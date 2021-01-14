For every person who’s willing to make her own face mask with edible ingredients from the pantry (break out the oatmeal and organic honey!), there’s another who embraces all the beauty technology.

The following 10 beauty tools for hair and skin are the perfect tools to add to your skincare routine for that product lover -- the one who wants a pimple-zapping wand and the hair dryer that broke the internet, but also seeks the best foundation blender around.

We’ve rounded up all the cutting-edge breakthroughs in the skin and hair arenas and balanced out this beauty shopping list with a few low-tech tools that are equally essential.

Now, go ahead and put the oatmeal back where it belongs, already. Shop the best beauty tools to improve your skincare routine ahead.

At-Home Microdermabrasion Machine Kit PMD Amazon At-Home Microdermabrasion Machine Kit PMD Have a friend who loves spa treatments but not the price of them? This at-home microdermabrasion kit includes an easy-to-use device that works to clear away dead skin cells and reveal a healthy, glowing complexion. $159 at Amazon

One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer Hot Air Brush Revlon Amazon One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer Hot Air Brush Revlon We are not exaggerating when we say this hair tool is life-changing. In just a few minutes, you can give yourself a professional blowout at home -- no frizzy mess, lots of volume! REGULARLY $59.99 $41.88 at Amazon

Mia Smart Anti-Aging Skincare Device and Facial Cleansing Brush Clarisonic Amazon Mia Smart Anti-Aging Skincare Device and Facial Cleansing Brush Clarisonic This Clarisonic Mia Smart Anti-Aging Skincare Device and Facial Cleansing Brush cleanses, firms, and lifts your skin. Use this brush while you're in the shower or bath. REGULARLY $169 $139.30 at Amazon

Jade Roller for Face-3 in 1 Kit with Gua Sha Massager Tool Kimkoo Amazon Jade Roller for Face-3 in 1 Kit with Gua Sha Massager Tool Kimkoo With Gua Sha tools trending, this 3 in 1 kit is a must-have! This kit comes with a 100% Jade Stone roller to eliminate muscle tension, reduce wrinkles and dark circles. $19.99 at Amazon

Limited Edition NuFace Fix Wanderlust Collection Blush NuFACE Amazon Limited Edition NuFace Fix Wanderlust Collection Blush NuFACE A limited edition collection perfect to keep up your skin routine while you're on the go. Get quick results with this powerful NuFace slim toning device, which works to smooth out wrinkles as well as enhance the volume of your lips. This NuFace FIX also comes with FIX Serum + Prep-N-Glow +Optimizing Mist. $149 at Amazon

High Frequency Wand Skin Gym Revolve High Frequency Wand Skin Gym She can be her own facialist with this skin-clearing device from L.A. wellness brand Skin Gym. The trio of electrodes kills acne-causing bacteria and nips breakouts in the bud. $95 at Revolve

DRx SpectraLit FaceWare Pro LED Light Therapy Device Dr. Dennis Gross Dillard's DRx SpectraLit FaceWare Pro LED Light Therapy Device Dr. Dennis Gross Yes, it looks like something out of Black Mirror. But this from-the-future-looking face mask uses 162 red and blue LED bulbs to reduce wrinkles and clear acne in just three minutes a day. $435 at Dillard's

Trinity Facial Toning Device NuFACE Sephora Trinity Facial Toning Device NuFACE A favorite among celebs and beauty influencers alike, the NuFACE Trinity Facial Toning Device is one worth investing in if your biggest concern is loss of firmness and wrinkles. The FDA-cleared facial-toning device uses microcurrents to gently stimulate areas of the face and neck to improve the look of their contour, tone, fine lines and wrinkles in just five minute per day. All you need to do is apply the gel primer and glide the device along the face and neck in an upward motion. $325 at Sephora

Supersonic Hair Dryer Dyson Sephora Supersonic Hair Dryer Dyson This Dyson Supersonic Hair dryer is a game changer. We also love the Dyson Airwrap, and you can read our thoughts on it here. $399 at Sephora

Makeup Sponge Beautyblender Amazon Makeup Sponge Beautyblender The foundation blender that all beauty lovers must have! This beautyblender tool provides a smooth blend to every full face. $18 at Amazon

Gold Sculpting Bar Jillian Dempsey Sephora Gold Sculpting Bar Jillian Dempsey Think of this as a massage tool for the face. In just four minutes, lift and tone the face with this vibrating gold bar that relaxes clenched muscles for a more sculpted chin and neck. $195 at Sephora

Rose Quartz Gua Sha Herbivore Sephora Rose Quartz Gua Sha Herbivore Facial massage enhanced with a gua sha stone is the latest skin-firming and tension-reducing technique that in-the-know beauty experts are raving about. $18 at Ulta

Electrical Facial Device Ziip Beauty Nordstrom Electrical Facial Device Ziip Beauty This FDA-cleared device uses nano and microcurrent to increase cellular activity, leading to the production of skin-firming collagen and elastin. $495 at Neiman Marcus

Classic 1-inch Styler GHD Nordstrom Classic 1-inch Styler GHD This iron’s rounded barrel can create curls, waves or pin-straight styles. Plus, it seals the hair cuticle for maximum shine and moisture retention. $149 at Nordstrom

