a hit. The most-wanted gifts among teens this year include the viral Stanley Quencher Tumbler, lululemon gear, a relaxing Sunset Lamp and so much more.
From stylish jewelry to must-have makeup, check out the most popular holiday gift ideas for teen girls.
Top Gifts for Teenage Girls in 2023
Build-A-Bear Sanrio Kuromi™ Gift Set
The charming Kuromi is ready to go on an adventure! Sanrio fans and collectors will love having the cheeky Kuromi in their collection.
lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag Large 2L
TikTok is obsessed with this lululemon belt bag that can easily hold your phone, keys, cards and any other essentials.
Converse Women's Chuck Taylor All Star Leather High Top Sneaker Unisex
Step out of the box with a high-top pair of Converse Chuck Taylor sneakers. They're the perfect pair for any teen looking to add some alternative flair to their everyday look.
Stanley The Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler
How exactly did a metal cup inspire such a massive trend? In short, Stanley products went viral for their array of adorable and limited-edition colors, ability to keep water cold for up to two days and convenient cup holder compatibility.
Apple AirPods Max
For those who love the sound quality of AirPods but prefer the over-the-ear headphones fit, the AirPods Max are a good fit. Activate the Active Noise Cancellation mode to reduce ambient noise while enjoying the music, or activate Transparency mode to hear surroundings.
Starface Hydro-Stars Big Yellow Hydrocolloid Pimple Patches
Not only were these the adorable pimple patches once used by Hailey Bieber, but they also help treat acne and reduce redness with hydrocolloids.
Best Fashion Gifts for Teenage Girls
14K Gold Colored Lightweight Chunky Open Hoops
Hoops are back in style, and teens are loving this thicker style.
UGG Women's Classic Mini II Winter Boot
UGGs are once again in the spotlight this year, and TikTok users are showing their love for the Classic Mini Boot.
Abercrombie & Fitch '90s Ultra High Rise Straight Jeans
Among the many fashion trends TikTok users love, they can't get enough denim. And this under-$100 pair from Abercrombie & Fitch is one of the top choices among the platform's users.
ARZASGO Taylor Inspired Bracelets Set
Whether your teenager happens to be the ultimate Swiftie or is gearing up for the Eras Tour, these beaded bracelets make the perfect gift.
Gold Personalized Tiny Gold Name Necklace
Personalized name necklaces are everywhere on TikTok. There are many options on Etsy like this minimalist necklace by Gold Personalized, offered in various chain lengths and your choice of silver, gold or rose gold.
Framar Large Claw Clips For Thick Hair
Keep your hair out of your face while staying on trend with these claw clips made especially for thick hair.
Alo Yoga Accolade Sweatpant
Alo Yoga is a favorite athleisure brand amongst celebs like Ariana Grande and Hailey Bieber. These sweatpants from Alo are perfect for teenage girls because they effortlessly combine comfort and style.
OFFLINE By Aerie Real Me High Waisted Crossover Flare Legging
Aerie's famous crossover legging is one of TikTok's favorite loungewear styles.
lululemon Scuba Oversized Half-Zip Hoodie
Give them their new favorite hoodie. This one has a comfy, oversized fit and just the right amount of crop.
Best Beauty Gifts for Teenage Girls
4 Pack Spa Headband for Washing Face
If you're familiar with TikTok's GRWM ('Get Ready With Me") content, you understand the essential need for a makeup headband.
Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer Hot Air Brush
The fan-favorite Revlon Hot Air Brush is one of the most wanted hair tools on Amazon. The multitasking brush adds volume, blow dries and smooths the hair at the same time.
Sol De Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream
Try out the celeb-loved body cream that'll give you smooth, glowing skin all year long in a heavenly pistachio and salted caramel scent.
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
Give your lips the perfect pout with this nourishing, fruit-flavored overnight mask that has gone viral.
Kitsch Satin Heatless Curling Set
Create beautiful curls while protecting hair from heat damage with this heatless curls set that is going viral on TikTok.
Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm
Summer Fridays Lip Balm is a smooth and vegan formula specially made to hydrate and soothe dry lips in no time.
Drunk Elephant Bronzing Drops
Drunk Elephant Bronzing Drops are a TikTok favorite for a reason. They help to prep skin to a bronzed glow before applying a full face of makeup.
Rose Quartz Jade Roller & Gua Sha Skin Care Tools
Relax and refresh your skin with this best-selling viral jade roller made from luxe rose quartz.
Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Dew Drops
For the skincare-obsessed teen, grab her this cult-favorite combination moisturizer and serum. The mix of potent vitamins, oils and acids can help hydrate and soothe thirsty skin.
Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush
This liquid blush went viral on TikTok for its incredible pigmentation, so keep in mind that a little goes a long way. The powerhouse product comes in 13 different matte and dewy shades to enhance your natural beauty.
Esarora Ice Roller
Ice rollers help calm, soothe and tighten skin while shrinking pores. They can also be a great tool for relieving pain.
Shark FlexStyle Air Drying & Styling System
The straight and wavy hair styling system comes with two 1.25-inch auto-wrap curlers, an oval brush, a paddle brush, and a styling concentrator for quicker drying.
Dior Lip Glow Oil
Not only does the Dior lip oil have a beautiful, glowy and glossy finish, but it also is super hydrating to keep your lips nourished.
Best Home Gifts for Teenage Girls
Cooluli Skin Care Mini Fridge
If your recipient really takes their skincare routine seriously, you'll consider investing in one of these TikTok-approved skincare fridges for them on Amazon — which are said to help extend the life of certain skincare products and formulas.
Streamlet Sunset Lamp
Create a vibey ambiance in any room with this sunset light projection lamp.
HUGIMALS Charlie The Puppy 4.5 lb Plush Stuffed Animal
This huggable weighted stuffed animal is a great gift for the teen who may deal with stress or anxiety.
Bubble Candle - Cube Soy Wax Candles
These stylish bubble cube candles offer a distinct and attention-grabbing touch to any space.
Mialoe Portable Blender
Busy girls can make their smoothies and juices on the go with this rechargeable portable blender, perfect for active teens.
Glass Mushroom Lamp
Vintage-style mushroom lamps have emerged to steal the most popular bedroom decor spotlight. A mashup of '70s style meets contemporary quirk in this whimsical mushroom lamp that's everywhere right now.
Bearaby Napper Organic Hand-Knit Weighted Blanket
Let them engulf themselves in this weighted blanket that feels like they're receiving a massive hug.
Kitsch Satin Pillowcase Set of 2
Satin pillowcases protect skin and hair from damage that comes along with traditional pillowcases.
Our Place Always Pan
Simplify your shopping with this cult-favorite (and TikTok-loved) Always Pan from Our Place that's a perfect gift for kid chefs and adults alike.
Faux Fur Throw Blanket
This ultra-soft throw blanket comes in five fun colors.
DASH Mini Maker for Individual Waffles
This mini waffle maker comes in a variety of bright colors, so you can please your teen while still matching their decor.
Yonanas Fruit Soft Serve Machine
This fruit soft-serve machine from Yonanas is a TikTok-loved device that turns frozen fruit into a dessert-worthy snack in seconds. Simply insert fruits into the chute and churn out a tasty sorbet with ease. Even the cleanup is relatively simple: The chute, plunger and blade are top-rack dishwasher safe.
Best Tech Gifts for Teenage Girls
Kindle Paperwhite
For bookworms and new readers, the Kindle Paperwhite houses thousands of stories to read.
iWALK Mini Portable Charger for iPhone
Keep phones alive throughout the day with the help of this compact mini phone charger.
Marshall Acton II Bluetooth Speaker
TikTok users are currently embracing a vintage-inspired aesthetic, and this speaker blends cutting-edge technology with the iconic Marshall design. It also serves as the perfect decorative addition to any bedroom.
BONAOK Wireless Bluetooth Karaoke Microphone
This karaoke microphone is the perfect girls' night addition and comes in 13 colors.
CAMKORY Digital Camera
Just when we believed digital cameras were a thing of the past, TikTok has reintroduced them as a part of the vintage aesthetic.
Apple Pencil (2nd Generation)
The new Apple Pencil delivers pixel-perfect precision, making it great for drawing, sketching, coloring, taking notes, marking up emails, and more. Made specifically for the 11-inch iPad Pro and 12.9-inch iPad Pro (3rd generation), it attaches magnetically for automatic charging and pairing.
Beats Fit Pro x Kim Kardashian
Spatial audio tracking and custom acoustics make for a rich, immersive sound experience.
Apple iPad (10th Generation)
They'll love the latest version of the classic iPad, which is refreshed and recharged with a gorgeous 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display and A14 Bionic chip.
For more gift inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for all of the best gifts of 2023 for everyone on your list.
RELATED CONTENT:
Best Lists
The Best Advent Calendars for Kids of All Ages in 2023: Harry Potter, Star Wars, Barbie, Disney, LEGO and More
Best Lists
Countdown to Christmas With The Best Advent Calendars of 2023: Beauty, Coffee, Wine, Toys and More
Sponsored by Coach Outlet